The Rams and Chiefs combined for 105 points last week, while Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen completed nine total passes. The NFC West still contains a Grand Canyon-sized chasm between its best and worst teams.

The Rams and Chiefs just played the best game in the NFL this season.

A hangover is inevitable, as no other pair of teams are likely to combine for 105 points this weekend. But if your turkey coma lasts until Sunday, there will be games to watch nevertheless.

Here are the NFC West Awards from Week 11.

The Awards

Most valuable player: QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams. All Goff did in the Rams’ epic 54-51 home victory over the Chiefs last Monday was pass for 413 yards and four touchowns without an interception, while running for another score. He matched up well with Kansas City dynamo, Patrick Mahomes, who contributed 478 passing yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions of his own. It’s true, the third-year quarterback also lost two fumbles in the game. He wasn’t perfect, but at 10-1, the Rams might be the most complete team in the NFL, and Goff is their able offensive leader.

Least valuable player: QB Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals. We take no satisfaction from this selection, but this week Rosen becomes the first back-to-back winner (or loser?) of an NFC West award. When you lose to the 1-8 Raiders at home, someone needs to take accountability. And unfortunately, the Cardinals’ rookie quarterback is that guy. Rosen completed just nine of 20 passes last weekend, throwing for 136 yards and three touchdowns and two interceptions. David Johnson did his part, running for 137 yards. But the Cardinals’ listless passing game continues to wilt in the desert heat.

Spotlight statistic: The 49ers have a turnover differential of -15, which ranks second-to-last in the NFL. Remarkably, San Francisco’s ball security is equally bad in every aspect, ranking 28th in the NFL in both interceptions (12) and lost fumbles (8). On the other end, the 49ers have intercepted just two passes (31st) and recovered three fumbles (23rd). To recap, Earl Thomas has intercepted three passes in four games this season. The 49ers’ defense has intercepted two passes in 10 games.

Sack-Master Extraordinaire: DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams. It can be difficult to remember that Donald is an undersized defensive tackle. In 11 games this season, that undersized defensive tackle leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks and has added three forced fumbles. That’s three more than Minnesota defensive end Danielle Hunter. It’s seven more than the next-best defensive tackle, Cincinnati’s Geno Atkins. The Rams rewarded Donald with a massive six-year, $135 million contract extension this offseason. He’s earning it.

Game of the week: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Chargers, 1:05 p.m. The Rams are off, so who’s worthy of the non-Seahawks NFC West game of the week? Is it the 2-8 Cardinals or the 2-8 49ers? There really are no winners here, but we’ll go with the Cardinals because at least they play a legitimate playoff contender in the 7-3 Los Angeles Chargers. Granted, Rosen may not complete a single pass in the game. But at the very least you can sit back and watch the wreckage.

The Nominees

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 2-8

This week: at Chargers, 1:05 p.m.

Last week: Lost vs. Raiders, 23-21

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 10-1

This week: Bye

Last week: Won vs. Chiefs, 54-51

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 2-8

This week: at Buccaneers, 10 a.m.

Last week: Bye