Follow along throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league.
Draft times
2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT
4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT
TV/Radio/Stream:
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Seahawks draft picks:
1st round, pick No. 27: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks
2nd round, pick No. 48 (trade up): Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor
3rd round, pick No. 69 (trade down): LSU G Damien Lewis
4th round, pick No. 133
4th round, pick No. 144 (compensatory)
5th round, pick No. 148 (from Panthers)
6th round, pick No 214 (compensatory)
NFL draft
Live updates:
NFC West roundup: Cardinals, Rams improve
Across the NFC West, the Rams addressed needs at skill positions, the Cardinals improved with their third-round pick and the 49ers spent the day as spectators.
Ryan Divish breaks down Day 2 for the Seahawks' division rivals here.
Up next: Day 3
Seattle at the moment has four picks left --- 133, 144, 148, 214. Draft begins again tomorrow at 9 a.m.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Three UW players -- QB Jacob Eason, TE Hunter Bryant and RB Salvon Ahmed -- were early entrants in the NFL Draft. Through three rounds, five quarterbacks, five tight ends and nine running backs have been selected. Zero Huskies as of yet.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
Zero UW draft picks in the first three rounds, the first time that has happened since 2016.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
So that's it for day two of the NFL draft. Here's a recap of what Seattle has done so far: https://t.co/SnJzt5yAOH
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 106: OL Tyre Phillips, Ravens
The #Ravens select Mississippi State OL Tyre Phillips at No. 106, and that’s it for tonight. See you tomorrow, rounds 4-7. Lot of QBs still on the board, and a bunch of good players.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020
No. 105: TE Adam Trautman, Saints
With the 105th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select...
Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton pic.twitter.com/ZTA51jbn7r
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 104: S Terrell Burgess, Rams
With the 104th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams select...
Terrell Burgess, S, Utah pic.twitter.com/YUY3gqz0Mk
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 103: LB Davion Taylor, Eagles
With the 103rd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select...
Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado pic.twitter.com/4s5PGj54Es
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 102: EDGE Alex Highsmith, Steelers
With the 102nd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers select...
Alex Highsmith, EDGE, Charlotte pic.twitter.com/YemnuDV9tN
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 101: TE Dalton Keene, Patriots
With the 101st overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select...
Dalton Keene, TE, Virginia Tech pic.twitter.com/HAiSw2HyIN
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 100: S Tanner Muse, Raiders
With the 100th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft the Las Vegas Raiders select...
Tanner Muse, S, Clemson pic.twitter.com/kTYFgMNH3p
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 99: OT Matt Peart, Giants
With the 99th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Giants select...
Matt Peart, OT, UConn pic.twitter.com/zrIiqqVpie
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 98: LB Malik Harrison, Ravens
With the 98th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select...
Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State pic.twitter.com/abRYmOulQy
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 97: LB Jacob Phillips, Browns
With the 97th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select...
Jacob Phillips, LB, LSU pic.twitter.com/3nQD9A2dna
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
Good stuff here from Darrell Taylor assessing his game and what he thinks he has to do better as he joins the Seahawks: pic.twitter.com/1QYC6jQi8p
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Mel Kiper Jr. tells Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm to relax, so I'm sure that'll put everybody's mind at ease.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
No. 96: OT Lucas Niang, Chiefs
With the 96th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select...
Lucas Niang, OT, TCU pic.twitter.com/r7lKE1gU7A
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 95: DT McTelvin Agim, Broncos
With the 95th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select...
McTelvin Agim, DT, Arkansas pic.twitter.com/1DCuXYN9Gz
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
Eason's wait continues
Woof pic.twitter.com/HvxgVqhGSE
— alexSSN (@alexSSN) April 25, 2020
No. 94: TE Josiah Deguara, Packers
With the 94th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers select...
Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/8IDGrMm1Ad
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 93: RB Darrynton Evans, Titans
With the 93rd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans select...
Darrynton Evans, RB, Appalachian State pic.twitter.com/AyRSRpyhkI
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 92: WR Devin Duvernay, Ravens
With the No. 92 overall pick, the @Ravens select @TexasFootball WR Devin Duvernay!
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/SrtC09JYV5
— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
The Eason false alarms have been plentiful.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
No. 91: TE Devin Asiasi, Patriots
With the 91st overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select...
Devin Asiasi, TE, UCLA pic.twitter.com/fiMoDuQP9P
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 90: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Texans
With the 90th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select...
