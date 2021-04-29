Without a first-round pick, the Seahawks will not be front and center at the 2021 NFL draft when commissioner Roger Goodell kicks things off on Thursday night.
But that doesn’t mean Seattle lacks intrigue.
With only three picks — their fewest in franchise history — it may be harder to know how the Seahawks will look to attack their needs than ever before. And they may be looking to add to their pick total at any given time throughout the draft.
With all that in mind, we’ve got you covered. Follow along throughout the weekend as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2021 draft.
The Seahawks do not have a first-round Thursday night in the NFL draft.
But they acquired a first-round pick Thursday, anyway — a former one, at least — in defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche.
Nkemdiche was the 29th overall pick in 2016 by the Arizona Cardinals out of Ole Miss. In fact, many analysts that year predicted Nkemdiche would be picked by Seattle, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., as the Seahawks had the 26th pick entering the draft. Seattle instead pulled off a trade to move down in the draft and took offensive lineman Germain Ifedi with the 31st pick and defensive tackle Jarran Reed in the second round.
Analysis: Experts have panned the Seahawks’ last five drafts. Are they right?
If this were a normal draft for the Seahawks, it would also be portrayed as a pretty critical one from a perception standpoint.
But, because the Seahawks have just three picks, not only are expectations tempered for who Seattle will get, but also the pressure might be off to make sure it’s a good one — grades likely won’t be too harsh for a draft class that starts at No. 56 overall.
And in the run-up to the draft this year, analysts have not been kind to Seattle’s recent draft efforts.
Of all the questions surrounding UW’s Joe Tryon, perhaps the biggest is how high he could go in the NFL draft
Joe Tryon, the 6-foot-5, 259-pound former UW edge rusher, is one of the more intriguing prospects entering the NFL draft. Joe will turn 22 on Friday, and by then there’s a chance he could already be flying out to his new home. Perhaps it will be Tampa Bay? Or Buffalo? Maybe Green Bay?
Mock draft roundup: Taking one last look at who the Seahawks might take
Seattle is hardly at the forefront of draft thoughts, with no pick until 56 and only three overall, though the assumption is the Seahawks will do their best to add to that total.
But there are still plenty of guesses out there about what the Seahawks may do. Let’s take a look at some, and as always, including their comments when available, and adding a few of my comments. We’ll also include all the picks for those who did seven-round drafts.
Analyzing the Seahawks’ top three needs in the draft and the best players to fill them
Holding just one pick before the late fourth round means the Seahawks aren’t going to be able to address a ton of needs easily. That’s assuming that’s their goal, and not just trying to take the best player available. With so few picks, they more than ever might go BPA.
But like all teams, the Seahawks enter the draft with some positions that appear to be more logical needs than others. Here are what I think are three positions of need and three players who might be good fits for the Seahawks with the 56th pick.
Analysis: Reviewing the history of the three draft picks the Seahawks hold in 2021
One way to inform opinion about what Seattle might get where it picks is to review the players who have been selected in previous years at the spots where Seattle has selections entering the 2021 draft.
Seattle’s three picks are Nos. 56 in the second round, 129 in the fourth and 250 in the seventh.
Interestingly, Seattle has never made a pick at any of those three spots.
But there is plenty of history at each to learn from.
2021 Seattle Times mock NFL draft: What the 49ers do at No. 3 sets the tone for the rest of the NFC West
The greatest intrigue — both near and far — entering the first round centers largely on one of the Seahawks’ chief NFC West rivals.
After mortgaging much of their future to move up nine spots in a trade with Miami, what will the San Francisco 49ers do with the No. 3 pick?
The Niners are going to take a quarterback. That much we know. But which one?
In our annual Seattle Times mock draft, the task of trying to figure out which QB the 49ers will take fell to Times columnist Larry Stone. In a random draw, Seahawks reporter Adam Jude received the first pick, followed by columnist Matt Calkins, Stone and then Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta.
