The 49ers lost their quarterback, while the Cardinals anointed a new one. Take a look at the Seahawks' competition in the NFC West.

The Rams keep rising.

As for the rest of the NFC West? Not so much.

Let’s take another look at the Seahawks’ divisional competition as they enter Week 4.

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 0-3

This week: vs. Seahawks, 1:05 p.m.

Last week: Lost vs. Bears, 16-14

Notable: The Cardinals are already 0-1 in the NFC West, after dropping a 34-0 dud against the Rams on Sept. 16. They’ll have a chance to climb out of the division’s basement at home against the Seahawks on Sunday. To do that, the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL is turning to rookie quarterback and 10th overall pick Josh Rosen, who will replace veteran Sam Bradford and make his first career start. Understandably, the Cardinals’ game plan will likely feature a whole lot of running back David Johnson, who has rushed for just 116 yards and 3.4 yards per carry through three games. The opposing Seattle defense allowed 166 rushing yards and 5.2 yards per carry against the Cowboys last weekend.

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 4-0

This week: Won vs. Vikings, 38-31

Last week: Won vs. Chargers, 35-23

Notable: Jared Goff is coming off one of the premier passing games in Rams franchise history. In a 38-31 victory over the Vikings (and their possibly overrated defense?) on Thursday night, the second-year quarterback completed 26 of 33 passes (78.8 percent) for 465 yards and five touchdowns. It was the first 400-yard passing effort from a Rams quarterback since Marc Bulger did it 207 games ago. Running back Todd Gurley II added 156 total yards and a touchdown. Standout cornerback Aqib Talib was just placed on IR with an ankle injury, but the Rams remain possibly the most complete team in the NFL. Now they’ll have 10 days off before traveling to meet the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Oct. 7.

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 1-2

This week: At Chargers, 1:25 p.m.

Last week: Lost at Chiefs, 38-27

Notable: The outlook is bleak in San Francisco. That’s because franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who the team invested in with a massive contract this offseason, was lost for the season with a torn ACL in last week’s loss at Kansas City. Now the 49ers will turn to back up C.J. Beathard, who completed 54.9 percent of his passes and threw four touchdown passes and six interceptions in seven games last season. Former Seahawk cornerback Richard Sherman is also expected to miss two to three weeks with a calf injury. One bright spot for the 49ers has been 23-year-old running back Matt Breida, who has rushed for 274 yards and 7.6 yards per carry.