Jonathan Greenard, EDGE, Florida pic.twitter.com/c4i0dvb6kW
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 89: CB Cameron Dantzler, Vikings
With the 89th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings select...
Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/1sMBI5jjL9
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
No. 88: DT Jordan Elliott, Browns
With the 88th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns select...
Jordan Elliott, DT, Missouri pic.twitter.com/mfke0PRD3a
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
Thank you JESUS and the @Seahawks just the beginning! Can’t wait!! #GoHawks 💚💙 https://t.co/h4dU5vc50W
— Thereal_Damienlewis (@Damienlewis72) April 25, 2020
18 of the first 87 picks in the draft have been from either LSU or Alabama. That's over 20%. Football factories.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 25, 2020
No. 87: EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Patriots
With the 87th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select...
Anfernee Jennings, EDGE, Alabama pic.twitter.com/o0LdTuviuO
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 86: RB Zack Moss, Bills
With the 86th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills select...
Zack Moss, RB, Utah pic.twitter.com/1rUmDdaUSw
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 85: S Julian Blackmon, Colts
With the 85th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts select...
Julian Blackmon, S, Utah pic.twitter.com/qC2yyLQ7FA
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 84: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Rams
With the 84th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams select...
Terrell Lewis, EDGE, Alabama pic.twitter.com/RwWnG91mSA
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 83: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Broncos
With the 83rd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos select...
Lloyd Cushenberry III, C/G, LSU pic.twitter.com/2j8IY7zjbY
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
Get to know Damien Lewis
Not surprisingly, given the Seahawks' run-first philosophy, Damien Lewis excels at run blocking.
With a squattier build, he’s shown above-average power while moving defensive lineman off the line of scrimmage and a nasty streak in terms of finishing off plays.
Get to know the Seahawks' third-round pick here.
No. 82: Neville Gallimore, Cowboys
With the 82nd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys select...
Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/h9IHGCRkD6
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 81: WR Bryan Edwards, Raiders
With the 81st overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select...
Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina pic.twitter.com/58KM8gvjGa
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 80: Lynn Bowden Jr., Raiders
With the 80th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders select...
Lynn Bowden Jr., WR/HB/QB, Kentucky pic.twitter.com/2hqLmof3Mk
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 79: EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Jets
With the 79th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Jets select...
Jabari Zuniga, EDGE, Florida pic.twitter.com/BJjzOQ9QB0
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
Lewis could compete at RG
After trading up in the second, the Seahawks traded back in the third round, from 64 to 69 with the Panthers, and used that pick to take guard Damien Lewis of LSU.
Lewis, listed at 6-2, 329, started all 28 games he played the last two years for LSU, all at right guard.
He could be immediate competition at right guard with veteran D.J. Fluker.
Read more on the Seahawks' third pick here.
No. 78: C Matt Hennessy, Falcons
With the 78th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons select...
Matt Hennessy, C, Temple pic.twitter.com/gKk2gHQI1Z
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
So the Seahawks latest draft pick definitely doesn't skip leg day ... https://t.co/lN85L7mrBr
— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 25, 2020
Damien Lewis had no scholarship offers out of high school. Now a third round pick. pic.twitter.com/fliKCFEZwY
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
There was some of this talk coming out of the combine as well. https://t.co/BswbY0eaUM
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
.@darrelltaylorst can't wait to join us and the @12s! 🎉#GoHawks x #SeahawksDraft pic.twitter.com/XdH1SP5zyH
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 25, 2020
No. 76: RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Buccaneers
With the 76th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select...
Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Vanderbilt pic.twitter.com/9PI6qQdSC2
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 75: G Jonah Jackson, Lions
With the 75th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select
Jonah Jackson, G, Ohio State pic.twitter.com/cz5EvGdV3H
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 74: LB Zack Baun, Saints
With the No. 74 overall pick, the @Saints select @BadgerFootball LB Zack Baun!
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/BVDMmJ8f38
— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
No. 73: DT Davon Hamilton, Jaguars
With the 73rd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select...
Davon Hamilton, DT, Ohio State pic.twitter.com/fLPuYXxspD
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
A couple more Jacob Eason possibilities coming up here, with Jacksonville at 73 and Indy at 75.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
One added note on Damien Lewis --- he practiced some center at Senior Bowl so teams could see how he would look there. So Seattle likely views him as a player who could at least help out there in a pinch.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 72: OT Josh Jones, Cardinals
With the 72nd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals select...
