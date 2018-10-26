Who will take the awards for least valuable player, spotlight statistic, best drama and more?

The Seahawks may have had a bye last week, but the rest of their division kept playing (and mostly, losing).

Here are this week’s NFC West Awards.

The Awards

Most Valuable Player: DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams. In a 39-10 win over the 49ers last weekend, Donald finished with nine tackles, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, four sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The 6-foot-1, 280-pound defensive tackle is now tied for the NFL lead in sacks (8) with Minnesota’s Danielle Hunter. Alongside first-year Ram Ndamukong Suh, the 27-year-old Donald is proving worthy of the massive contract extension he was awarded this offseason.

Least Valuable Player: QB C.J. Beathard, San Francisco 49ers. Say what you will about the guy, but the 49ers really, really miss Jimmy Garoppolo. Since their supposed franchise quarterback went down for the season with a torn ACL, Beathard has thrown seven interceptions in four starts and the 49ers have yet to win a game. In San Francisco’s blowout loss to the Rams last weekend, Beathard threw two more interceptions and lost a fumble. The 24-year-old has thrown a pick in eight consecutive starts, and the 49ers have a minus-15 turnover differential this season. So yeah, he earned this award.

Spotlight Statistic: The Arizona Cardinals rank last in the NFL in total offense, gaining an average of 220.7 yards per game. For comparison’s sake, Rams quarterback Jared Goff throws for nearly 80 yards more — 304.3 yards per game — by himself. The Cardinals are also dead last in yards per carry (3.2) and 31st in points per game (13.1) and passer rating (64.7). It’s going to be a painful first impression for rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. Oh, and by the way, that leads us to our next award.

Best Drama: Patrick Peterson wants out of Arizona. Or does he? ESPN reported on Monday that the veteran cornerback demanded a trade. Then on Wednesday, Peterson tweeted that “my energy is 100% focused on being part of the solution.” When asked about his frustrations with the Cardinals’ organization after Wednesday’s practice, he repeatedly said, “You see the record.” Oh, yes. That clears everything up.

Game of the Week: Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. At 7-0, the Rams are the bright light for the NFC West (as well as the rest of the conference). They’ll host a Packers team that’s coming off a bye and still has arguably the best quarterback on Earth in Aaron Rodgers. Not only that, but the three games that follow come against the Saints, Seahawks and Chiefs. Los Angeles is about to hit the toughest part of their schedule, and that begins on Sunday.

The Nominees

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 1-6

This week: vs. 49ers, 1:25 p.m.

Last week: Lost vs. Broncos, 45-10

Los Angeles Rams

Record: (7-0)

This week: vs. Packers, 4:25 p.m.

Last week: Won at 49ers, 39-10

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 1-6

This week: at Cardinals, 1:25 p.m.

Last week: Lost vs. Rams, 39-10