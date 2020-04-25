Follow along throughout Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league.
Draft times
4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT
TV/Radio/Stream:
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Seahawks draft picks:
1st round, pick No. 27: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks
2nd round, pick No. 48 (trade up): Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor
3rd round, pick No. 69 (trade down): LSU G Damien Lewis
4th round, pick No. 133: Stanford TE Colby Parkinson
4th round, pick No. 144 (compensatory): Miami RB DeeJay Dallas
5th round, pick No. 148 (from Panthers): Syracuse DE Alton Robinson
6th round, pick No. 214 (compensatory): Florida WR Freddie Swain
7th round, pick No. 251 (trade): LSU TE Stephen Sullivan
Live updates:
The 2020 NFL draft is over and two UW Huskies were selected -- QB Jacob Eason in the fourth round and C Nick Harris in the fifth. It's UW's fewest players taken since 2016.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
Seattle now has 19 OLs, 7 TEs and one quarterback.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Sullivan listed at 6-5, 245. Started as a WR at LSU and then moved to tight end and was said to have impressed some teams with his adjustment to tight end at the Senior Bowl.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 251: TE Stephen Sullivan, Seahawks
The Seahawks moved into draft to take yet another tight end --- Stephen Sullivan of LSU.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
One more for good measure
Seahawks back on the clock!!!!!!! https://t.co/UGLcC8hBeo
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
So at the moment, Seattle has drafted 7 players who all played at Power 5 schools. Seattle seems to be going for pretty dependable guys with pretty lengthy playing resumes this year.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Get to know WR Freddie Swain
While the Seahawks have one of the better one-two punches at receiver in the NFL in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, there is a lot of unknown with the rest of the receiving corps.
Which is why it was no surprise that Seattle used a draft pick on a receiver, which the Seahawks finally did at number 214 Saturday, taking Freddie Swain of Florida.
Swain seems to project best as a possible slot receiver, listed at 6-foot, 197 pounds and having run a 4.46 40 at the NFL combine.
Get to know the Seahawks' sixth-round pick here.
No Huskies selected in the sixth round. One round and 40 picks to go.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
https://t.co/FLyLc4XLbv says Swain maybe best fit in the slot: pic.twitter.com/VTvXTI26Rl
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 214: WR Freddie Swain, Seahawks
Seattle takes WR Freddie Swain of Florida.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Cougs WR Dezmon Patmon drafted by Colts
Colts take WSU WR Dezmon Patmon to pair with UW QB Jacob Eason.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
This was three hours ago. The Hunter Bryant plummet is perplexing. https://t.co/sM3hOsA1Bz
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
Arizona picks Cal's Evan Weaver at pick 202. Led Pac-12 in tackles last season and is out of Gonzaga Prep. Seahawks 12 away from picking again.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
ESPN's top two best available players are both Washington Huskies -- OT Trey Adams and TE Hunter Bryant. Both guys with significant medical questions.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
The pick the Seahawks have remaining was compensation for losing Shamar Stephen in free agency a year ago. If they don't trade down and pick in the seventh round it'd be the first time since 2000 they wouldn't have picked in the seventh round.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
We're on to the sixth round. Hunter Bryant, Trey Adams, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Bryant, Aaron Fuller all still available. Will be interesting to see what happens.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
Get to know RB DeeJay Dallas
Seattle was widely expected to take a running back at some point in the 2020 draft and they did just that with the 144th overall pick Saturday.
It just may not have been a player many had heard of — Miami’s DeeJay Dallas.
Dallas had a career high of 691 yards last year at Miami and 1,525 overall in his career, fewer than some of the top backs available in the draft had last season.
But the draft is about projecting what a player can do at the next level and the Seahawks undoubtedly see a player in Dallas who has some abilities it can hone to compete for a depth spot at the position this year and down the road.
Get to know DE Alton Robinson
While they weren’t able to access some of the top defensive end talent in the first round of the draft, the Seahawks still addressed the need in the later rounds. After trading up to take Darrell Taylor of Tennessee in the second round, the Seahawks added another defensive end with their fifth-round pick (148th overall), which they acquired in a trade on Friday, to selected defensive end Alton Robinson out of Syracuse.
