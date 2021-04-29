Without a first-round pick, the Seahawks will not be front and center at the 2021 NFL draft when commissioner Roger Goodell kicks things off on Thursday night.
But that doesn’t mean Seattle lacks intrigue.
With only three picks — their fewest in franchise history — it may be harder to know how the Seahawks will look to attack their needs than ever before. And they may be looking to add to their pick total at any given time throughout the draft.
With all that in mind, we’ve got you covered. Follow along throughout the weekend as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2021 draft.
Draft times
1st round: Thursday, 5 p.m. PT
2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT
4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT
TV/Radio/Stream:
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Seahawks draft picks:
2nd round, pick No. 56
4th round, pick No. 129
7th round, pick No. 250
Report: Aaron Rodgers 'disgruntled' in Green Bay, 49ers reach out to Packers about a trade
The Seahawks may not have a first-round pick in Thursday’s draft.
But one of their main rivals — the San Francisco 49ers — stand at the focal point of the draft.
The 49ers have the third pick after Jacksonville is expected to take Trevor Lawrence and the Jets selected to take Zach Wilson.
The 49ers’ pick, meanwhile, is shrouded in mystery and what they end up doing will shape the rest of the top of the draft.
What San Francisco may do got only a little more muddled Thursday morning when a report surfaced from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network that “The #49ers reached out to the #Packers on Wednesday about trading for Aaron Rodgers, but no formal offer was made and a source said there is a “zero percent chance” that Green Bay deals the reigning NFL MVP.’’
That caused some to question what the 49ers have in mind for the third pick after having made a big trade with Miami to move up. The thought then was that the 49ers had their eyes set on a specific QB — Mac Jones or Trey Lance.
Would an attempt to get the 37-year-old Rodgers mean the 49ers are unsure of what they want at QB and unclear if either Lance or Jones — or maybe Justin Fields — isn’t really the long-term answer at QB?
Or, maybe, the 49ers were just trying to take advantage of what may be a somewhat combustible situation in Green Bay.
Shortly after Pelissero’s report came another from Adam Schefter of ESPN that Rodgers may want out of Green Bay.
Tweeted Schefter at 12:19 p.m.: “Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team, league and team sources told ESPN on Thursday.’’
Green Bay ruffled Rodgers’ feathers a bit last year by taking quarterback Jordan Love out of Utah State in the first round instead of adding a receiver or some other player who could help the team immediately.
Rodgers, of course, is from the northern California area, growing up in Chico and attending Cal before being picked by the Packers in the first round in 2005 --- famously, after the 49ers selected Alex Smith with the second overall pick, which some thought the team would instead use on Rodgers.
Now, all these years later, Rodgers remains at the top of his game while the 49ers are searching for another QB — and not to mention that San Francisco still has Jimmy Garoppolo on its roster, though maybe not for long as rumors of a possible trade to New England also continue to circulate.
Add it up and there is no shortage of intrigue with the first round of the draft set to begin at 5 p.m.
Seahawks add a former first-rounder on draft day
The Seahawks do not have a first-round Thursday night in the NFL draft.
But they acquired a first-round pick Thursday, anyway — a former one, at least — in defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche.
Nkemdiche was the 29th overall pick in 2016 by the Arizona Cardinals out of Ole Miss. In fact, many analysts that year predicted Nkemdiche would be picked by Seattle, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., as the Seahawks had the 26th pick entering the draft. Seattle instead pulled off a trade to move down in the draft and took offensive lineman Germain Ifedi with the 31st pick and defensive tackle Jarran Reed in the second round.
Analysis: Experts have panned the Seahawks’ last five drafts. Are they right?
If this were a normal draft for the Seahawks, it would also be portrayed as a pretty critical one from a perception standpoint.
But, because the Seahawks have just three picks, not only are expectations tempered for who Seattle will get, but also the pressure might be off to make sure it’s a good one — grades likely won’t be too harsh for a draft class that starts at No. 56 overall.
And in the run-up to the draft this year, analysts have not been kind to Seattle’s recent draft efforts.
Of all the questions surrounding UW’s Joe Tryon, perhaps the biggest is how high he could go in the NFL draft
Joe Tryon, the 6-foot-5, 259-pound former UW edge rusher, is one of the more intriguing prospects entering the NFL draft. Joe will turn 22 on Friday, and by then there’s a chance he could already be flying out to his new home. Perhaps it will be Tampa Bay? Or Buffalo? Maybe Green Bay?
Just how high could he go in the NFL draft?
Mock draft roundup: Taking one last look at who the Seahawks might take
Seattle is hardly at the forefront of draft thoughts, with no pick until 56 and only three overall, though the assumption is the Seahawks will do their best to add to that total.
But there are still plenty of guesses out there about what the Seahawks may do. Let’s take a look at some, and as always, including their comments when available, and adding a few of my comments. We’ll also include all the picks for those who did seven-round drafts.
Analyzing the Seahawks’ top three needs in the draft and the best players to fill them
Holding just one pick before the late fourth round means the Seahawks aren’t going to be able to address a ton of needs easily. That’s assuming that’s their goal, and not just trying to take the best player available. With so few picks, they more than ever might go BPA.
But like all teams, the Seahawks enter the draft with some positions that appear to be more logical needs than others. Here are what I think are three positions of need and three players who might be good fits for the Seahawks with the 56th pick.
Analysis: Reviewing the history of the three draft picks the Seahawks hold in 2021
One way to inform opinion about what Seattle might get where it picks is to review the players who have been selected in previous years at the spots where Seattle has selections entering the 2021 draft.
Seattle’s three picks are Nos. 56 in the second round, 129 in the fourth and 250 in the seventh.
Interestingly, Seattle has never made a pick at any of those three spots.
But there is plenty of history at each to learn from.
2021 Seattle Times mock NFL draft: What the 49ers do at No. 3 sets the tone for the rest of the NFC West
The greatest intrigue — both near and far — entering the first round centers largely on one of the Seahawks’ chief NFC West rivals.
After mortgaging much of their future to move up nine spots in a trade with Miami, what will the San Francisco 49ers do with the No. 3 pick?
The Niners are going to take a quarterback. That much we know. But which one?
In our annual Seattle Times mock draft, the task of trying to figure out which QB the 49ers will take fell to Times columnist Larry Stone. In a random draw, Seahawks reporter Adam Jude received the first pick, followed by columnist Matt Calkins, Stone and then Seahawks reporter Bob Condotta.
