Follow along throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league. With Day 1 in the books, we’ll check back in Friday morning for more updates and analysis on Seattle’s draft class.
Did Seahawks catch a break by not trading out of first round?
While Seattle’s pick of linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round Thursday will continue to be analyzed, dissected and otherwise evaluated from now until he proves his worth on the field one way or the other, there was no morning-after remorse among the Seahawks.
If anything, seeing that Baltimore took a linebacker with the pick after theirs may have only made Seattle feel that they potentially caught a break when a trade with the Packers fell through.
Word in league circles Friday is that had the Seahawks not taken Brooks at 27, then the Ravens would have at 28.
