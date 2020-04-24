Follow along throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league.

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

Draft times

2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream:

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 27: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks

2nd round, pick No. 48 (trade up): Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

3rd round, pick No. 69 (trade down): LSU G Damien Lewis

4th round, pick No. 133

4th round, pick No. 144 (compensatory)

5th round, pick No. 148 (from Panthers)

6th round, pick No 214 (compensatory)

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising