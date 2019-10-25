RENTON — Quandre Diggs, the versatile safety acquired in a trade with Detroit on Tuesday, might have to wait another week to make his Seahawks debut.

Diggs, nursing a hamstring injury the past several weeks, is one of six players listed by the Seahawks as questionable to play in Sunday’s game at Atlanta.

“He was not able to do a lot of work (this week). We’re just training him right now,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday afternoon. “We’re not trying to rush it and just force him in there. We’re not doing that.”

Diggs missed two games with Detroit earlier this month because of the hamstring, but was back for the Lions’ game last Sunday against Minnesota.

If Diggs is unable to play, the Seahawks could be down to just three available safeties for the second straight week: Tedric Thompson and rookies Marquise Blair and Ugo Amadi.

Lano Hill (elbow) is expected to be out for at least a couple more weeks.

Carroll said Bradley McDougald (back) will be a game-time decision Sunday in Atlanta, as will cornerback Tre Flowers (neck) and defensive end Ziggy Ansah (ankle).

Carroll said Ansah has made good progress this week and will “likely” play Sunday.

Defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson is out with an oblique injury, which should open the door for more snaps for first-round pick L.J. Collier on Sunday, Carroll said.

“He’s just learning. He’s really a pup and we don’t have enough background with him yet to really feel like he’s at his best,” Carroll said of Collier. “But I think he’s getting closer and he’ll get to play quite a bit this week and we look forward to seeing how he does.”

O-line questionable, too

Seattle’s two starting offensive tackles, Duane Brown and Germain Ifedi, will be game-time decisions, too. Both are listed as questionable.

Brown has missed the past two games with a quadriceps injury, and Ifedi “tweaked” his knee during a walk-through this week, Carroll said.

The good news is right guard D.J. Fluker (hamstring) will be back, Carroll said, after Fluker missed most of the past three weeks. That could leave second-year lineman Jamarco Jones as the backup at several positions against the Falcons.

Jones played well in his first two career starts when Fluker was out.

Listed at 6-feet-4 and 293 pounds, Jones played tackle at Ohio State before Seattle drafted him in the fifth round in 2018. His development could put him in line for a larger role in 2020 and beyond.

“We look at him differently than we did three weeks ago, without question,” Carroll said. “He’s bounced around at a couple different spots this week as well, just to show the flexibility. We know he can play. It’s a real positive for us.

“He really helped himself out by helping us out.”