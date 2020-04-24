After spending the first day of the 2020 NFL draft as spectators due to a lack of a first-round pick, the Los Angeles Rams were busy on Day 2, making two picks in the second round and two in the third round.
The Rams used their first two picks to address needs at the skill positions, having moved on from former first-round pick Todd Gurley and trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Texans. Los Angeles grabbed running back Cam Akers with their first second-round pick and wide receiver Van Jefferson with their second pick. They used the remaining two picks.
Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers spent Day 2 as spectators, not making a pick in the second or third round, having used their two day packs to move up take a wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.
The Arizona Cardinals had just one pick on Day 2, but they were ecstatic to take offensive tackle Josh Jones out of Houston in the third round. Jones was viewed as a possible first round pick in the weeks leading up to the draft.
Arizona Cardinals
Round 3: Pick 8 (72nd overall)
- Name: Josh Jones
- Position: Offensive tackle
- School: Houston
- Ht: 6-5
- Wt: 319
The skinny: Considered a fringe first-round pick because of his raw talent and potential, he fell to the Cardinals, who were happy to add him to an offensive line in need of help. Jones will need plenty of work on his pass protection and overall refinement of his fundamentals.
Los Angeles Rams
Round 2: Pick 20 (52nd overall)
- Name: Cam Akers
- Position: running back
- School: Florida State
- Ht: 5-10
- Wt: 217
The skinny: With Todd Gurley gone, the Rams addressed a glaring need at running back. Akers rushed for 1,144 yards on 231 carries with 14 touchdowns despite teams keying on him. He’s an excellent receiver out of the backfield which fits the Rams offense.
Round 2: Pick 25 (57th overall) from Houston
- Name: Van Jefferson
- Position: wide receiver
- School: Florida
- Ht: 6-2
- Wt: 200
The skinny: Son of longtime NFL receiver Sean Jefferson, Van Jefferson is considered a polished route runner that excels in the slot and is NFL ready. He doesn’t have elite speed. He’ll likely replace Brandin Cooks, who was recently traded to the Texans, and join Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp,
Round 3: Pick 20 (84th overall)
- Name: Terrell Lewis
- Position: Outside linebacker
- School: Alabama
- Ht: 6-5
- Wt: 262
The skinny: A five-star high-school recruit in Washington D.C., injuries limited him to just 26 games in his college career for the Crimson Tide. This pick is all potential and projection with the chance for the Rams to shape Lewis as a NFL player.
Round 3: Pick 40 (104th overall)
- Name: Terrell Burgess
- Position: Safety
- School: Utah
- Ht: 5-11
- Wt: 202
The skinny: The third Utah defensive back taken already in this drafted, Burgess is a hard-hitter with ball skills and versatility. Analysts believe he will start his NFL career as a nickel back, working in the slot and also on special teams.
San Francisco 49ers
No selections on Day 2 after trading up on their second pick of their first round.
Picks remaining:
Arizona Cardinals
- Round 4: Pick 8 (114th overall)
- Round 4: Pick 25 (131st overall) from Houston
- Round 6: Pick 23 (202nd overall) from New England
- Round 7: Pick 8 (222nd overall)
Los Angeles Rams
- Round 3: Pick 40 (104th overall) compensatory pick
- Round 4: Pick 20 (126th overall)
- Round 6: Pick 20 (199th overall)
- Round 7: Pick 20 (234th overall)
San Francisco 49ers
- Round 5: Pick 11 (156th overall) from Denver
- Round 6: Pick 31 (210th overall)
- Round 7: Pick 3 (217th overall) from Detroit
Seattle Seahawks
- Round 4: Pick 27 (133rd overall)
- Round 4: Pick 38 (144th overall) compensatory pick
- Round 5: Pick 2 (148th overall)
- Round 6: Pick 35 (214th overall) compensatory pick
