The Seahawks wrap up their 2022 draft with four picks across the last four rounds on Day 3.

We’ve got you covered. Follow along throughout the weekend as our reporters offer the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2022 draft.

Draft times

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream: 

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 9: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State
2nd round, pick No. 40 (from DEN): DE Boye Mafe, Minnessota
2nd round, pick No. 41: RB Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
3rd round, pick No. 72: OT Abe Lucas, Washington State
4th round, pick No. 109 (from NYJ)
5th round, pick No. 145 (from DET through DEN)
6th round, pick No 153
7th round, pick No. 229

    Bob is ready for Day 3

    What passing on QBs so far means for Seahawks

    The big story for the Seahawks Friday wasn’t who they picked. Instead, it was more about who they didn’t pick. Or more specifically — what they didn’t pick.

    The Seahawks didn't add a quarterback Friday -- which could mean the Seahawks are setting themselves up to make their big quarterback score after this season. They’ll have the salary-cap room to go after anybody who is available, or look to a QB-rich draft in 2023.

    “Sure, things have to time up right. They just didn’t time up,” GM John Schnieder said of the decision to not take a QB. “I’ve said this before, that the head coach and the quarterback are the most important people in the building. It just has to be right.” 

    Read Matt Calkins' column.

    —Matt Calkins

    Seahawks added key pieces with Day 2 picks

    The Seahawks did not take a quarterback on the second day of the NFL draft.

    But they did do a lot to continue to help whoever their quarterback will be in 2022 as they begin life without Russell Wilson, taking running back Kenneth Walker III of Michigan State (second round, No. 41 overall) and offensive tackle Abraham Lucas (third round, No. 72), an Everett native who played at Archbishop Murphy High School and Washington State.

    Seattle also drafted edge rusher Boye Mafe of Minnesota (second round, No. 40) as the Seahawks made three choices overall in the second and third rounds.

    “We had some specific areas that we wanted to address and we addressed three of them today,” said Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

    More on a busy rounds 2 and 3 for the Seahawks.

    —Bob Condotta
    Seattle Times sports staff