Josh Jones, OT, Houston pic.twitter.com/jbK696A5Uk
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 71: DT Justin Madubuike, Ravens
With the No. 71 overall pick, the @Ravens select @AggieFootball DT Justin Madubuike!
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/5HOskvS767
— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
No. 70: S Brandon Jones, Dolphins
With the 70th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select...
Brandon Jones, S, Texas pic.twitter.com/ToBZNy2StU
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
Damien Lewis started all 28 games the last two years for LSU at right guard. That's where Seattle currently has DJ Fluker. But Fluker has just one year left on his contract.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Done for the night...for now...
So unless they move up, Seattle is done for the night and the first three rounds getting an LB, LB/rush end and a guard.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
The pick is in! With pick #69, we've selected OL @Damienlewis72!
Watch #SeahawksDraft live on ESPN, NFLN, and ABC! 📺 pic.twitter.com/82UCtgGY1k
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 25, 2020
Lots of linemen
Seattle now has 19 offensive linemen on its roster. Teams usually keep 8 or 9 once the regular season begins but some of the roster change rules could change that some. Expansion of practice squads will help keep a few more around as well.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 69: G Damien Lewis, Seahawks
The Seahawks pick OL Damien Lewis of LSU. Projects as a guard. Massive --- listed at 6-2, 329.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 68: S Ashtyn Davis, Jets
With the 68th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New York Jets select...
Ashtyn Davis, S, California pic.twitter.com/VwzZwWZvML
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
The @Seahawks are on the clock! @SeahawksDraft
— Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) April 25, 2020
No. 67: OLB Julian Okwara, Lions
The #Lions select #ND OLB Julian Okwara at No. 67. So, multiple Okwaras in Detroit. Reunion!
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020
No. 66: HB/WR Antonio Gibson, Washington
With the 66th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins select...
Antonio Gibson, HB/WR, Memphis pic.twitter.com/Z4gmyn6A3X
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 65: LB Logan Wilson, Bengals
With the 65th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select...
Logan Wilson, LB, Wyoming pic.twitter.com/KvhH7Jh1GC
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No Huskies yet
UW had players drafted in both the first and second round in each of the last three drafts. The second round is complete and the Huskies have been shut out thus far.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
Panthers trade up to get safety Jeremy Chinn of Southern Illinois with pick it got from Seahawks. Seattle now four picks away.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 64: S Jeremy Chinn, Panthers
With the 64th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers select...
Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois pic.twitter.com/uOQ2uIFg5D
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 63: LB Willie Gay Jr., Chiefs
With the 63rd overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select...
Willie Gay Jr., LB, Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/9GCNhVZsSa
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
Seattle's five picks left: 69, 133, 144, 148, 214.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Nice
Nice trade, @Panthers. 🤝
We get: #69 (R3), #148 (R5)
They get: #64 (R2) pic.twitter.com/MgFrovSmqO
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 25, 2020
So Seattle does indeed get another mid-round pick and back to 7 for the total draft. Only time Seattle has had the 69th pick they took Tyler Lockett. https://t.co/5PCBPgSKFv
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Seahawks trade back!
Seahawks trade back. Nice..... https://t.co/5PCBPgSKFv
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 62: RB A.J. Dillon, Packers
Packers take RB A.J. Dillon at 62, preventing the Seahawks from doing so two picks later.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 61: CB Kristian Fulton, Titans
Seahawks now two away. https://t.co/TfhDGjfomu
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Get to know Darrell Taylor
Darrell Taylor, who has drawn comparisons to Clark by several draft analysts and scouts, could bring a level of explosiveness that the defensive ends on the roster simply don’t possess.
He is still raw in terms of pass rush moves and counter moves to blockers, but the initial explosion off the line is special. The pass rush skills can be refined with proper coaching.
Read more about the Seahawks' second pick here.
No. 60: EDGE Josh Uche, Patriots
With the 60th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots select...
Josh Uche, EDGE, Michigan pic.twitter.com/LJbMmWDRYu
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 59: WR Denzel Mims, Jets
With the No. 59 overall pick, the @nyjets select @BUFootball WR Denzel Mims!
