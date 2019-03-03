Burr-Kirven, the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2018, showed off his athleticism at the Combine Sunday.

The Seahawks, and the rest of the NFL, didn’t need long Sunday to have confirmed a suspicion many have had that this could be one of the best and deepest drafts for defensive linemen in years — in one notable instance, just 4.41 seconds.

That was the 40-yard time turned in by edge rusher/end Montez Sweat of Mississippi State, the fastest time turned in by a defensive lineman at the NFL Combine since at least 2003.

But Sweat was hardly alone.

As Tacoma-based NFL draft analyst Rob Rang noted, seven edge rushers posted a 40 time of 4.65 or better, which was the time last year turned by Bradley Chubb, which helped clinch as status as a top pick — he went number five to Denver and had 12 sacks as a rookie.

Among the others to wow with their 40s was Brian Burns of Florida State, another player who has been ticketed to Seattle in a few mock drafts but who might also be moving his way into the top half of the first round if he continues on the pace he has. Burns ran a 4.53 40 which was viewed as particularly impressive given that he also weighed in at 249 pounds (he came in listed at 236), leading Lance Zierlein of NFL.com to write that he is now a “lock in the 1st.”

Wrote Rang on NFLDraftScout.com: The bigger story was how many phenomenal workouts were recorded Sunday, adding numerical evidence to back up what two-time NFL general manager Scot McCloughan and I characterized over the fall as the best defensive line class either of us have ever seen. ‘’ (McCloughan’s NFL resume includes working with the Seahawks as a senior personnel executive from 2010-13.)

That’s all good news for the Seahawks, who have needs for a pass rusher even if they re-sign Frank Clark over the next week or so, or at the least slap him with a Franchise Tag, assuring that he’s in the fold for 2019 — it’s thought the Seahawks want to avoid the tag and are working to try to get a deal done soon with the tag deadline coming up in Tuesday.

Seattle has the 21st pick in the first round, but also just four picks overall, which has led to speculation that the Seahawks will trade down to acquire later picks, speculation general manager John Schneider didn’t squelch when he said last week that he hoped the team wouldn’t have just four picks in the draft.

The depth of the defensive line could help Seattle in two ways in that regard — make their 21st pick that much more enticing for another team to want to come up and get it if a certain linemen is still on the board that someone else wants; and also mean that if Seattle wants a lineman it could trade that pick and still get the kind of player it wants a little later.

Sweat is a player a few mock drafts have had ticketed to Seattle, but his 40 time here may elevate him even higher than the second half of the first round.

Not that it was all positive on the DL/edge rusher front. Florida’s Jachai Polite, a player that more than a few have mocked to the Seahawks (including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.) had a bad day, running a 4.84 in the 40 that he said was due to a sore hamstring, and then pulling out of later drills, leading USA Today’s For The Win to write that he might have had “the worst NFL Combine of all time.”

Regardless, the overall takeaway of the Combine is that the Seahawks should have plenty of options to add to the defensive line and to the defense in general — after watching Sunday’s workouts, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah stated again he could see as many as 21 defensive players selected among the 32 first-round picks.

UW’S BURR-KIRVEN SHINES IN ON-FIELD DRILLS

Among the standouts in the linebacker drills Sunday was Washington’s Ben Burr-Kirven who had the sixth-fastest 40 time among all linebackers at 4.56 and the best three-cone drill at 6.85 seconds.

He also did that after weighing in at 230 pounds, heavier than the 222 he was listed at last season at UW.

That Burr-Kirven tested well should help his stock some but he was already regarded as an elite athlete with the big question being if he has the size to hold up in the NFL, one reason he is considered a likely day three pick (rounds 4-7).

R.J. White of CBSSportsline.com came away a bigger believer in Burr-Kirven, writing: “Washington’s Ben Burr-Kirven is a favorite of our Chris Trapasso, and watching on Sunday it was easy to see why. His 4.56 40 was faster than many expected, and he continued to impress in the drills, doing a good job of getting his hips turned when changing direction and showing nice hands when going after picks. He’s not going to be a high pick but he could really outpace his draft slot.’’

UW defensive lineman Greg Gaines also took part in on-field drills Sunday. His most important number might have been his 30 bench presses (of 225 pounds) on Saturday, which tied him for fifth among interior defensive linemen.

ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER SEAHAWKS STARING CONTEST

In 2018, it was punter Michael Dickson who the Seahawks asked to engage in a staring contest during his 15-minute interview with the team.

Maybe you thought they did it just there might not be a lot to ask a punter in 15 minutes.

Or maybe the Seahawks just like staring contests.

According to Chase Goodbread of NFL.com, the league’s official web site, the Seahawks asked cornerback Lonnie Johnson of Kentucky to hold a staring contest during his meeting with the team this week.

Johnson was reported to say it lasted “15, 16 seconds’’ and that he won, though he didn’t know who he beat.

All of this means that it might be worth it for Seahawks fans to, well, keep an eye on Johnson.

Seattle might well need a cornerback by the time the draft rolls around and Johnson checks a lot of the boxes the Seahawks like. He measured here just under 6-2 at 6-1-7/8 inches and a sturdy 213 pounds with an arm length of 32-5/8 inches. The Seahawks have famously favored corners with at least 32-inch arms.