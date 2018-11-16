Todd Gurley II kept rumbling, the rest of the NFC West kept stumbling and one particular playing surface was deemed unfit for competition.

Four running backs in the NFC West amassed more than 100 total yards last week.

But only one of their teams secured a win.

Let’s see how many of them earned an accolade in this week’s NFC West Awards.

The Awards

Most valuable player: RB Todd Gurley II, Los Angeles Rams. Gurley made it look easy against the Seahawks last weekend, rushing for 120 yards and 7.5 yards per carry while adding his 17th touchdown of the season. He also contributed three catches for 40 yards. That was also his largest yards-per-carry average of the season. In 10 games, the 6-foot-1, 224-pound running back has piled up 1,390 total yards, 5.0 yards per carry and the aforementioned 17 scores. It’s true, in Sean McVay’s neigh-unstoppable offense, Gurley is regularly put in positions to be successful. But the consistency of that success still separates him from the pack.

Least valuable player: QB Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals. It’s been an understandably rough rookie season for Rosen, and that prolonged slump continued last weekend. In a 26-14 loss to the Chiefs (and their terrible defense), Rosen threw for just 208 yards, completed 56.4 percent of his passes and tossed a pair of interceptions. Running back David Johnson did his part, amassing 183 yards and two touchdowns on the day. But Rosen — who has thrown six touchdowns and eight interceptions this season — needed to be better against a sub-standard secondary. His struggles may not be surprising, but that won’t make them much easier to swallow for Cardinals fans.

Spotlight statistic: The 49ers rank fourth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (133.6) and runs of at least 20 yards (11). It might be hard to believe that the 2-8 49ers are actually good at anything. But they do run the ball effectively, and Matt Breida is a big reason why. The second-year running back out of Georgia Southern and former undrafted free agent has rushed for 632 yards, 5.6 yards per carry and three scores in 10 games this season. He finished with 132 total yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco’s loss to the New York Giants last week.

Least valuable playing surface: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City. The highly anticipated Monday Night Football game between the Rams and Chiefs this week was originally slated to be played in Mexico City, but the game was moved back to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions at Estadio Azteca. The field had been ravaged by a combination of concerts, soccer games and significant rainfall, and a number of players threatened to sit out the game if it wasn’t moved. The Rams even practiced throughout the week in Colorado Springs to prepare for Mexico City’s elevation. Now they’ll have done all of that just to play a game inside their home stadium.

Game of the week: Chiefs at Rams, 5:15 p.m. Monday. Regardless of where the game is played, this match up features arguably the two best teams (and offenses) in football, squaring off in primetime. On one side, you’ll find blossoming Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has thrown for 315 yards per game and 31 touchdowns this season. On the other, you’ve got a Sean McVay-designed attack that has been held under 29 points just once in 10 games. In what could be a future Super Bowl matchup, the first defense to force a punt will probably win.

The Nominees

Arizona Cardinals

Record: 2-7

This week: vs. Raiders, 1:05 p.m.

Last week: Lost at Chiefs, 26-14

Los Angeles Rams

Record: 9-1

This week: vs. Chiefs, 5:15 p.m. Monday

Last week: Won vs. Seahawks, 36-31

San Francisco 49ers

Record: 2-8

This week: Bye

Last week: Lost vs. Giants, 27-23