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/Yg1lEvFOAZ
— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
Hearing from Darrell Taylor
Taylor's mother died of breast cancer when he was a sophomore in high school. Has a 1-year-old son. A lot to play for.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Taylor didn't do anything at combine after having a titanium rod put into his leg in January. But said he feels healthy as a horse now. Surgery fixed a stress fracture that he played through last season.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Darrell Taylor says he took a visit to Seattle before NFL put restrictions on travel and loved the city. Loved the trees. "Excited about the journey I'm about to take in front of me,'' he said.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 58: OT Ezra Cleveland, Vikings
RD 2 - PK 26 @Vikings: Ezra Cleveland (T-Boise St.) https://t.co/uxknwrN1ke #NFLDRAFT
— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 25, 2020
Darrell Taylor sounding pretty confident in his interview with Seattle media: "I can run, I can cover I can do whatever you ask of a linebacker or defensive end.''
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 57: WR Van Jefferson, Rams
With the 57th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams select...
Van Jefferson, WR, Florida pic.twitter.com/yocmDK6Wxq
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 56: DT Raekwon Davis, Dolphins
With the 56th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select...
Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama pic.twitter.com/CvdBGpykDL
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
#Seahawks fans may like the player that new edge rusher Darrell Taylor said he tries to model his game after. pic.twitter.com/Wl67ZFAFwU
— Rob Rang (@RobRang) April 25, 2020
No. 55: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ravens
With the 55th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Baltimore Ravens select...
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State pic.twitter.com/NZ58UHmepj
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 54: A.J. Epenesa, Bills
With the 54th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills select...
A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa pic.twitter.com/zXoG9Rf5py
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
No. 53: QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles
With the No. 53 overall pick, the @Eagles select @OU_Football QB @JalenHurts!
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/AQ3HcLk2Ln
— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
No. 52: RB Cam Akers, Rams
With the No. 52 overall pick, the @RamsNFL select @FSUFootball RB Cam Akers!
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/2OF2BkDVEU
— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
No. 51: DB Trevon Diggs, Cowboys
With the No. 51 overall pick, the @dallascowboys select @AlabamaFTBL DB @TrevonDiggs!
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/hF9UIdNSJa
— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
The Seahawks have traded up before, and gotten a few good players out of it. Lockett, Reed and Metcalf were all previous times Seattle traded up in first three rounds. https://t.co/YDuliPnJev
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Seahawks continue to surprise with trade up
A day after standing pat to use their original first-round pick for the first time in nine years, the Seahawks pulled another surprise Friday, trading up in the second round to take defensive end Darrell Taylor of Tennessee.
Seattle traded its second round pick at number 59 and its pick in the third round (101, which was compensation for the free agency loss of Earl Thomas) to the Jets for pick 48 to take Taylor.
No. 50: CB Jaylon Johnson, Bears
With the 50th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select...
Jaylon Johnson, CB, Bears pic.twitter.com/2u71aQSFZK
— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
Darrell Taylor finding out he was selected by the @Seahawks. #Vols pic.twitter.com/5rnoUvcLfs
— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) April 25, 2020
No. 49: WR Chase Claypool, Steelers
With the No. 49 overall pick, the @Steelers select @NDFootball WR Chase Claypool!
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/vwPsNeziPS
— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
Official terms from the team. https://t.co/7FS8QmnUBn
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Seahawks officially now with just four picks left. https://t.co/uJNoDQDj7m
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Darrell Taylor was the highest-graded edge defender in 2019 SEC play. pic.twitter.com/x2rPp5kCWn
— PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 4, 2020
No. 48: DE Darrell Taylor, Seahawks
Seahawks select Darrell Taylor, 6-3, 259-pound edge rusher from Tennessee.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
Seahawks trade up for pick No. 48
The Seahawks have traded picks No. 59 and 101 with the Jets to move up to pick No. 48.
Terms: Pick No. 48 for No. 59 and 101 https://t.co/80WX5WdOy3
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020
No. 47: DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn
Seahawks might like it if the run on the rest of the DLs didn't start now. https://t.co/eIKwpZ3jhi
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
A message from @JordynBrooks_ to the @12s. #GoHawks x #SeahawksDraft pic.twitter.com/OPdWTk1zSc
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 25, 2020
No. 46: WR K.J. Hamler, Broncos
I remember seeing Hamler at a recruiting camp back in the day, and he didn't have many offers but was so clearly the best player there. The kid could fly. https://t.co/pthEEy2Xl3
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 25, 2020
No. 45: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft safety Antoine Winfield Jr (The Woodlands)
— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 25, 2020
TV still on pick 44 and the real draft is up to pick 47. Things moving quickly.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 25, 2020
No. 44: S Grant Delpit, Browns
With the No. 44 overall pick, the @Browns select @LSUfootball S Grant Delpit!
