NFL Draft Thursday: Round 1, 5 p.m.

Thursday: Rounds 2-3, 4 p.m.

Saturday: Rounds 4-7, 9 a.m.



Watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes

Stream: NFL.com/watch

Howdy, football fans. The three-day spectacle that is the NFL draft is back, and this time it’s in the country music capital of the world, Nashville, Tennessee. Follow along as we bring you the latest updates and analysis.

It’s the Seahawks’ 10th draft under Pete Carroll and John Schneider. From the best classes to the biggest busts, Bob Condotta reviews the past decade of drafting.

The first round officially kicks off at 5 p.m. with the Arizona Cardinals on the clock. We may actually witness a pick on Thursday from the Seahawks, with them entering the draft holding two first-round selections (Nos. 21 and 29) after trading Frank Clark earlier this week.

What they do with either first-rounder is anybody’s guess. It’s possible they use one to replace Clark in what is considered to be a strong defensive-line class. Here’s the latest roundup of who the experts are mocking to the Seahawks. A visit to Seahawks headquarters can hint at possible targets. Here’s who’s come through, according to our latest tally.

On the Husky side, it’s possible Washington has four defensive backs drafted, which would be a school record. Quarterback Jake Browning has boosted his draft stock by improving his arm strength. Jon Wilner rounds up and ranks the Pac-12’s top prospects — with a Cougar at No. 1.