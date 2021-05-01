By

With their lone pick in the draft so far, the Seahawks bolstered their receiving corps with the addition of D’Wayne Eskridge on Friday.

Now, they enter the final day of the draft with just two more picks — No. 129 in the fourth round and No. 250 in the seventh. How will they fill their needs on Day 3? And could they look to add to that pick total?

Follow along throughout the weekend as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2021 draft.

Draft times

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream: 

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

2nd round, pick No. 56: WR D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan
4th round, pick No. 129
7th round, pick No. 250

How speedy receiver D’Wayne Eskridge develops is key to his success with Seahawks

Looks as though lightning struck the same place thrice. 

Seattle, it appears, has become the NFL’s new hub for wide-receiver speed. If the Seahawks’ second-round pick develops as planned, it’s going to be a party on every pass play — a 40-yard bash, if you will. 

Quarterback Russell Wilson may not have gotten the protection he’s been clamoring for, but in receiver D’Wayne Eskridge, he still likely got a gift. 

The Seahawks drafted the 24-year-old Western Michigan product with the 56th overall pick on Friday. By adding Eskridge, they have three receivers who have run the 40 in 4.40 seconds or less. There’s likely-space-alien DK Metcalf (4.33 seconds), who set the Seahawks’ receiving-yards record last year. There’s Pro Bowler Tyler Lockett (4.40), who set the Seahawks’ receptions record last year. And now there’s Eskridge (4.38), who’s set to be an instant difference-maker if his skills and savvy can match his speed. 

Read more here.

—Matt Calkins
New Seahawk D’Wayne Eskridge ready to take WR corps ‘to another level’

Maybe D’Wayne Eskridge isn’t the offensive lineman many figured the Seahawks might add with their first pick in the 2021 draft.

But otherwise, there isn’t much Eskridge may not be able to do for the Seahawks, who took him with the 56th overall pick Friday night.

Eskridge played receiver and cornerback at Western Michigan and was also one of the nation’s best kickoff returners along with playing other roles on special teams.

“He’ll be a well-rounded player,” said Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. “We like that kind of versatility.”

On top of everything else, what the 5-8-3/4 inch, 190-pounder brings to Seattle is speed, having been clocked at 4.38 in the 40 during his pro day at Western Michigan.

“Just a really explosive guy who can throttle his speed,” said Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

Read more here.

—Bob Condotta