With the selections of Taylor and Robinson, that gives the Seahawks six defensive ends on the roster. The Seahawks still have a standing contract offer for Jadeveon Clowney, but it’s clear that they are preparing for the likelihood that he won’t be back in 2020.
Get to know Syracuse’s pass-rushing specialist here.
Guess ESPN couldn’t get its hands on an adidas mug, huh pic.twitter.com/YkldFLxQn3
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
49ers trade away WR, too
Eagles are trading for 49ers WR Marquise Goodwin, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020
Nick Harris is one of the best interviews I've been around. Bubbling with personality and confidence. Teammates, coaches love him. Very athletic, great footwork. Only negative is his size. Would be surprised if he doesn't become an NFL starter.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
UW C Nick Harris drafted by Browns
When Nick Harris signed with Washington in 2016, his only other scholarship offers were from New Hampshire and Cal Poly.
Look at him now.
On Saturday, Harris was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 160th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Seahawks go TE, RB, DE with first three picks on Day 3
The final day of the NFL draft began fast and furious for the Seahawks, who kept all of their early Day 3 selections and ultimately selected three players in the span of 15 picks.
Seattle is left with just one more pick today, at No. 214.
Here's a look at the players they've taken so far.
49ers trade RB to Miami
49ers are trading RB Matt Breida to Dolphins for fifth-round pick, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020
Just asked new Colts QB Jacob Eason about the negative reviews from Chris Mortensen and others. Eason was great, and finished it this way: "They can say all they want. I’m going to go in there and prove them wrong."
— Gregg Doyel (@GreggDoyelStar) April 25, 2020
Robinson a 6-3, 259-pounder who had 18.5 sacks in three years at Syracuse. Has been knocked a little bit for his run defending with some analysts thinking he could be mostly a pass-rush specialist. But Seattle needs that.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 148: DE Alton Robinson, Seahawks
Seahawks go back to defense taking defensive end Alton Robinson of Syracuse.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Get to know TE Colby Parkinson
While the Seahawks have five tight ends currently listed on their roster, there are questions surrounding the overall depth of the position.
So the Seahawks taking lanky tight end Colby Parkinson out of Stanford with their first fourth-round pick addresses a future and possibly current need. He would be a noticeable target at 6-foot-7 and useful in the red zone. He’s the seventh tight end drafted out of Stanford since 2012.
Get to know the sure-handed Stanford grad here.
Quick thoughts from Colby Parkinson. Says he’s already heard from Russell Wilson. pic.twitter.com/PkJoPz1lrP
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 144: RB DeeJay Dallas, Seahawks
Seahawks take a running back!! https://t.co/3iXew0Q9Gc
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Parkinson's combine numbers.... https://t.co/o91mj6m74s
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Seahawks start Day 3 with tight end
The Seahawks opened Day 3 of the NFL draft taking a player at a position that already seemed pretty full — Colby Parkinson, a tight end from Stanford.
But Seattle has already shown in this draft they aren’t averse to adding players at spots where there are already established starters.
Parkinson, who had 48 receptions for 589 yards and one touchdown last year at Stanford, will now be added to a tight end room that already includes veteran Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister.
Here's an example of Colby Parkinson's skill-set. He can run seam and fade routes and has good body control. He uses his hands well to snag the ball out of the air. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/IRlIouLI7b
— Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) April 25, 2020
Stanford TE Colby Parkinson didn't drop a single pass in 2019. pic.twitter.com/L3kTzH7x0s
— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 19, 2020
Parkinson the best pick in Seahawks history made when the draft turned into a country music concert.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Parkinson the first play Seattle has selected from Stanford since that Richard Sherman guy.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Parkinson had 48 catches for 589 yards and 1 TD last year at Stanford. According to @SportsInfo_SIS he was split out 62 percent of the time the last two years, and known more for his receiving than his blocking.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Seattle wanting to make sure they are covered at the TE spot with Greg Olsen, Jacob Hollister, Luke Willson and Will Dissly already there and now adding Parkinson.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 133: TE Colby Parkinson, Seahawks
Seahawks go with a tight end, getting Colby Parkinson out of Stanford. So, a crowded TE room.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Seahawks are ON THE CLOCK!!!!
