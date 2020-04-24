By

Follow along throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league. With Day 1 in the books, we’ll check back in Friday morning for more updates and analysis on Seattle’s draft class.

Draft times

2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream: 

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 27: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks

2nd round, pick No. 59

2nd round, pick No. 64 (from Chiefs)

3rd round, pick No. 101 (compensatory)

4th round, pick No. 133

4th round, pick No. 144 (compensatory)

6th round, pick No 214 (compensatory)

Live updates:

Backup QB ... Jalen Hurts?

Did Seahawks catch a break by not trading out of first round?

While Seattle’s pick of linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round Thursday will continue to be analyzed, dissected and otherwise evaluated from now until he proves his worth on the field one way or the other, there was no morning-after remorse among the Seahawks.

If anything, seeing that Baltimore took a linebacker with the pick after theirs may have only made Seattle feel that they potentially caught a break when a trade with the Packers fell through.

Word in league circles Friday is that had the Seahawks not taken Brooks at 27, then the Ravens would have at 28.

Read more analysis here.

—Bob Condotta
Who will the Seahawks take in the second day of the draft?

Days two and three of the NFL draft have been when the fun picks happen for the Seahawks. Bob Condotta points out a few players the Seahawks could take. Read more about that here.

Full coverage of Day 1

For a refresher on what happened in the first round of the NFL draft, visit our updates from Thursday.

Seattle Times sports staff

