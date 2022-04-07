By one measure, signing with the Seattle Seahawks marks a significant step out of Uchenna Nwosu’s comfort zone.

A native of Carson, California, he played at USC before being drafted in the second round in 2018 by the Chargers, who in his first two NFL seasons played their home games roughly seven miles from where he went to Narbonne High School before moving to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

“I’m just an LA kid,” Nwosu said as he talked to media who cover the Seahawks on Thursday via Zoom. “I’ve been here my whole life. So I feel like I never got to really see the world, see other cities. I mean, you go there to visit but you went there for a day. So to be able to go to a place that’s not too far away. … Seattle, they’ve got nice trees, nice views. I feel like it’s really a literal breath of fresh air.”

Not that there weren’t also some other really practical considerations when Nwosu decided to take a two-year contract offer from the Seahawks worth up to $19.05 million, with $10.535 million guaranteed, a hefty raise from the $5.75 million he made total over the four years of his rookie deal.

“To be honestly speaking, Seattle was really my best offer,” he said. “I had a couple of interests from other teams but I feel like Seattle was the best offer that I had on the table at that time so I just went with it. A lot of family came into play, you know — it’s still close to home. You know of course taxes — California was eating me up in taxes.’’

And in another frank admission, Nwosu mentioned that coming to Seattle also means “I get to experience a legit fan base.” If that seemed initially like maybe a reference to the struggles the Chargers have had filling seats in LA since moving from San Diego, though, Nwosu took to Twitter later to clarify, stating: “Seahawks have a legit fan base. Never said Chargers didn’t.”

Regardless, if Seattle represents the first big change in Nwosu’s life at age 25, it also still comes with a lot of comforts of home.

Nwosu likes the USC vibe of coach Pete Carroll and several others on Seattle’s staff, such as head strength and conditioning coach Ivan Lewis, who held the same position with the Trojans during his career there. Nwosu was initially coached at USC by former UW head coach Steve Sarkisian and finished his career under Clay Helton. Nwosu was one of four captains on the 2017 team that won the Pac-12 title and went 11-3, losing to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

“I feel like they’ll show me a lot of love and respect here,” Nwosu said.

And maybe most important of all, the role Seattle will ask him to play is essentially the same as he did a year ago with the Chargers when he had his best season with a career-high five sacks and 17 quarterback rushes — outside linebacker/edge rusher in a 3-4.

Nwosu thrived in 2021 in what was Brandon Staley’s first season as the Chargers head coach. Staley got his start in the NFL as an assistant under Vic Fangio, learning the ins and outs of Fangio’s 3-4 system that the Seahawks are now planning to incorporate more of under first-year coordinator Clint Hurtt, who also worked for a few years as a defensive assistant with the Bears under Fangio.

In Nwosu’s first three years, the Chargers played primarily a 4-3 front under former Seattle defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“Just being able to go to into another year being in the same scheme — similar verbiage. similar tasks, similar responsibilities — allows me to be myself, allows me to unlock my true potential, what I could do,” Nwosu said. “It was it was on display last season, and I think it’ll be more on display this year.”

The Seahawks are certainly counting on it. Nwosu’s cap hit this year of $6.295 million is currently seventh highest on the team.

The Seahawks hope to pair Nwosu with third-year player Darrell Taylor to spark a pass rush that was inconsistent at best a year ago.

The shift to more 3-4 looks also meant the Seahawks wanted to redo their line a bit, with an emphasis on versatile, athletic players on the edge.

And yes, that means Nwosu, listed at 6-2, 251, will have to drop into coverage every once in a while — he did so on 56 of 781 snaps last season, a career high. And in what might have been his most impressive play of last season, he leapt to intercept a Patrick Mahomes pass in a December game on a play in which he wasn’t dropping but simply sniffed out a screen pass and changed direction quickly, a game the Chargers lost in overtime.

“You can see we put together a different group is what’s happened,” Carroll said of the line at the NFL league meetings last week. “Getting Uchenna was really a big deal to us. Seeing the development of Darrell (Taylor) was important to us. We thought that we could make a shift there.

“I hope you can see that the combination of what we’ve done with (free agent signee) Quinton (Jefferson) coming in and also Shelby (Harris, acquired in the Russell Wilson trade). There’s a whole group there that we’re really excited about that gives us a different kind of flavor and a complement to the big guys that we like playing in the early downs. So it’s really those four guys, plus the ability to move that thing around, Alton Robinson as well, and we’ll see how that all fits.”

Nwosu on Thursday, though, insisted he thinks he already knows the answer.

“Having another year in this system that’s truly fit for me I feel like I’ll be able to capitalize,” he said. “… I anticipate playing similar like I played last year and taking it to another level.”