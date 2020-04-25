By

Follow along throughout Day 3 of the 2020 NFL draft as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league.

Draft times

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream: 

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 27: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks

2nd round, pick No. 48 (trade up): Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

3rd round, pick No. 69 (trade down): LSU G Damien Lewis

4th round, pick No. 133: Stanford TE Colby Parkinson

4th round, pick No. 144 (compensatory): Miami RB DeeJay Dallas

5th round, pick No. 148 (from Panthers): Syracuse DE Alton Robinson

6th round, pick No. 214 (compensatory): Florida WR Freddie Swain

7th round, pick No. 251 (trade): LSU TE Stephen Sullivan

NFL draft

Full coverage

Live updates:

No. 251: TE Stephen Sullivan, Seahawks

One more for good measure

Get to know WR Freddie Swain

While the Seahawks have one of the better one-two punches at receiver in the NFL in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, there is a lot of unknown with the rest of the receiving corps.

Which is why it was no surprise that Seattle used a draft pick on a receiver, which the Seahawks finally did at number 214 Saturday, taking Freddie Swain of Florida.

Swain seems to project best as a possible slot receiver, listed at 6-foot, 197 pounds and having run a 4.46 40 at the NFL combine.

Get to know the Seahawks' sixth-round pick here.

—Bob Condotta
No. 214: WR Freddie Swain, Seahawks

Cougs WR Dezmon Patmon drafted by Colts

Get to know RB DeeJay Dallas

Seattle was widely expected to take a running back at some point in the 2020 draft and they did just that with the 144th overall pick Saturday.

It just may not have been a player many had heard of — Miami’s DeeJay Dallas.

Dallas had a career high of 691 yards last year at Miami and 1,525 overall in his career, fewer than some of the top backs available in the draft had last season.

But the draft is about projecting what a player can do at the next level and the Seahawks undoubtedly see a player in Dallas who has some abilities it can hone to compete for a depth spot at the position this year and down the road.

Get to know Dallas here.

—Bob Condotta

Get to know DE Alton Robinson

While they weren’t able to access some of the top defensive end talent in the first round of the draft, the Seahawks still addressed the need in the later rounds. After trading up to take Darrell Taylor of Tennessee in the second round, the Seahawks added another defensive end with their fifth-round pick (148th overall), which they acquired in a trade on Friday, to selected defensive end Alton Robinson out of Syracuse.

With the selections of Taylor and Robinson, that gives the Seahawks six defensive ends on the roster. The Seahawks still have a standing contract offer for Jadeveon Clowney, but it’s clear that they are preparing for the likelihood that he won’t be back in 2020.

Get to know Syracuse’s pass-rushing specialist here.

—Ryan Divish

49ers trade away WR, too

UW C Nick Harris drafted by Browns

When Nick Harris signed with Washington in 2016, his only other scholarship offers were from New Hampshire and Cal Poly.

Look at him now.

On Saturday, Harris was selected by the Cleveland Browns with the 160th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Read more on Harris here.

—Mike Vorel
Seahawks go TE, RB, DE with first three picks on Day 3

The final day of the NFL draft began fast and furious for the Seahawks, who kept all of their early Day 3 selections and ultimately selected three players in the span of 15 picks.

Seattle is left with just one more pick today, at No. 214.

Here's a look at the players they've taken so far.

—Bob Condotta

49ers trade RB to Miami

No. 148: DE Alton Robinson, Seahawks

Get to know TE Colby Parkinson

While the Seahawks have five tight ends currently listed on their roster, there are questions surrounding the overall depth of the position.

So the Seahawks taking lanky tight end Colby Parkinson out of Stanford with their first fourth-round pick addresses a future and possibly current need. He would be a noticeable target at 6-foot-7 and useful in the red zone. He’s the seventh tight end drafted out of Stanford since 2012.

Get to know the sure-handed Stanford grad here.

—Ryan Divish
No. 144: RB DeeJay Dallas, Seahawks

Seahawks start Day 3 with tight end

The Seahawks opened Day 3 of the NFL draft taking a player at a position that already seemed pretty full — Colby Parkinson, a tight end from Stanford.

But Seattle has already shown in this draft they aren’t averse to adding players at spots where there are already established starters.

Parkinson, who had 48 receptions for 589 yards and one touchdown last year at Stanford, will now be added to a tight end room that already includes veteran Greg Olsen, Will Dissly, Luke Willson and Jacob Hollister.

Read more on Parkinson here.

—Bob Condotta

No. 133: TE Colby Parkinson, Seahawks

Jacob Eason goes to Colts

When Jacob Eason announced his decision to declare for the 2020 NFL draft on Dec. 26, he wrote that “the opportunity to play quarterback in the NFL has been a lifelong dream, and my heart is set on the challenge ahead.”

Nearly four months later, that opportunity has arrived.

Though, certainly later than expected.

Eason — a 6-foot-6, 231-pound quarterback from Lake Stevens — was selected on Saturday by the Indianapolis Colts with the 122nd overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.

Read more on Eason here.

—Mike Vorel

NFC West gets scarier for Seahawks with Trent Williams trade

The San Francisco 49ers didn’t have a draft pick on Day 2 of the NFL draft, but general manager John Lynch made up for it on Day 3 by acquiring Washington Pro Bowl tackle Trent Williams in a trade that significantly boosts his team’s offensive line.

One pick into the fourth round, news of the trade broke on the telecast that the Niners were sending their fifth-round pick in this year’s draft and a third-round pick in next year’s draft to Washington for Williams.

Read more on the Williams trade here.

—Ryan Divish

Cardinals add DT

Did Eason make a mistake by leaving UW early?

Jacob Eason’s name just kept hanging there, like a wobbly throw waiting to be picked off.

Perhaps this is a reminder that even the most well-informed analysts are often guessing blindly when it comes to where and when players will go. Even so, eight months ago, this result would have been unfathomable.

When Eason earned the job as the Huskies starting quarterback last fall, the assumption was that he’d dazzle for 12 or 13 games before becoming a first, or maybe second-round pick. Now, he’s still on the board heading into Day 3 of the draft.

So the question is — should Eason have come back for one more season at Washington?

More from Matt Calkins here.

—Matt Calkins

Niners kick off morning with Trent Williams trade

One big thing Seahawks like about first three picks

Through three rounds of the 2020 NFL draft, a theme for Seattle’s picks is beginning to emerge.

Each of Seattle’s three selections so far — one in each round — played in a Power Five conference and played a lot, each a starter for at least two full seasons playing on the biggest stages the college game offers.

They are players that the Seahawks view as low-maintenance, if still high-reward.

“Guys that don’t necessarily need a ton of handholding,’’ was the way GM John Schneider put it.

Read more here.

—Bob Condotta

Full coverage: Day 2 of the draft

The Seahawks bolstered their pass rush and added to their offensive line, while making a few trades during Day 2 of the NFL draft on Friday.

Here's a look at what happened.

Seattle Times sports staff

