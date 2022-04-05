Drew Lock is the obvious focal point of what the Seahawks have so far gotten in return for Russell Wilson.

Whether Lock can really become a factor as the Seahawks look for their post-Wilson quarterback will go a long way toward determining how the trade will be assessed years from now.

But potentially lost in that discussion are the two other players Seattle got from Denver, who will step right into key roles with the Seahawks in 2022 — defensive lineman Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

Harris will be a key part of Seattle’s defensive makeover this year as one of the ends in the 3-4 front that Seahawks will use more under first-year coordinator Clint Hurtt.

And one thing that attracted Harris to Seattle is that he spent the last three years playing in that scheme under head coach Vic Fangio with the Broncos.

“This is my defense when you really think about it,” said Harris, a 30-year-old, seven-year NFL vet via Zoom on Tuesday. “This is the defense I pretty much ran the last three, four years and I’m very comfortable in it and pretty much know the ins and outs of it.”

Fant, meanwhile, will step right into Gerald Everett’s shoes as Seattle’s primary receiving tight end, teaming at the position with Will Dissly, who again projects to get more of his snaps as an in-line tight end.

Fant’s 68 receptions in 16 games last season for the Broncos is more than any tight end in Seahawks history — Jimmy Graham holds the Seattle single-season record with 65 in 2016.

But to Fant, a fourth-year player out of Iowa who has 170 receptions in three seasons, that’s just scratching the surface.

“I haven’t been really happy from my perspective with my production the last two years,” said Fant, who combined for 130 catches for 1,343 yards and seven touchdowns the last two years. “Granted, it’s been decent production compared to other tight ends in the NFL. But I definitely am striving for more and better.”

Each also comes to Seattle with some interesting history with the Seahawks.

Harris, who entered the league in 2014 as a seventh-round pick of the Raiders out of Illinois State, was released six times by three different teams (Raiders, Jets, Cowboys) before finally finding a home in Denver in 2017. Tuesday, he acknowledged that in 2016, when his career seemed to be floundering — he did not play in a game that year when he was released by both the Raiders and Jets — he considered quitting before his wife convinced him to continue.

As he was attempting to find a new team during that season, he had a tryout with the Seahawks in September.

He joked Tuesday of his well-traveled road to finally becoming a Seahawk that he told the team “we could have just avoided all this if you’d signed me earlier.” Seattle also had interest in signing Harris a year ago when he was a free agent before he eventually inked a three-year, $27 million deal to stay with the Broncos.

Harris said finally becoming a Seahawk felt like “it was meant to be.”

As for Fant, Seattle general manager John Schneider said last month the Seahawks had his name written on a card and ready to take him with the 21st overall pick of the 2019 draft before Denver jumped the Seahawks and grabbed him at 20. Seattle then traded down, ultimately drafting end L.J. Collier at 29.

Tuesday, Fant recalled being in the green room at the draft that year in Nashville and talking to his agent “and we’re kind of talking about that a little bit, thinking that Seattle was a possibility. Obviously John confirmed that saying that they were going to pick me. But I ended up here at the right time.”

Fant also comes to Seattle with a built-in connection to Lock. He caught 47 passes for 522 yards and two TDs from Lock in 2020, when Lock was Denver’s primary starting quarterback.

Advertising

“He has all the talent in the world,” said Fant. “He can run with the ball he can. He can do it all. It’s just, he’s been through some previous things in Denver, and he’s been working through that and I think he has all the opportunity, all the talent in the world to get it done and be that franchise guy.”

Each also acknowledged being surprised by the trade.

Harris was in the team’s facility eating on March 8 having just completed a workout when he saw on TV that Denver had acquired Wilson. He said he joined his teammates in excitement over the deal momentarily before seeing he had a call from Denver GM George Paton and realizing it meant he was part of the trade.

Harris has four children ranking from 15 years to 15 months — two daughters and two sons — and said one of his first thoughts was how the deal will impact them. Having established a home in Denver in 2017, he said his family will keep its residence there in part so his 15-year-old daughter doesn’t have to change high schools.

But the three-year path he took to finally carving out a role in the NFL has given him perspective.

“The way I look at it is I’m still playing football,” he said of the trade. “I’m still living my dream. I’m truly blessed to be playing a sport for a living.”

For Fant, the trade comes at a key time in his career. Since he was a first-round pick in 2019, he is eligible for Seattle to exercise an option in his contract for the 2023 season for a fully guaranteed $6.8 million. Seattle has until May 2 to pick up the option, and the general expectation is that the Seahawks are likely to do so, which would mean a hefty raise from the roughly $3.1 million of the first four years of his rookie deal. But if not, then Fant will play the 2022 season heading into some uncertainty.

Fant said he’s gotten “no indication” of Seattle’s plans, but for now is taking first things first.

“For me it’s just kind of letting that fall where it may,” he said. “I’m just focused on getting in there on (April 19 for the start of the offseason program) and getting to work, man. Getting to see my locker and getting to see the facility and let everything else take care of itself.”