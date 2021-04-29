Without a first-round pick, the Seahawks will not be front and center at the 2021 NFL draft when commissioner Roger Goodell kicks things off on Thursday night.

But that doesn’t mean Seattle lacks intrigue.

With only three picks — their fewest in franchise history — it may be harder to know how the Seahawks will look to attack their needs than ever before. And they may be looking to add to their pick total at any given time throughout the draft.

With all that in mind, we’ve got you covered. Follow along throughout the weekend as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2021 draft.

Draft times

1st round: Thursday, 5 p.m. PT

2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

2nd round, pick No. 56

4th round, pick No. 129

7th round, pick No. 250

