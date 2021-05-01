With their lone pick in the draft so far, the Seahawks bolstered their receiving corps with the addition of D’Wayne Eskridge on Friday.
Now, they enter the final day of the draft with just two more picks — No. 129 in the fourth round and No. 250 in the seventh. How will they fill their needs on Day 3? And could they look to add to that pick total?
Follow along throughout the weekend as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2021 draft.
How speedy receiver D’Wayne Eskridge develops is key to his success with Seahawks
Looks as though lightning struck the same place thrice.
Seattle, it appears, has become the NFL’s new hub for wide-receiver speed. If the Seahawks’ second-round pick develops as planned, it’s going to be a party on every pass play — a 40-yard bash, if you will.
Quarterback Russell Wilson may not have gotten the protection he’s been clamoring for, but in receiver D’Wayne Eskridge, he still likely got a gift.
The Seahawks drafted the 24-year-old Western Michigan product with the 56th overall pick on Friday. By adding Eskridge, they have three receivers who have run the 40 in 4.40 seconds or less. There’s likely-space-alien DK Metcalf (4.33 seconds), who set the Seahawks’ receiving-yards record last year. There’s Pro Bowler Tyler Lockett (4.40), who set the Seahawks’ receptions record last year. And now there’s Eskridge (4.38), who’s set to be an instant difference-maker if his skills and savvy can match his speed.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.