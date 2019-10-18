BALTIMORE — New Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters said he was “surprised” by his trade from the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday, which sent the former University of Washington standout to the Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and a reported 2020 fifth-round pick.

“I was surprised, but it’s a part of the game,” Peters said Friday, speaking to reporters for the first time. “You just got to understand these things occur in football, and you just got to handle your business.”

Peters, who is on his third team in five seasons, is expected to make his Ravens debut on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

He said he spoke with former Ravens and current Rams safety Eric Weddle about the organization before leaving Los Angeles.

“He loves this organization,” Peters said. “He told me it was going to be a great organization to come into and work, [to] be able to play for this city is going to be amazing.

“He just told me [to] just go in there, work hard, do what I’ve been doing, and everything will be perfectly fine.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Peters has “looked good” in his two days with the team. With injuries sidelining cornerbacks Maurice Canady and Anthony Averett in practice this week, the Ravens could need Peters to play significant snaps Sunday.

“He’s ready to go,” Harbaugh said. “As I said, he’s going to play. He’ll probably play a lot. So we’re looking forward to it. He looks good, and our coaches have done a good job of getting him up to speed. He’s done a really good job of studying and being up to speed. … We’re going out there with all of our best weapons. We’re not holding anything back. We’re going to try to win the game.”

“I’m glad to be here and just ready to keep playing ball.” CB @marcuspeters reacts to the trade. pic.twitter.com/f4whM7C9Ai — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2019

"He's looked great. He'll play a lot. Our coaches have done a great job of getting him up to speed." Coach Harbaugh on Marcus Peters: pic.twitter.com/5sq9YPhLgL — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2019

