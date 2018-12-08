Chase Edmonds ran wild, Richard Sherman fell flat and the Rams wrapped up the NFC West division crown.

The Los Angeles Rams have already wrapped up the NFC West Division crown.

And yet, there are still games to be played and awards to be won.

Behold, the NFC West Awards, Week 14 edition.

The Awards

Most valuable player: RB Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals. Edmonds only received five carries in the Cardinals’ upset win over the Packers, but he made them count, rushing for 53 yards and a pair of scores. The 5-foot-9, 205-pound running back also added a pair of catches for 13 yards. These were the first two NFL touchdowns for the rookie out of Fordham. The Cardinals hope Edmonds and David Johnson can form a formidable 1-2 punch.

Least valuable player: CB Richard Sherman, San Francisco 49ers. No, Sherman’s performance in his Seattle homecoming wasn’t all that bad on paper. But consider that he blew a tackle on Doug Baldwin that resulted in a 21-yard gain. Consider that Jaron Brown caught his second touchdown of the day right in front of him. Consider that Sherman continued to disregard Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s potential impact during the week, and the Seahawks QB threw for four touchdowns without an interception. Consider that Sherman called the Seahawks a “middle of the road team,” and that team thoroughly thumped him, 43-16. Sherman finished the game without any statistics of any kind. In other words, he made a very minimal impact.

Spotlight statistic: The Rams have scored 48 total touchdowns this season. The Cardinals and 49ers have scored 49 touchdowns combined. OK, you probably already knew that the Rams’ offense is very good and the Cardinals’ and 49ers’ offenses are very, very bad. But this crystallizes that point. It further illustrates the chasm between the best and worst the NFC has to offer (with the 7-5 Seahawks sitting right in the middle). The Rams have won their two games against the Cardinals and 49ers this season by a total score of 79-10. Maybe that’s why Los Angeles has already wrapped up the division.

Most costly win: Cardinals 20, Packers 17. This game wasn’t only costly for the Packers, who fired coach Mike McCarthy following the embarrassing home loss. The Cardinals also lost two starters — wide receiver Christian Kirk (broken foot) and left guard Mike Iupati (MCL) — for the season in the process. A rookie, Kirk leads the Cardinals with 590 receiving yards. And with the losses of Iupati and left tackle D.J. Humphries, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury Wednesday, the Cardinals are down all five of their projected starters before the season. In other words, even when they win, they lose.

Game of the week: Rams at Bears, 5:20 p.m. Can anything or anyone slow the high-powered Rams offense? Maybe it’ll be Chicago pass-rusher Khalil Mack, who leads the Bears with nine sacks and five forced fumbles. Or maybe it’ll be the weather. There’s supposed to be a low of 21 degrees in Chicago on Sunday night. That will feel a whole lot different than the California sun.

The Nominees

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 3-9

This week: Lions at Cardinals, 1:25 p.m.

Last week: Won at Packers, 20-17

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 11-1

This week: at Bears, 5:20 p.m.

Last week: Won at Lions, 30-16

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 2-10

This week: vs. Broncos, 1:05 p.m.

Last week: Lost at Seahawks, 43-16