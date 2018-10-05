If the Seahawks are hoping to make a serious run in the NFC West, they'll have to start against the undefeated Rams on Sunday.

If the Seahawks are going to make a move in the NFC West, now is the time to do it.

Seattle (2-2) hosts the undefeated Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with a chance to balance what looks like the NFL’s most lopsided division.

Let’s take another weekly glance at the Seahawks’ divisional foes.

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 0-4

This week: at 49ers, 1:25 p.m

Last week: Lost vs. Seahawks, 20-17

Notable: Prior to the Cardinals’ game against the Seahawks last weekend, a simple message flashed across the video board inside State Farm Stadium. It read, “We don’t lose at home.” Well, the Cardinals closed September 0-3 at home and 0-4 overall. Their last two losses, both coming in Phoenix, came by a total of five points. So while there may have been some incremental progress, Arizona still ranks last in the NFL in total offense (208.5 yards per game) and 31st in passing offense (141.8 yards per game), passer rating (65.5), rushing offense (66.8 yards per game) and yards per carry (3.5). In other words, the offense is broken. Can rookie quarterback Josh Rosen fix it? He’ll have an opportunity to in his second career start, on the road against an injured 49ers team on Sunday.

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 4-0

This week: At Seahawks, 1:25 p.m.

Last week: Won vs. Vikings, 38-31

Notable: The Rams offense is hitting on all cylinders. Quarterback Jared Goff looks like an early MVP favorite, coming off a victory over the supposedly-stout Vikings defense in which he earned a perfect passer rating, throwing for 465 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Todd Gurley II ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards (338) and rushing touchdowns (4) and fourth in total yards per game for a running back (133). Moreover, three Rams receivers — Brandin Cooks, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods — are averaging at least 80 receiving yards per game. And guess what? They’ll face a Seahawks defense without the services of safety Earl Thomas and linebacker Mychal Kendricks on Sunday. Roll, Rams, roll.

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 1-3

This week: vs. Cardinals, 1:25 p.m.

Last week: Lost at Chargers, 29-27

Notable: In his first game as the 49ers’ starting quarterback in 2018, C.J. Beathard completed 23 of 37 passes for 298 yards with two touchdowns and two costly interceptions in a road loss to the Chargers last weekend. The team’s supposed franchise quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, had season-ending surgery on his torn ACL on Wednesday morning. A trendy preseason playoff pick, the 49ers are now fighting to keep their heads above water. They should receive some solace in the form of the winless Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. It would also help if former Seahawk cornerback Richard Sherman can play after missing the Chargers loss with a calf injury.