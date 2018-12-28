A Rams running back not named Todd Gurley starred and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald threw a touchdown pass for the first time in his 15-year career.

The Rams and Seahawks are headed to the playoffs, but the 49ers and Cardinals can spoil their potential seeds.

As the 2018 regular season draws to a close, here’s our final edition of the NFC West Awards.

The Awards

Most valuable player: RB C.J. Anderson, Los Angeles Rams. Who needs Todd Gurley, anyway? Five days after he signed with the Rams, the 27-year-old Anderson rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown in a 31-9 road win over the hapless Arizona Cardinals. It helps, of course, that the Cardinals own the worst rushing defense in the NFL, allowing an average of 153.1 yards per game. But after gaining just 104 yards in nine games with the Panthers this season, Anderson took advantage of an opportunity. He may get another one on Sunday, as Gurley is questionable to play in the team’s regular season finale against San Francisco with a knee injury.

Least valuable player: QB Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen has filled his imaginary trophy case with least valuable player awards this season. But what else are we supposed to do when Rosen has failed to throw a touchdown pass in each of his last four games? How are we supposed to react when he was replaced by Mike Glennon — yes, that Mike Glennon — in each of his last two? The Cardinals have undeniably the worst offense in the NFL, and Rosen’s top target — wide receiver Christian Kirk — is out for the season with an injury. It’s not all his fault. But when you average just 163.8 passing yards per game and throw just 10 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions, the criticism is bound to come.

Spotlight statistic: The 49ers have gained more yards than their opponent this season … and they still have a 4-11 record. How is that possible? San Francisco has both rushed for more yards (1,775 to 1,659) and passed for more yards (3,965 to 3,737) than their opponents in the 2018 season. But they’re also 3-6 in one-score games and own the worst turnover differential in the NFL at -21. It seems, considering that the 49ers have beaten the Broncos and Seahawks and nearly topped the Bears in the last three weeks, that they’re not far off from being a legitimate threat in the NFC West. A top-five pick in the 2019 NFL Draft shouldn’t hurt, either.

Most unlikely player to throw a touchdown pass: WR Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona Cardinals. It may surprise some to learn that in Fitzgerald’s 15 NFL seasons and 233 career games, he had never thrown a touchdown pass. That changed last weekend with a 32-yard toss to David Johnson. The worst scoring offense in the NFL, Arizona will take a touchdown however the Cardinals can get it. Maybe that means Fitzgerald will attempt another pass in what might be his final career game against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Game of the week: 49ers at Rams, 1:25 p.m. The 49ers are not as incompetent as their record suggests, and the Rams need to win to lock up the No. 2 seed and a bye in the NFC. If the Bears win and the Rams lose, the two teams will flip spots in the standings. Los Angeles may be without star running back Todd Gurley (knee) yet again as well. The Rams will be heavily favored, but Sunday’s game is far from a slam dunk.

The Nominees

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-12

This week: at Seahawks, 1:25 p.m.

Last week: Lost vs. Rams, 31-9

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 12-3

This week: vs. 49ers, 1:25 p.m.

Last week: Won at Cardinals, 31-9

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 4-11

This week: at Rams, 1:25 p.m.

Last week: Lost vs. Bears, 14-9