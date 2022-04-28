For the first time in 12 years, the Seahawks are back in the top 10 picks of the NFL draft.
Everything is on the table with the No. 9 overall pick, which Seattle acquired from the Broncos for quarterback Russell Wilson in early March, for coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider. That could mean making a selection at that spot, trading down or even trading up.
“We may pick at nine, we may not, we don’t know yet,” Schneider said. “We’re going to do whatever we can to help this football team as much as we possibly can.”
With eight picks in this year’s draft, the Seahawks should be set to do just that. And we’ve got you covered the whole way. Follow along throughout the weekend as our reporters offer the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2022 draft.
Last month, after the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to Denver, Seattle coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider held a joint news conference. And at said news conference, a reporter asked Schneider about the possibility of drafting a quarterback while adding that this year’s QB class wasn’t as highly regarded as those in years past.
Responded Schneider: “According to who?” He said this affably enough. No confrontation. But the point was clear: When it comes to the draft — which begins Thursday night — we’re all just guessing.
Nobody knows how this draft is going to be regarded or, after the first couple picks at least, who is going where. Certainly not the writers or the analysts. Good luck finding anyone who predicted the Seahawks were going to take Rashaad Penny in the first round four years ago.
Still, we scribes are contractually obligated to make predictions. So today, this space will be dedicated to what I think are the Seahawks’ three biggest areas of need, why it’s critical that they nail them in the draft and who they’ll select with their top picks.
Drafting early was not the part of their past that Seahawks general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll necessarily wanted to revisit.
But now that they are there — holding the ninth pick in the 2022 draft, as well as three of the top 41 — they’d be more than happy to relive is how well they did the last time they had a lot of early picks.
Hitting on picks early, middle and late in the fabled drafts of 2010, 2011 and 2012 got the Seahawks where they were for so many years — playoff berths and first-round picks in the 20s or 30s.
It was the first draft in 2010 that particularly set the tone with Seattle getting left tackle Russell Okung at six and safety Earl Thomas at 14 (as well as Golden Tate in round two and Kam Chancellor in round five).
The ninth pick in this year’s draft, which Seattle got from Denver in the Russell Wilson trade, essentially replaced their own at No. 10 which they handed to the Jets as part of the Jamal Adams deal.
