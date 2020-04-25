Follow along throughout Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league.
Draft times
4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT
TV/Radio/Stream:
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Seahawks draft picks:
1st round, pick No. 27: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks
2nd round, pick No. 48 (trade up): Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor
3rd round, pick No. 69 (trade down): LSU G Damien Lewis
4th round, pick No. 133
4th round, pick No. 144 (compensatory)
5th round, pick No. 148 (from Panthers)
6th round, pick No 214 (compensatory)
Live updates:
