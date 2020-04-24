After spending the first day of the 2020 NFL draft as spectators due to a lack of a first-round pick, the Los Angeles Rams were busy on Day 2, making two picks in the second round and two in the third round.

The Rams used their first two picks to address needs at the skill positions, having moved on from former first-round pick Todd Gurley and trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Texans. Los Angeles grabbed running back Cam Akers with their first second-round pick and wide receiver Van Jefferson with their second pick. They used the remaining two picks.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers spent Day 2 as spectators, not making a pick in the second or third round, having used their two day packs to move up take a wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

The Arizona Cardinals had just one pick on Day 2, but they were ecstatic to take offensive tackle Josh Jones out of Houston in the third round. Jones was viewed as a possible first round pick in the weeks leading up to the draft.

Arizona Cardinals

Round 3: Pick 8 (72nd overall)

Name : Josh Jones

: Josh Jones Position : Offensive tackle

: Offensive tackle School : Houston

: Houston Ht : 6-5

: 6-5 Wt: 319

The skinny: Considered a fringe first-round pick because of his raw talent and potential, he fell to the Cardinals, who were happy to add him to an offensive line in need of help. Jones will need plenty of work on his pass protection and overall refinement of his fundamentals.

Los Angeles Rams

Round 2: Pick 20 (52nd overall)

Name : Cam Akers

: Cam Akers Position : running back

: running back School : Florida State

: Florida State Ht : 5-10

: 5-10 Wt: 217

The skinny: With Todd Gurley gone, the Rams addressed a glaring need at running back. Akers rushed for 1,144 yards on 231 carries with 14 touchdowns despite teams keying on him. He’s an excellent receiver out of the backfield which fits the Rams offense.

Round 2: Pick 25 (57th overall) from Houston

Name : Van Jefferson

: Van Jefferson Position : wide receiver

: wide receiver School : Florida

: Florida Ht : 6-2

: 6-2 Wt: 200

The skinny: Son of longtime NFL receiver Sean Jefferson, Van Jefferson is considered a polished route runner that excels in the slot and is NFL ready. He doesn’t have elite speed. He’ll likely replace Brandin Cooks, who was recently traded to the Texans, and join Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp,

Round 3: Pick 20 (84th overall)

Name : Terrell Lewis

: Terrell Lewis Position : Outside linebacker

: Outside linebacker School : Alabama

: Alabama Ht : 6-5

: 6-5 Wt: 262

The skinny: A five-star high-school recruit in Washington D.C., injuries limited him to just 26 games in his college career for the Crimson Tide. This pick is all potential and projection with the chance for the Rams to shape Lewis as a NFL player.

Round 3: Pick 40 (104th overall)

Name : Terrell Burgess

: Terrell Burgess Position : Safety

: Safety School : Utah

: Utah Ht : 5-11

: 5-11 Wt: 202

The skinny: The third Utah defensive back taken already in this drafted, Burgess is a hard-hitter with ball skills and versatility. Analysts believe he will start his NFL career as a nickel back, working in the slot and also on special teams.

San Francisco 49ers

No selections on Day 2 after trading up on their second pick of their first round.

Picks remaining:

Arizona Cardinals

Round 4: Pick 8 (114th overall)

Round 4: Pick 25 (131st overall) from Houston

Round 6: Pick 23 (202nd overall) from New England

Round 7: Pick 8 (222nd overall)

Los Angeles Rams

Round 3: Pick 40 (104th overall) compensatory pick

Round 4: Pick 20 (126th overall)

Round 6: Pick 20 (199th overall)

Round 7: Pick 20 (234th overall)

San Francisco 49ers

Round 5: Pick 11 (156th overall) from Denver

Round 6: Pick 31 (210th overall)

Round 7: Pick 3 (217th overall) from Detroit

Seattle Seahawks