While all competitions on the field are still on pause, all eyes turn to the NFL draft, which begins today at 4 p.m. and goes through Saturday. It will be an experience unlike any other as teams and general managers will make selections over video Zoom meetings, while the world watches the novelty of an entirely virtual draft.
Virtual or not, the Seahawks have their work cut out for them this year as they enter the draft with seven picks, including the No. 27 overall pick. Under GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, Seattle has traded out of its top pick every year since 2011 to acquire more picks later in the draft. With obvious holes to fill, will that be the case again this year?
Follow along throughout the weekend as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2020 draft.
The Seahawks are widely expected to trade down, if not out, of the first round of Thursday’s NFL draft to acquire picks in later rounds to bolster the seven they currently possess.
So widely that it’d be one of the draft’s big upsets if Seattle stays at 27.
But if Seattle is going to make a trade it is likely to come during the draft itself as picks are made and the Seahawks see what may be available for them if they stay at 27 while other teams see what may be there that they’d want to move up for.
Quarterbacks are always one of the biggest motivators for teams, so it might help Seattle if some of them unexpectedly fall – or some team simply has an interest in someone who is still available there.
Seattle pulled off a trade with Denver in 2016 to go from 26 to 31 and get an extra third-round pick because the Broncos wanted to take Paxton Lynch.
And Seattle moved from 32 to 40 in 2014 when Minnesota saw that Teddy Bridgewater was available and wanted to move up to assure they could get him before the first night of the draft was over.
There’s also been value in the past in taking players in the first round to assure a team would have the right to enact the fifth-year option at the end of the contract. However, some aspects of the fifth-year option were changed in the recently passed CBA --- specifically, the option year is now guaranteed at the time it is enacted, which is in the spring before a player’s fourth season, rather than at the start of the new league year going into a player’s fifth.
It will be interesting to see if that change alters how valuable NFL teams feel it is to move into the first round or if it has any impact at all.
A year ago on draft day, the Seahawks had just pulled off the deal with the Chiefs for Frank Clark, adding a second first-round pick in the process.
But as the clock hit noon on Thursday, there had been no rumblings of Seattle being involved in anything.
Two players whose futures have been widely discussed --- Jacksonville defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and running back Leonard Fournette --- may not be going anywhere just yet.
Of those two, only Ngakoue has been specifically linked to Seattle, though the fact that the Seahawks pride themselves on being involved in everything and have a need at running back has led to people wondering if they’d make a run at Fournette.
However, a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN stated “there’s been zero movement’’ on anything related to Fournette so far.
As for Ngakoue, rumors broke Wednesday night that the Jags had had some discussions with the Raiders. But on Thursday, that talk had cooled with indications nothing was imminent.
Tony Pauline, of the Pro Football Network – who was the first to report that Seattle had interest in Ngakoue -- reported Thursday that the Jaguars are “desperate’’ to trade the disgruntled defensive end but also still hope to get a first-round pick in return.
That, though, coupled with then having to meet Ngakoue’s salary demands have caused most to think it’s unlikely a trade will happen now unless the Jags drop their asking price.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.