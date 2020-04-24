Follow along throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league. With Day 1 in the books, we’ll check back in Friday morning for more updates and analysis on Seattle’s draft class.

Draft times

2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 27: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks

2nd round, pick No. 59

2nd round, pick No. 64 (from Chiefs)

3rd round, pick No. 101 (compensatory)

4th round, pick No. 133

4th round, pick No. 144 (compensatory)

6th round, pick No 214 (compensatory)

