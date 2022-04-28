For the first time in 12 years, the Seahawks are back in the top 10 picks of the NFL draft.

Everything is on the table with the No. 9 overall pick, which Seattle acquired from the Broncos for quarterback Russell Wilson in early March, for coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider. That could mean making a selection at that spot, trading down or even trading up.

“We may pick at nine, we may not, we don’t know yet,” Schneider said. “We’re going to do whatever we can to help this football team as much as we possibly can.”

With eight picks in this year’s draft, the Seahawks should be set to do just that. And we’ve got you covered the whole way. Follow along throughout the weekend as our reporters offer the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2022 draft.

Draft times

1st round: Thursday, 5 p.m. PT

2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 9 (from DEN)

2nd round, pick No. 40 (from DEN)

2nd round, pick No. 41

3rd round, pick No. 72

4th round, pick No. 109 (from NYJ)

5th round, pick No. 145 (from DET through DEN)

6th round, pick No 153

7th round, pick No. 229

