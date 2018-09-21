The Rams may be the premier team in the NFL. But where does the rest of the NFC West fall in behind them?

The Rams are the class of the NFC West … and the rest is not so clear.

Let’s take another look at the Seahawks’ competition in the division.

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 0-2

This week: vs. Chicago, 1:25 p.m.

Last week: Lost at Los Angeles Rams, 34-0

Notable: The Cardinals might just be the worst team in the NFL. Or maybe they just ran up against the best team in their division (and conference) in the Rams last weekend. In their first two losses, Arizona has been outscored 58-6. Quarterback Sam Bradford has thrown for 243 total yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. Standout running back David Johnson has only been granted a total of 22 attempts. The Cardinals also rank 28th in the NFL in yards per play allowed (6.1). In short, it’s all bad in Arizona, and it doesn’t look like things will get better any time soon.

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 2-0

This week: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Last week: Won vs. Cardinals, 34-0

Notable: There hasn’t been a more impressive team through two weeks (besides, maybe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) than the Los Angeles Rams. In last weekend’s 34-0 shutout victory over the Cardinals, Sean McVay’s team finished 8 for 15 on third down and piled up 24 first downs, as opposed to just five for Arizona. Quarterback Jared Goff completed 75 percent of his passes and threw for 354 yards, and running back Todd Gurley ran for three touchdowns. Oh, and the stacked Rams’ defense allowed just 137 net yards. If the Rams are legitimate, they’ll have to prove it over the next two weeks with games against the Chargers and Vikings.

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 1-1

This week: at Chiefs, 10 a.m.

Last week: win vs. Lions, 30-27

Notable: Just as we all expected, the 49ers’ offensive star is … Matt Breida? In last weekend’s 30-27 win over the Lions, the second-year running back out of Georgia Southern ran for 138 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries, with a long of 66 yards. It’s also true, though, that the Lions currently rank 31st out of 32 teams in the NFL in yards per carry defense (5.6). The 49ers will need even more from Breida and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to outshoot the high-powered Chiefs on the road on Sunday. It should hope that San Francisco will get standout linebacker Reuben Foster back after a two-game suspension.