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/G7fI4KRbG7 pic.twitter.com/qE9QuHJEH5
— NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2020
No. 43: TE Cole Kmet, Bears
Bears taking Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet. https://t.co/wrpYDRLiye
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
No. 42: WR Lavishka Shenault, Jaguars
Jaguars take Lavishka Shenault, building that offense around Gardner Minshew.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
So much for the idea there'd be technical glitches, etc. Seems like any other draft at this point. https://t.co/X3eqd4ZbZS
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
No. 41: RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts
Colts trade up three spots to take RB Jonathan Taylor. So, all but two RBs still on the table for the Seahawks.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
After Houston took DT Ross Blacklock, another player a lot of people mocked to the Seahawks, at 40. https://t.co/Cp7vMjpvH7
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
No. 40: DT Ross Blacklock, Texans
With the 40th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans select...
Ross Blacklock, DT, TCU pic.twitter.com/43fwyzrmH9
— PFF (@PFF) April 24, 2020
No. 39: G Robert Hunt, Dolphins
With the 39th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins select...
Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana pic.twitter.com/PQZsSzWwrl
— PFF (@PFF) April 24, 2020
Maybe for a QB? https://t.co/7phbosPgRA
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
These are just live dog updates now
12/10 very good drafter #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/5lfnVgJFwC
— ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2020
Got you beat Kingsbury pic.twitter.com/0m9VJTPZsp
— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 24, 2020
No. 38: DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Panthers
At pick No. 38, the Panthers are taking EDGE Yetur Gross-Matos, Penn State, per source.
— Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) April 24, 2020
No. 37: S Kyle Dugger, Patriots
So back to back safeties go as McKinney to Giants and now Dugger to the Pats. https://t.co/lOUW9qGed7
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
No. 36: S Xavier McKinney, Giants
With the 36th overall pick, the Giants grab one of Nick Saban’s favorites, Alabama S Xavier McKinney.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2020
Important update
#SeahawksDraft, but with the help of very good boy, Charlie Schneider. 🐶 pic.twitter.com/wWeNJYjDZF
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 24, 2020
Jacob Eason watch
Teams that could conceivably be interested in UW QB Jacob Eason in the second round: Patriots, Jaguars, Colts, Bucs, Steelers, etc. We'll see.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 24, 2020
No. 35: RB D'Andre Swift, Lions
With the No. 35 pick, the @Lions select @GeorgiaFootball RB D'Andre Swift!
📺: 2020 #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC
📱: https://t.co/G7fI4L8MxF pic.twitter.com/H8T5UqHcMP
— NFL (@NFL) April 24, 2020
No. 34: WR Michael Pittman Jr., Colts
Colts take USC WR Michael Pittman, the first player I mentioned in my players the Seahawks might want in day 2 story.https://t.co/4IRGFQhWf6
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
No. 33: WR Tee Higgins, Bengals
The run on receivers may be starting anew.... https://t.co/DiZXMqmM0Q
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
Thinking the Bengals won't take a QB here #hottake
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
Let's all wait and see if Roger's peanut butter M&Ms are gone by the end of the night.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 24, 2020
Jacob Eason’s couch, like his arm strength, is massive. pic.twitter.com/7aTDVdHbjQ
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 24, 2020
The other UW name to keep an eye on tonight is C Nick Harris. There's a remote chance TE Hunter Bryant could sneak into the back of the third round, but don't bet on it.
— Mike Vorel (@mikevorel) April 24, 2020
Backup QB ... Jalen Hurts?
Steve Mariucci really selling the Seahawks as a fit for Jalen Hurts. Still seems like a lot to invest in a backup QB but will be interesting to watch.
— bcondotta (@bcondotta) April 24, 2020
Did Seahawks catch a break by not trading out of first round?
While Seattle’s pick of linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round Thursday will continue to be analyzed, dissected and otherwise evaluated from now until he proves his worth on the field one way or the other, there was no morning-after remorse among the Seahawks.
If anything, seeing that Baltimore took a linebacker with the pick after theirs may have only made Seattle feel that they potentially caught a break when a trade with the Packers fell through.
Word in league circles Friday is that had the Seahawks not taken Brooks at 27, then the Ravens would have at 28.
Who will the Seahawks take in the second day of the draft?
Days two and three of the NFL draft have been when the fun picks happen for the Seahawks. Bob Condotta points out a few players the Seahawks could take. Read more about that here.
Full coverage of Day 1
For a refresher on what happened in the first round of the NFL draft, visit our updates from Thursday.