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Houston just took North Carolina offensive tackle Charlie Heck, the son of one-time Seahawks first-round pick Andy.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Jets take FIU QB James Morgan who I thought might be a fit for Seattle as a backup. The mid-round run on QBs may be beginning.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
ESPN's Louis Riddick, on Jacob Eason going to Indy: "This is the perfect situation for him."
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
Was there no longer a camera in the Eason home today? Because we certainly didn't see any live shots when he was drafted.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
ESPN's Chris Mortensen says on air, not for the first time, that NFL teams thought that work ethic and accountability were issues for Jacob Eason.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
A new understudy for Philip Rivers on the @Colts. @skinnyqb10 @UW_Football
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/G7fI4KRbG7 pic.twitter.com/yg4QmYCsrY
— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
Daniel Jeremiah: "I don't know if there's a better person for Jacob Eason to study and learn under than Philip Rivers there with the Indianapolis Colts."
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
Jacob Eason goes to Colts
When Jacob Eason announced his decision to declare for the 2020 NFL draft on Dec. 26, he wrote that “the opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream, and my heart is set on the challenge ahead.”
Nearly four months later, that opportunity has arrived.
Though, certainly later than expected.
Eason — a 6-foot-6, 231-pound quarterback from Lake Stevens — was selected on Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts with the 122nd overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.
Read more on Eason here.
NFC West gets scarier for Seahawks with Trent Williams trade
The San Francisco 49ers didn’t have a draft pick on Day 2 of the NFL draft, but general manager John Lynch made up for it on Day 3 by acquiring Washington Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams in a trade that significantly boosts his team’s offensive line.
One pick into the fourth round, news of the trade broke on the telecast that the Niners were sending their fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in next year’s draft to Washington for Williams.
Read more on the Williams trade here.
ESPN's list of best available players now includes three Huskies -- Jacob Eason, Trey Adams and Hunter Bryant -- in the top eight.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
We're 12 picks away from the Seahawks doing something.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
One bark means keep the pick, two means trade down. https://t.co/I31HYzvgS1
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
There are now seven tight ends off the board. Hunter Bryant still waiting.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
Cardinals add DT
Cardinals take Utah DT Leki Fotu, 6-5, 330 at No.114
— Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) April 25, 2020
Did Eason make a mistake by leaving UW early?
Jacob Eason’s name just kept hanging there, like a wobbly throw waiting to be picked off.
Perhaps this is a reminder that even the most well-informed analysts are often guessing blindly when it comes to where and when players will go. Even so, eight months ago, this result would have been unfathomable.
When Eason earned the job as the Huskies starting quarterback last fall, the assumption was that he’d dazzle for 12 or 13 games before becoming a first, or maybe second-round pick. Now, he’s still on the board heading into Day 3 of the draft.
So the question is — should Eason have come back for one more season at Washington?
More from Matt Calkins here.
Doesn't really feel like the 49ers got worse this offseason... https://t.co/WB9XdNXbW4
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Niners kick off morning with Trent Williams trade
Finally: The #Redskins have agreed to terms on a trade of LT Trent Williams to the #49ers, per me, @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo. It took until Day 3 of the Draft, but Washington gets it done, and SF gets help at a position of need. It’s for a 5th this year and 3rd next year.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020
Goodell is still going?! And the M&M jar has been refilled? This could get crazy.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
We start with pick 107. Seattle has picks 133, 144, 148 and 214.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
As we start day 3 of the NFL draft, UW QB Jacob Eason is Mel Kiper Jr.'s best available player.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
One big thing Seahawks like about first three picks
Through three rounds of the 2020 NFL draft, a theme for Seattle’s picks is beginning to emerge.
Each of Seattle’s three selections so far — one in each round — played in a Power Five conference and played a lot, each a starter for at least two full seasons playing on the biggest stages the college game offers.
They are players that the Seahawks view as low-maintenance, if still high-reward.
“Guys that don’t necessarily need a ton of handholding,’’ was the way GM John Schneider put it.
Full coverage: Day 2 of the draft
The Seahawks bolstered their pass rush and added to their offensive line, while making a few trades during Day 2 of the NFL draft on Friday.
Here's a look at what happened.
