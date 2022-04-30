The Seahawks wrap up their 2022 draft with four picks across the last four rounds on Day 3.

We’ve got you covered. Follow along throughout the weekend as our reporters offer the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2022 draft.

Draft times

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 9: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

2nd round, pick No. 40 (from DEN): DE Boye Mafe, Minnessota

2nd round, pick No. 41: RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

3rd round, pick No. 72: OT Abe Lucas, Washington State

4th round, pick No. 109 (from NYJ)

5th round, pick No. 145 (from DET through DEN)

6th round, pick No 153

7th round, pick No. 229