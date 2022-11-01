At the NFL’s unofficial midway point of the 2022 season, the Seahawks have established themselves as the league’s biggest surprise so far, and the NFC West has to be the league’s most disappointing division through Week 8.

One of the NFL’s most competitive divisions the past few years, the NFC West collectively has a sub-.500 record (15-16), and there are enough concerns surrounding the Rams and Cardinals to think there might not be any real short-term solutions in the second half of the season.

The biggest questions are coming from Los Angeles, where the defending Super Bowl champion Rams fell to 3-4 after getting thumped, 31-14, at home by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Rams had promised to “run it back” this season. Instead, they are “undeniably running in reverse,” The Los Angeles Times’ Gary Klein wrote. “They are running without direction, careening toward possibly eliminating themselves from a postseason opportunity.”

The 49ers, meanwhile, improved to 4-4 entering their bye week, and they appear primed for a second-half charge as they sit one game back of the Seahawks for first place in the NFC West. San Francisco is 3-0 against divisional opponents this season.

The Seahawks (5-3) travel to Arizona (3-5) this week trying to complete a season sweep of the Cardinals. The Rams head to Tampa Bay.

A look at where things stand around the NFC West entering Week 9:

Playoff odds

Seahawks, 71.9%

49ers, 67.3%

Rams, 21.6%

Cardinals, 6.9%

(Source: Football Outsiders)

Trending up

Christian McCaffrey: The 49ers traded a massive haul to bring the former Stanford star back to the Bay Area, outbidding the Rams in the process. He might prove to be worth it. On Sunday, “CMC” became the first player in 17 years to rush for a touchdown, catch a touchdown and throw a touchdown in the same game.

Seahawks offense: Geno Smith is the league’s most accurate passer, and the Seahawks rank fourth in points per game (26.3), fifth in yards per play (6.0) and seventh in Football Outsiders’ DVOA efficiency rankings.

Seahawks defense: Through Week 5, Seattle’s defense was 30th in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rankings. In three games since, the Seahawks rank No. 2 in DVOA. It’s a remarkable turnaround, achieved thanks in part to an improved pass rush (14 sacks in the last three games).

Trending down

Arizona: It’s now or never for the Cardinals, whose season essentially boils down to the next three games against the Seahawks, Rams (in L.A.) and 49ers. After a 7-0 start to the 2021 season, the Cardinals are 7-12 since, including an ugly playoff loss to the Rams. Kliff Kingsbury’s seat is heating up.

Matthew Stafford: The Rams QB has seven touchdowns against eight interceptions through seven games, with an ESPN rating of 48.3 that ranks 18th among qualified quarterbacks. Stafford has been sacked 24 times behind the Rams’ rebuilt offensive line.

Rams run game: L.A. has the worst rushing attack in the NFL, with 479 yards on 147 attempts. Only Tampa Bay (3.0) has a worst run per carry average than the Rams (3.3). By comparison, Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker III has 461 yards rushing on 85 carries (5.4 yards).

Look who’s back

DeAndre Hopkins: In two games since returning from a knee injury, the Cardinals’ receiver has 22 receptions (on 27 targets) for 262 yards and a nifty one-handed catch for a TD.

Injury scare

Cooper Kupp: The Rams’ All-Pro receiver sprained his ankle after a reception in the closing minutes of Sunday’s blowout loss to the 49ers. Coach Sean McVay said he was “kicking himself” for keeping Kupp in that game in that situation. Kupp, however, did not suffer any structural damage, McVay said Monday.

By the numbers

8

The 49ers have won eight straight over the Rams during the regular season.

16.9

The Rams are averaging 16.9 points per game through seven games, their lowest scoring average of the Sean McVay era. They averaged 27.1 points per game in 2021.

1-3

The Cardinals have a 1-3 record at home this season. They host the Seahawks on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Quotable

“I think right now it’s just time for everybody to put your egos to the side, let’s put our head down and go get what we really want. … I feel like it’s just time to wake up and everyone now is on the same page and it’s time to fight for what we want.” — Arizona LB Isaiah Simmons, via The Arizona Republic