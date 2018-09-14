In the opening weekend of the 2018 regular season, the NFC West made an underwhelming first impression.

The division produced a 1-3 record in Week 1, with the powerhouse Los Angeles Rams providing the only victory of the weekend.

Here’s an updated look at the Seahawks’ competition in the division.

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 0-1

This week: at Rams, 1:05 p.m.

Last week: Lost to Washington, 24-6

Notable: At home against a mediocre Washington, the Cardinals produced just 213 yards and six points last weekend, going 1 for 8 on third down. In his first start with Arizona, quarterback Sam Bradford threw for just 153 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception. And in his grand return from a season-ending injury in 2017, standout running back David Johnson received just nine carries. It won’t be easy for the Cardinals to avoid an 0-2 start, as they’ll be heavy underdogs on the road in a divisional match up with the Rams. If the Arizona offense doesn’t show more life soon, the Josh Rosen era could be just around the corner.

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 1-0

This week: vs. Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.

Last week: Won at Oakland, 33-13

Notable: The Rams pulled away in the second half of their season opener, as running back Todd Gurley II cranked out 147 total yards and a touchdown in a 33-13 win over Oakland. Quarterback Jared Goff also threw two touchdown passes and the retooled Rams’ secondary forced Raiders signal caller Derek Carr into three interceptions. Sean McVay’s team looks like perhaps the class of the NFC, and the Rams are heavy favorites to keep rolling at home against the Cardinals. Los Angeles will be looking to get more from highly touted interior defensive linemen Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh, who combined for just five tackles and one quarterback hurry against Oakland.

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 0-1

This week: vs. Lions, 1:05 p.m.

Last week: Lost at Minnesota, 24-16

Notable: The 49ers’ hype train was derailed in Minneapolis last weekend. Of course, that should have come as little surprise, as perhaps the premier defense in the NFL forced San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to complete just 45.5 percent of his passes and throw three interceptions. The 49ers have also been ravaged by injuries, as starting running back Jerick McKinnon was lost to a torn ACL in the preseason and the team’s top two options at right guard went down against Minnesota. Starting wide receiver Marquise Goodwin will also miss this week’s game with a calf injury. The good news is that San Francisco gets to rebound at home against the Detroit Lions, who were blown out by the New York Jets at home last Monday.