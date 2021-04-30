After sitting out the first round, the Seahawks will finally be on the clock on Friday night.

What will they do with No. 56? And will they find a way to add to their pick total in either the second or third round?

We’ve got you covered. Follow along throughout the weekend as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2021 draft.

Draft times

2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

2nd round, pick No. 56

4th round, pick No. 129

7th round, pick No. 250