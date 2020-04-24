By

Follow along throughout Day 2 of the 2020 NFL draft as our staff of reporters offers the latest on the Seahawks and the rest of the league.

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

Draft times

2nd-3rd rounds: Friday, 4 p.m. PT

4th-7th rounds: Saturday, 9 a.m. PT

TV/Radio/Stream: 

ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio

Seahawks draft picks:

1st round, pick No. 27: Texas Tech LB Jordyn Brooks

2nd round, pick No. 48 (trade up): Tennessee DE Darrell Taylor

3rd round, pick No. 69 (trade down): LSU G Damien Lewis

4th round, pick No. 133

4th round, pick No. 144 (compensatory)

5th round, pick No. 148 (from Panthers)

6th round, pick No 214 (compensatory)

NFL draft

In a photo provided by ESPN Images, the first six selections in the NFL draft are displayed during ESPN’s coverage of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Bristol, Conn. (Allen Kee/ESPN Images via AP) NHDB813 NHDB813
Full coverage »

More

Live updates:

NFC West roundup: Cardinals, Rams improve

Across the NFC West, the Rams addressed needs at skill positions, the Cardinals improved with their third-round pick and the 49ers spent the day as spectators.

Ryan Divish breaks down Day 2 for the Seahawks' division rivals here.

Advertising

Up next: Day 3

Advertising

No. 106: OL Tyre Phillips, Ravens

No. 105: TE Adam Trautman, Saints

Advertising

No. 104: S Terrell Burgess, Rams

No. 103: LB Davion Taylor, Eagles

No. 102: EDGE Alex Highsmith, Steelers

Advertising

No. 101: TE Dalton Keene, Patriots

No. 100: S Tanner Muse, Raiders

No. 99: OT Matt Peart, Giants

Advertising

No. 98: LB Malik Harrison, Ravens

No. 97: LB Jacob Phillips, Browns

Advertising

No. 96: OT Lucas Niang, Chiefs

No. 95: DT McTelvin Agim, Broncos

Advertising

Eason's wait continues

No. 94: TE Josiah Deguara, Packers

No. 93: RB Darrynton Evans, Titans

Advertising

No. 92: WR Devin Duvernay, Ravens

No. 91: TE Devin Asiasi, Patriots

Advertising

No. 90: EDGE Jonathan Greenard, Texans

No. 89: CB Cameron Dantzler, Vikings

Advertising

No. 88: DT Jordan Elliott, Browns

Advertising

No. 87: EDGE Anfernee Jennings, Patriots

No. 86: RB Zack Moss, Bills

No. 85: S Julian Blackmon, Colts

No. 84: EDGE Terrell Lewis, Rams

No. 83: Lloyd Cushenberry III, Broncos

Get to know Damien Lewis

Not surprisingly, given the Seahawks' run-first philosophy, Damien Lewis excels at run blocking.

With a squattier build, he’s shown above-average power while moving defensive lineman off the line of scrimmage and a nasty streak in terms of finishing off plays.

Get to know the Seahawks' third-round pick here.

No. 82: Neville Gallimore, Cowboys

No. 81: WR Bryan Edwards, Raiders

No. 80: Lynn Bowden Jr., Raiders

No. 79: EDGE Jabari Zuniga, Jets

Lewis could compete at RG

After trading up in the second, the Seahawks traded back in the third round, from 64 to 69 with the Panthers, and used that pick to take guard Damien Lewis of LSU.

Lewis, listed at 6-2, 329, started all 28 games he played the last two years for LSU, all at right guard.

He could be immediate competition at right guard with veteran D.J. Fluker.

Read more on the Seahawks' third pick here.

—Bob Condotta

No. 78: C Matt Hennessy, Falcons

No. 76: RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Buccaneers

No. 75: G Jonah Jackson, Lions

No. 74: LB Zack Baun, Saints

No. 73: DT Davon Hamilton, Jaguars

No. 72: OT Josh Jones, Cardinals

No. 71: DT Justin Madubuike, Ravens

No. 70: S Brandon Jones, Dolphins

Done for the night...for now...

