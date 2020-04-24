Follow along throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league. With Day 1 in the books, we’ll check back in Friday morning for more updates and analysis on Seattle’s draft class.
Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »
Draft times
2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT
4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT
TV/Radio/Stream:
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Seahawks draft picks:
1st round, pick No. 27: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks
2nd round, pick No. 59
2nd round, pick No. 64 (from Chiefs)
3rd round, pick No. 101 (compensatory)
4th round, pick No. 133
4th round, pick No. 144 (compensatory)
6th round, pick No 214 (compensatory)
NFL draft
- Calkins | Seahawks say they took the ‘best player on the board’ with pick of Jordyn Brooks in NFL draft. But for now, it’s a head-scratcher.
- Seahawks pull a surprise, keeping their first-round pick and drafting linebacker Jordyn Brooks
- As 49ers and Cardinals impress in NFL draft, Seahawks’ road to NFC West title gets tougher
More
Live updates:
After Houston took DT Ross Blacklock, another player a lot of people mocked to the Seahawks, at 40. https://t.co/Cp7vMjpvH7
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
No. 40: DT Ross Blacklock, Texans
With the 40th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select...
Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU pic.twitter.com/43fwyzrmH9
— PFF (@PFF) April 24, 2020
No. 39: G Robert Hunt, Dolphins
With the 39th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select...
Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana pic.twitter.com/PQZsSzWwrl
— PFF (@PFF) April 24, 2020
Maybe for a QB? https://t.co/7phbosPgRA
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
These are just live dog updates now
12/10 very good drafter #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/5lfnVgJFwC
— ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020
Got you beat Kingsbury pic.twitter.com/0m9VJTPZsp
— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 24, 2020
No. 38: DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Panthers
At pick No. 38, the Panthers are taking EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State, per source.
— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 24, 2020
No. 37: S Kyle Dugger, Patriots
So back to back safeties go as McKinney to Giants and now Dugger to the Pats. https://t.co/lOUW9qGed7
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
No. 36: S Xavier McKinney, Giants
With the 36th overall pick, the Giants grab one of Nick Saban’s favorites, Alabama S Xavier McKinney.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020
Important update
#SeahawksDraft, but with the help of very good boy, Charlie Schneider. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/wWeNJYjDZF
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 24, 2020
Jacob Eason watch
Teams that could conceivably be interested in UW QB Jacob Eason in the second round: Patriots, Jaguars, Colts, Bucs, Steelers, etc. We'll see.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 24, 2020
No. 35: RB D'Andre Swift, Lions
With the No. 35 pick, the @Lions select @GeorgiaFootball RB D'Andre Swift!
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/H8T5UqHcMP
— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
No. 34: WR Michael Pittman Jr., Colts
Colts take USC WR Michael Pittman, the first player I mentioned in my players the Seahawks might want in day 2 story.https://t.co/4IRGFQhWf6
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
No. 33: WR Tee Higgins, Bengals
The run on receivers may be starting anew.... https://t.co/DiZXMqmM0Q
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
Thinking the Bengals won't take a QB here #hottake
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
Let's all wait and see if Roger's peanut butter M&Ms are gone by the end of the night.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 24, 2020
Jacob Eason’s couch, like his arm strength, is massive. pic.twitter.com/7aTDVdHbjQ
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 24, 2020
The other UW name to keep an eye on tonight is C Nick Harris. There's a remote chance TE Hunter Bryant could sneak into the back of the third round, but don't bet on it.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 24, 2020
Backup QB ... Jalen Hurts?
Steve Mariucci really selling the Seahawks as a fit for Jalen Hurts. Still seems like a lot to invest in a backup QB but will be interesting to watch.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
Did Seahawks catch a break by not trading out of first round?
While Seattle’s pick of linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round Thursday will continue to be analyzed, dissected and otherwise evaluated from now until he proves his worth on the field one way or the other, there was no morning-after remorse among the Seahawks.
If anything, seeing that Baltimore took a linebacker with the pick after theirs may have only made Seattle feel that they potentially caught a break when a trade with the Packers fell through.
Word in league circles Friday is that had the Seahawks not taken Brooks at 27, then the Ravens would have at 28.
Who will the Seahawks take in the second day of the draft?
Days two and three of the NFL draft have been when the fun picks happen for the Seahawks. Bob Condotta points out a few players the Seahawks could take. Read more about that here.
Full coverage of Day 1
For a refresher on what happened in the first round of the NFL draft, visit our updates from Thursday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks pull a surprise, keeping their first-round pick and drafting linebacker Jordyn Brooks
- Full coverage: Here's what happened on Day 1 of the NFL draft VIEW
- Seahawks say they took the 'best player on the board' with pick of Jordyn Brooks in NFL draft. But for now, it's a head-scratcher.
- NFL draft analysis: Three reasons the Seahawks picked Texas Tech's Jordyn Brooks
- As 49ers and Cardinals impress in NFL draft, Seahawks' road to NFC West title gets tougher
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.