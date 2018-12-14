The Seahawks and Rams both enter Sunday games with major playoff implications. But can Rams quarterback Jared Goff rediscover his mojo in time for a significant postseason run?

Playoff implications abound in the NFC West this week as the Seahawks can clinch a wild-card berth with a win at San Francisco and the Rams can secure a first-round bye with a win and a Chicago Bears loss.

As the postseason draws ever nearer, take a look at this week’s NFC West Awards.

The Awards

Most valuable player: TE George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers. Kittle finished 4 yards short of Shannon Sharpe’s NFL record for most receiving yards in a game by a tight end last weekend, hauling in seven passes for 210 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco’s home win over Denver. The most impactful of those catches was an 85-yard catch-and-run score from Nick Mullens that exposed a busted coverage. On the season, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end has recorded 69 catches for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. He managed just six catches for 70 yards against the Seahawks two weeks ago, so it will be interesting to see if he can build on those numbers Sunday.

Least valuable player: QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams. What in the wide world has happened to Jared Goff? In his past two games, the Rams starting quarterback has completed just 48.1 percent of his passes, throwing for an average of 193.5 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions. Yes, it was cold in Chicago. But it’s bound to be cold sometime during the upcoming NFL playoffs as well. The native Californian will need to adjust in order to help lead the Rams on a Super Bowl run. Luckily, he’ll get to close the regular season with games against the lowly Cardinals and 49ers.

Spotlight statistic: The Arizona Cardinals rank 4th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game (210.8) but just 19th in opponent passer rating (95.6). How is this possible? Can anyone figure it out? Somehow, the Cardinals don’t allow many passing yards despite being thoroughly mediocre in defending opposing quarterbacks. Perhaps the answer is that the Cardinals also allow the third-most rushing yards per game (139.5). So while opposing offenses could probably thrash Arizona through the air, they very rarely need to.

Coach most likely to memorize the name of every player on the opposing team: Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams. The Rams’ offensive mastermind went slightly viral last week when he effortlessly diagnosed the entire Chicago defense during a midweek press conference. Of course, those same Bears then held the Rams to six points, four turnovers and 214 total yards, so it must not have really mattered.

Game of the week: Rams vs. Eagles, 5:20 p.m. Expect the Rams to be plenty motivated on Sunday night, and not just because they’re A.) coming off an underwhelming 15-6 loss at Chicago, and B.) they’re hosting the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Los Angeles can also secure a first-round bye in the playoffs with a win and a Bears loss to the Packers. In other words, the Rams won’t be sitting their starters just yet. They’ve still got plenty to play for.

The Nominees

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-10

This week: at Falcons, 10 a.m.

Last week: Lost vs. Lions, 17-3

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 11-2

This week: vs. Eagles, 5:20 p.m.

Last week: Lost at Bears, 15-6

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 3-10

This week: vs. Seahawks, 1:05 p.m.

Last week: Won vs. Broncos, 20-14