While all competitions on the field are still on pause, all eyes turn to the NFL draft, which begins today at 4 p.m. and goes through Saturday. It will be an experience unlike any other as teams and general managers will make selections over video Zoom meetings, while the world watches the novelty of an entirely virtual draft.

Virtual or not, the Seahawks have their work cut out for them this year as they enter the draft with seven picks, including the No. 27 overall pick. Under GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll, Seattle has traded out of its top pick every year since 2011 to acquire more picks later in the draft. With obvious holes to fill, will that be the case again this year?

Follow along throughout the weekend as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league throughout the 2020 draft.

Draft times

1st round: Thursday, 5 p.m. PT

2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, p.m. PT

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 27

2nd round, pick No. 59

2nd round, pick No. 64 (from Chiefs)

3rd round, pick No. 101 (compensatory)

4th round, pick No. 133

4th round, pick No. 144 (compensatory)

6th round, pick No 214 (compensatory)