Months in advance, Clint Hurtt reached out to Donna Bazer’s family about her impending retirement last June. Hurtt wanted to arrange surprise plans to fly back home to Rochester, New York, and attend the retirement party for one of his favorite teachers, and one of his closest confidants, from his days at Gates Chili High School more than 25 years ago.

Hurtt, now the Seahawks new defensive coordinator, showed up to the party with his wife, Tanisha, much to the delight of “Mrs. Bazer,” as Hurtt still calls her.

“What a guy. That was just huge — huge, huge, huge,” said Bazer, whose career as an educator spanned 39 years, 29 of them at Gates Chili. “He just makes you feel like a million bucks all the time.”

To those inside the Seahawks headquarters at Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Hurtt, 43, is known as a coach with an understated intensity who can be blunt and demanding with his players. He does not shy away from confrontation. Hurtt has also been direct when describing how he wants the Seahawks’ new-look defense to play: “Our guys,” he said, “will be attacking.”

But to some of the people who know him best, Hurtt has a soft side. They describe him as affable and charming, humble and appreciative, especially to the coaches and teachers at Gates Chili who helped him navigate a difficult transition during his teenage years.

They’ve become extended family, so close that Hurtt arranged a group FaceTime call with a half-dozen folks back in Rochester a few days before his promotion as defensive coordinator became official in February. He wanted them to hear the news from him first, and he wanted them to know how much he appreciated them.

“That’s what kind of guy he is,” said Jim Babiarz, one of four former Gates Chili coaches on the FaceTime call. “He’s just always been so gracious. He’s never forgotten where he came from.”

Also on the call were Bazer and Martha Cappotelli, Hurtt’s English old teacher. As much as anyone, they were responsible for putting Hurtt on a straight path that helped him earn a scholarship to play at the University of Miami. They became mother figures, and he’s remained close to both through the years.

“You know, now that I’m retired, you sit back and wonder: Did I make a difference? Who are the special kids in my life?” Bazer said. “And, for me, Clint is always No. 1.”

***

In his own words, Hurtt has described himself as a “hothead” in high school. He was immature, and he was still working through some “family hardships,” as he put it, when he entered Gates Chili.

Hurtt’s parents had split, and for a time, he was living with his mother in New York City. He later moved to live with his father and older brother back in western New York.

“It was a struggle,” Hurtt said recently.

Hurtt, already, was bigger and stronger than his peers, and his athletic talent was obvious early on to the school’s head football coach, Jim Briggs. As a senior, Hurtt blossomed into a menacing defensive end and tight end, standing about 6-foot-5 and weighing 260 pounds, earning all-area honors and leading Gates Chili to the 1995 Section V Class A championship.

But before all that, he had to get a handle on his anger-management issues.

“He always had a fiery personality … and he had some struggles getting along with other people,” Babiarz said.

Bazer had some history with Hurtt in middle school, and she moved up to teach at Gates Chili about the same time Hurtt began high school.

“He was bigger than everybody else and that made him a target for bullies and challenges, that sort of thing,” Bazer said. “You could see, he wasn’t up for that. He never tried to bully anybody or be the toughest guy at school, but then people expect that of the big guy.”

Bazer, in truth, has never been much of a football fan. She’s only kept up with the NFL over the years because of Hurtt. Her initial connection with him had nothing to do with sports, she said. Their conversations back then usually centered on anything but football.

Cappotelli blended both academics and football with Hurtt. Her husband was a football coach at another school, and her oldest son was just one year younger than Hurtt, so there were a lot of common interests.

“They were the second mothers to him, always keeping him in line,” Briggs said. “Like the saying goes, it takes a whole village to raise someone, that was definitely true in this case.”

Cappotelli said she can still picture walking down the school’s hallways next to Hurtt, straining her neck to look up at him and carry on a conversation.

“The simple truth is, we saw this kid who needed extra love and attention, so we gave him the extra love and attention, and he just absorbed it,” Bazer said. “Along with the support of the coaches and his incredible family — he’s got a wonderful dad — Clint just took all of that and took it to go down a path … and went on to be this guy.”

Hurtt has returned to Rochester on several occasions to speak to students at Gates Chili about his journey, from high school to playing at Miami to a decade coaching in the NFL. Lessons he learned from his high-school coaches, and from Bazer and Cappotelli, he said have guided him in his coaching career.

“(They) were really, really patient with me, to watch me mature and kind of grow through (all) that,” Hurtt said. “It helps me understand working with young people to have patience, no matter what their background is, their mentality, maturity level, things like that. You’ve got to give people a little grace, you’ve got to give them time. Because some guys turn the corner faster than others, and not everybody’s the same.”

***

There were 10 of them seated at a long table in private backroom at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Cleveland. For all but one of them, it was their first time at the upscale restaurant.

“Clint guided us,” said Briggs, the longtime head coach at Gates Chili. “He was going through the hors d’oeuvres sand telling us, ‘We’ll get this and that.’ Because none of us had ever ate at Ruth’s Chris before. It was pretty special, and you could tell he was happy to be able to take care of us.”

Hurtt had made arrangements for Bazer, Cappotelli and their husbands, along with his old coaches, to come from Rochester to Cleveland ahead of the Seahawks’ game against the Browns in October 2019. They got to spend much of the day Saturday with Hurtt. They watched the Seahawks’ walk-through practice that morning — spending a few minutes with coach Pete Carroll, who told the group Hurtt would be an NFL head coach one day — and then had a memorable meal together at the steakhouse.

Hurtt footed the bill.

“He treated us like royalty,” said Bazer, who ordered a filet mignon, and then tried to keep up with all the football chatter around the table.

Briggs and Babiarz attend at least one Seahawks game per season, and Hurtt sets them up with sideline passes. It’s important for him, he says, to show his appreciation.

“When they come to a game, I’m a definitely going to show the love and support back to them that they showed to me,” Hurtt said. “I just always think you should pass it forward when people have been gracious to you. I think that’s how you make the world a better place.”