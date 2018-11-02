A undrafted rookie quarterback carries the 49ers, Cardinals running back David Johnson continues to disappoint and the undefeated Rams somehow keep getting stronger.

Nick Mullens may be the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL.

Or maybe, just maybe, one win against arguably the worst team in the league on Thursday Night Football is too small a sample size.

Regardless, here are this week’s NFC West Awards.

The Awards

Most Valuable Player: QB Nick Mullens, San Francisco 49ers. Who saw this coming? With quarterback C.J. Beathard battling a wrist injury this week, the one-win 49ers turned to a 23-year-old rookie and former undrafted free agent named Nick Mullens to make his first career start against the lowly Oakland Raiders on Thursday night. All Mullens did was complete 16 of 22 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns, producing the highest quarterback rating for a player with at least 15 attempts in an NFL debut since the 1970 merger. Mullens’ performance helped the 49ers snap a six-game losing streak in a dominant 34-3 win. San Francisco is still 2-7, right in the middle of another lost season. But for one night, at least, Mullens gave the home crowd a reason to cheer.

Least Valuable Player: RB David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals. Johnson rushed 16 times for 59 yards in the Cardinals’ 18-15 victory over the 49ers last weekend. But this is more of a comprehensive award. Considered one of the premier running backs in the NFL entering the season, Johnson has failed to rush for more than 3.7 yards per carry in a game since the season opener on Sept. 9. The 26-year-old hasn’t managed more than 71 rushing yards in a game this season. Obviously, a rookie quarterback in Josh Rosen, an erratic offensive line and an embarrassing assortment of skill players around him isn’t helping. But the Cardinals gave a three-year, $39 million extension in September to a player who has been thoroughly mediocre so far this season.

Spotlight Statistic: The Rams have completed 40 passes of 20 or more yards this season, more than any other team in the NFL. And remember, they’ve added to that number without shifty wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who has missed Los Angeles’ last two games with a knee sprain. Kupp is expected to return on Sunday, bringing even more intrigue to the Rams’ spotlight match up with the 6-1 Saints.

Most Noteworthy Transaction: Jaguars trade DE/OLB Dante Fowler to the Rams for a third- and fifth-round pick. It’s hard to fathom that the undefeated Rams really needed more help on their defensive line. They already have both Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh on the interior, after all. But in Fowler, Los Angeles acquires a former third-overall pick who stacked up eight sacks in 2017. Granted, he has struggled this season, managing just two sacks and one quarterback hit while playing 38 percent of his team’s defensive snaps. But if defensive coordinator Wade Phillips can unlock Fowler’s potential, the 8-0 Rams will suddenly become that much more complete.

Game of the Week: Rams at Saints, 4:25 p.m. The top two teams in the NFC will meet in New Orleans on Sunday. This should be the most significant test yet for a Rams team that barely escaped Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers with their undefeated record intact at home last weekend. The Saints, meanwhile, haven’t lost a game since their season opener on Sept. 9. Something has to give on Sunday afternoon. Of course, few Seattleites will catch the game, considering that the Seahawks will meet the Chargers at the same time. But if you have an extra television, this one is worth a watch.

The Nominees

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 2-6

This week: Won vs. 49ers, 18-15

Last week: Bye

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 8-0

This week: at Saints, 4:25 p.m.

Last week: Won vs. Packers, 29-27

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 2-7

This week: Won vs. Raiders, 34-3

Last week: Lost at Cardinals, 18-15