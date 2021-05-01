With their lone pick in the draft so far, the Seahawks bolstered their receiving corps with the addition of D’Wayne Eskridge on Friday.

Now, they enter the final day of the draft with just two more picks — No. 129 in the fourth round and No. 250 in the seventh. How will they fill their needs on Day 3? And could they look to add to that pick total?

Follow along throughout the weekend as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2021 draft.

Draft times

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

2nd round, pick No. 56: WR D’Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan

4th round, pick No. 129

7th round, pick No. 250