Lots of linemen

No. 69: G Damien Lewis, Seahawks

No. 68: S Ashtyn Davis, Jets

No. 67: OLB Julian Okwara, Lions

No. 66: HB/WR Antonio Gibson, Washington

No. 65: LB Logan Wilson, Bengals

No Huskies yet

No. 64: S Jeremy Chinn, Panthers

No. 63: LB Willie Gay Jr., Chiefs

Nice

Seahawks trade back!

No. 62: RB A.J. Dillon, Packers

No. 61: CB Kristian Fulton, Titans

Get to know Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor, who has drawn comparisons to Clark by several draft analysts and scouts, could bring a level of explosiveness that the defensive ends on the roster simply don’t possess.

He is still raw in terms of pass rush moves and counter moves to blockers, but the initial explosion off the line is special. The pass rush skills can be refined with proper coaching.

Read more about the Seahawks' second pick here.

—Ryan Divish

No. 60: EDGE Josh Uche, Patriots

No. 59: WR Denzel Mims, Jets

Hearing from Darrell Taylor

No. 58: OT Ezra Cleveland, Vikings

No. 57: WR Van Jefferson, Rams

No. 56: DT Raekwon Davis, Dolphins

No. 55: RB J.K. Dobbins, Ravens

No. 54: A.J. Epenesa, Bills

No. 53: QB Jalen Hurts, Eagles

No. 52: RB Cam Akers, Rams

No. 51: DB Trevon Diggs, Cowboys

Seahawks continue to surprise with trade up

A day after standing pat to use their original first-round pick for the first time in nine years, the Seahawks pulled another surprise Friday, trading up in the second round to take defensive end Darrell Taylor of Tennessee.

Seattle traded its second round pick at number 59 and its pick in the third round (101, which was compensation for the free agency loss of Earl Thomas) to the Jets for pick 48 to take Taylor.

Read here for more.

—Bob Condotta

No. 50: CB Jaylon Johnson, Bears

No. 49: WR Chase Claypool, Steelers

No. 48: DE Darrell Taylor, Seahawks

Seahawks trade up for pick No. 48

The Seahawks have traded picks No. 59 and 101 with the Jets to move up to pick No. 48.

 

No. 47: DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

No. 46: WR K.J. Hamler, Broncos

No. 45: S Antoine Winfield Jr., Buccaneers

No. 44: S Grant Delpit, Browns

No. 43: TE Cole Kmet, Bears

No. 42: WR Lavishka Shenault, Jaguars

No. 41: RB Jonathan Taylor, Colts

No. 40: DT Ross Blacklock, Texans

No. 39: G Robert Hunt, Dolphins

These are just live dog updates now

No. 38: DE Yetur Gross-Matos, Panthers

No. 37: S Kyle Dugger, Patriots

No. 36: S Xavier McKinney, Giants

Important update

Jacob Eason watch

No. 35: RB D'Andre Swift, Lions

No. 34: WR Michael Pittman Jr., Colts

No. 33: WR Tee Higgins, Bengals

Backup QB ... Jalen Hurts?

Did Seahawks catch a break by not trading out of first round?

While Seattle’s pick of linebacker Jordyn Brooks in the first round Thursday will continue to be analyzed, dissected and otherwise evaluated from now until he proves his worth on the field one way or the other, there was no morning-after remorse among the Seahawks.

If anything, seeing that Baltimore took a linebacker with the pick after theirs may have only made Seattle feel that they potentially caught a break when a trade with the Packers fell through.

Word in league circles Friday is that had the Seahawks not taken Brooks at 27, then the Ravens would have at 28.

Read more analysis here.

—Bob Condotta

Who will the Seahawks take in the second day of the draft?

Days two and three of the NFL draft have been when the fun picks happen for the Seahawks. Bob Condotta points out a few players the Seahawks could take. Read more about that here.

Full coverage of Day 1

For a refresher on what happened in the first round of the NFL draft, visit our updates from Thursday.

Seattle Times sports staff

Most Read Sports Stories