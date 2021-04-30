Seahawks have to be pleased with QB situation compared to NFC West after first round
On Wednesday, the Seahawks’ top brass, Pete Carroll and John Schneider, made the case that their relationship with Russell Wilson is all patched up. The Seahawks are ready to thrive with him, they said.
The NFL draft kicked off Thursday following a tweetstorm of massive proportions regarding the volatile status of reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, and fevered analysis of how it affected the plight of the quarterback-seeking San Francisco 49ers.
That helped a surprising phenomenon came into focus, even if a Rodgers trade to San Francisco (or anywhere else, so far) never did.
The Seahawks, who spent much of their offseason listening to rampant speculation about a rift with Wilson — much of generated by the words and actions of Wilson himself and his camp — nevertheless have the most stable quarterback situation in the division.
For once this offseason, the NFL had a soap opera of a day that for once didn’t feature the Seahawks, not even in a cameo appearance, let alone a starring role.
Instead, while the NFL draft kicked off amid the stunning rumors of Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay, the Seahawks, as expected, did nothing other than signing veteran defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche, a move already in the works, and watched as the first round went on without them.
That’s because Seattle entered the draft with just three picks, and none until 56 in the second round, due to four trades the team made over the last 12 months. That included trading first- and third-round picks in the 2021 draft to the Jets in exchange for safety Jamal Adams last July.
The Jets on Thursday traded both of those picks to the Vikings in a deal to move up from 23 to 14 in order to take USC guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. The Vikings used the 23rd pick to take left tackle Christian Darrisaw of Virginia Tech.
The Seahawks, meanwhile, will for now be more than content with Adams and hoping to get some good players on the final two days, having apparently never been tempted to try to land a first-rounder somehow this year.
