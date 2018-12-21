The NFC West champion Rams have lost their swagger, the 49ers are looking to finish strong (again) and the Cardinals are perfectly positioned for the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Rams and Seahawks both lost last week.

The NFC West’s top contenders suddenly look vulnerable as they gear up for a playoff run. But can they find their swagger in Week 16?

Let’s take a look at this week’s NFC West Awards.

The Awards

Most valuable player: K Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers. This may be more of a career appreciation award, but Gould converted all four of his field goal opportunities — including the game-winning 36-yarder in the rain in overtime — to lift the 49ers over the Seahawks last weekend, 26-23. Gould’s consistency is all the more noticeable, considering that Sebastian Janikowski’s missed extra point in the first quarter openly opened the door for a 49er upset. In the midst of a lost season, the 36-year-old Gould has been as reliable as ever, connecting on 29 of 30 field goal attempts.

Least valuable player: QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams. How the mighty have fallen. The Rams’ starting quarterback threw 26 touchdown passes with six interceptions in his first 11 games, and had just one touchdown with six picks in his last three. Goff has completed just 55.3 percent of his passes during that span. Sean McVay and Co. desperately need Goff to rediscover his mojo heading into his playoff run. He’ll have an opportunity to do that against the woeful Arizona Cardinals — who the Rams trounced 34-0 in their first meeting — on Sunday.

Spotlight statistic: The Arizona Cardinals’ offense has produced 22 touchdowns this season. Rams running back Todd Gurley II has produced 21. The Cardinals’ struggles are well documented, but this award centers more on Gurley’s startling consistency. The 6-foot-1, 224-pound running back already has a career-best 17 rushing touchdowns this season. That well may go dry on Sunday, however. Gurley has not practiced all week and is listed as questionable to play against the Arizona Cardinals. Considering Goff’s struggles, Los Angeles needs a healthy and typically productive Gurley to begin the playoffs in a couple weeks.

Team most likely to earn the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals scored the first seven points against Atlanta last weekend and then proceeded to give up the next 40. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen was sacked six times and threw two interceptions — one of which was returned for a touchdown — before being replaced by Mike Glennon. To make matters worse, the Cardinals close the regular season by meeting two motivated divisional foes they’ve already lost to in the Rams and Seahawks. This should get worse before it gets better (but the “better” in this scenario is the No. 1 overall pick).

Game of the week: Bears at 49ers, 1:05 p.m. The 49ers seem to have a knack for playing their best football late in the season, when the stakes are incredibly low. Undrafted rookie quarterback Nick Mullens is rolling, but how will he fare against arguably the premier defense in the NFL? The Bears have also vowed to continue playing to win instead of resting players, despite locking up the NFC North crown last week. With games against the Bears and Rams to close the regular season, San Francisco can either gain more momentum or fade quietly into the back of the pack.

The Nominees

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-11

This week: vs. Rams, 1:05 p.m.

Last week: Lost at Falcons, 40-14.

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 11-3

This week: at Cardinals, 1:05 p.m.

Last week: Lost vs. Eagles, 30-23

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 4-10

This week: vs. Bears, 1:05 p.m.

Last week: Won vs. Seahawks, 26-23 (OT)