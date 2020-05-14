Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar, who was acquired in a trade from Washington in March and expected to compete for the team’s starting right cornerback job, is facing four counts of armed robbery with a semi-automatic firearm in connection with an incident early Thursday morning in Florida with an arrest warrant issued Thursday afternoon.

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker is also four robbery charges as well as four charges of aggravated assault with a firearm in the same incident.

TMZ Sports first reported the news which was confirmed via Twitter by the Miramar, Fla., Police Department.

(1/2) A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a pic.twitter.com/vDDWMjYDaO — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020

The report broke a few hours after Dunbar had spoken with media who cover the Seahawks via Zoom. Dunbar said he was doing the interview from his home in Florida. The Seahawks list Miami as his hometown. Miramar is listed as about 17 miles from Miami.

The two are alleged to have made out with more than $7,000 in cash and valuable watches including an $18,000 Rolex watch, a $25,000 Hublot and a pricey Audemars Piguet timepiece.

The report states the two men were attending a party that began Wednesday night around 8 p.m. Police alleged the men were gambling when an argument broke out, with a table being flipped over and Baker and another unidentified man brandishing guns and Baker then directing the other two men, including Dunbar, to steal the cash and watches. Baker is alleged to have pointed a gun at a man who “feared for his life.”

One of the men alleged that Dunbar and Baker had lost “around $70,000’’ gambling two days earlier.

The report alleges that the cars driven by the two NFL players were “pre-positioned’’ outside the residence in a manner suggesting that the robbery was planned.

The report states that there was conflicting testimony on whether Dunbar was armed — three of the witnesses are stated as saying they did not see him with a gun while one states that he did — but concludes that “upon the totality of the circumstances’’ that Dunbar committed armed robbery.

No one was reported as injured.

Tania Rues, the public information officer for the Miramar PD, told the Seattle Times that as of 5:30 p.m. Seattle time neither men had been arrested but that the department had been in contact with the attorneys of one of the men about turning himself in. No bond was set.

In a statement Thursday night the Seahawks said: “We are aware of the situation involving Quinton Dunbar and still gathering information. We will defer all further comment to league investigators and local authorities.”

The NFL likewise said in a statement that: “We are aware of the matter. We have no further comment at this time.”

Aside from whatever legal penalties Dunbar could face the league will also review the incident under its Personal Conduct Policy and could hand out its own punishment, including suspensions.

Dunbar has played the last five seasons with Washington but was traded to Seattle for a 2020 fifth-round pick in March.

He spent about 14 minutes Thursday morning — apparently, roughly about 11 hours after the incident for which he is charged — talking to reporters who cover the team and had said he was happy for a fresh start with the Seahawks.

“I’m happy to be in Seattle,” he said. “I just want to go out there and play ball.’’

He is entering the final season of a contract set to pay him a base salary of $3.275 million in 2020.

Dunbar played at Florida and then was an undrafted free agent for Washington, which moved him from receiver to cornerback.

Baker was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Georgia.

Baker is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Dunbar told the media he expected to start out his Seahawks career at right cornerback, where he was expected to compete with the starter of the last two years, Tre Flowers.

Seattle had eagerly sought Dunbar when he became available via trade hoping to improve its play in the secondary.

Dunbar had sought to be either traded or released by Washington unless he received a new contract.

The 6-2, 202-pound Dunbar had called being in Seattle “a perfect fit” saying that he felt the team’s style of play suited his skillset best.

“I’m excited about this guy,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last month. “He’s a playmaker and we need depth at corner and we need to cover people up and we need to be able to match up really well; continue to do that. … makes us that much more competitive and hopefully just adds to this coverage that we need to play the kind of ball we want to play.”