The Rams are still undefeated, and the Cardinals and Rams are still fighting to stay out of last place in the NFC West.

The Cardinals are no longer winless … but that win came at the expense of another divisional basement-dweller.

Yes, the NFC West still consists of the undefeated Los Angeles Rams, and everybody else. Let’s take an updates look at the Seahawks’ divisional competition.

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 1-4

This week: At Vikings, 10 a.m.

Last week: Won at 49ers, 28-18

Notable: The good news is that the Cardinals picked up their first win of the season at San Francisco last week. The bad news is that Arizona produced just 220 total yards and 2.4 yards per carry, and outside of a 75-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Christian Kirk, rookie quarterback Josh Rosen completed just 9 of 24 passes for 95 yards. So, yeah, the Cardinals’ offense is still broken. They’ll have a hard time fixing it on Sunday in Minnesota, against a Vikings defense that has been inconsistent but entered the season as one of the premier units in the NFL. The Cardinals forced five turnovers in their win over the 49ers last week. They may have to do that again to upset the Vikings this weekend.

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 5-0

This week: At Broncos, 1:05 p.m.

Last week: Won at Seattle, 33-31

Notable: The Rams have scored more than 30 points in all five games this season. They rank first in the NFL in total offense (468.4 yards per game), yards per play (7.4) and first downs per game (27). Quarterback Jared Goff looks like an early MVP frontrunner, with 1,727 passing yards, 72.3 percent completions, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. The Rams have yet to encounter an opponent that could slow them down, but the injury bug just might. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Brandin Cooks are both going through concussion protocol after leaving the Seattle game last weekend. That likely means more work for running back Todd Gurley II on Sunday against a Broncos team that ranks 30th in the NFL in rushing defense.

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 1-4

This week: At Packers, 5:15 p.m. (Monday)

Last week: Lost vs. Cardinals, 28-18

Notable: There are few places on Earth more depressing than the basement of the NFC West. That’s where the 1-4 49ers find themselves, without their franchise quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo, torn ACL) or much hope for the remainder of the 2018 season. Kyle Shanahan’s team reached a new low last weekend, surrendering five turnovers in a home loss to the previously-winless Cardinals. New starting quarterback C.J. Beathard has committed a turnover in all eight games in which he’s thrown a pass in his brief career. They may not be ready for primetime, but the 49ers head to Lambeau Field for a match up against the Packers on Monday night. And, if you’re searching for positives, there’s this: it can’t get much worse.