The new bosses of fired Seahawks coaches Tom Cable and Kris Richard sound ecstatic to have them.

If the Seattle Seahawks decided pretty quickly after the season that defensive coordinator Kris Richard and offensive line coach and run game coordinator Tom Cable were no longer good fits, their new bosses made it sound Wednesday as if it was a no-brainer to just as quickly hire them.

Richard, who had been with the Seahawks since 2010 and coordinator the last three seasons, is now the defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator with Dallas, while Cable landed with the Raiders as the offensive line coach for new head coach Jon Gruden.

Cable joined an offensive staff in Oakland that is headed by coordinator Greg Olson, who like Cable has also has Northwest roots — Olson is from Richland and coached for a while at Idaho in the ‘90s. Cable, from Snohomish, played at Idaho and was later an assistant and head coach there.

But if that connection might have helped Cable get the job in Oakland, Gruden said he also has long admired the job Cable did with the Seahawks during his tenure in Seattle from 2011-17, specifically what he saw when he analyzed games during his time with ESPN.

During his scheduled media availability, Gruden noted that Cable has “been to two Super Bowls with the Seahawks.”

Later, in comments made to reporters after his official podium session, Gruden elaborated.

“Well I like Cable because I spent a lot of time studying Seattle,” said Gruden, who worked with ESPN from 2009-17. “I spent time up at their training camp, I know what he is on the field. This guy’s a good line coach, a really good coach. All you have to do is watch the beginning of practice and watch him when he has some individual time with his group. They were a really good unit in Seattle for a couple years. Really good. They lost all their players. But I think he’s an excellent coach. He’s diverse. He can run the ball a lot of different ways, he’s good in pass protection, he’s a great teacher, he has a passion for the game.’’

Then Gruden, who seemed to still be in analyst mode during most of his interview sessions Wednesday, referred to Cable’s stint with Oakland from 2007-10 as offensive line coach and head coach.

“And he’s been a ‘Ray-duh,’’ said Gruden, who was previously head coach of Oakland from 1998-2001. “He’s been a ‘Ray-duh,’ like me.”

There were no real connections between Richard and Garrett or Dallas — Richard had never worked under any head coach other than Carroll, having begun his coaching career at USC in 2008.

But Garrett said he had long admired Richard’s work from afar and jumped at the chance when he became available.

“The philosophy, the DNA of the defense they had in Seattle is very similar to the origins of the defense that we play,’’ Garrett said. “And that continuity will help us but then the freshness he brings, the interpretation of that system they run in Seattle will be really good for us.’’

Garrett he didn’t know Richard other than in passing until interviewing him for a job that became open when Matt Eberflus left to become the defensive coordinator of the Colts.

“I didn’t know him personally,’’ Garrett said. “I certainly knew of him. If you look back at the last seven years, do a statistical analysis of who the best defense in the National Football League is, it all points to that team out in the Northwest. Seattle has played great defense over the course of that time.

“Obviously Pete Carroll has done an amazing job there with that defensive team, but a lot of other guys have been there — Kris has been there from the start. So we have great admiration for how they play defense, how he coaches. Had admiration for him from afar for a long time and anybody who has been around him as a player or a coach spoke highly of him. So when he was available to us we wanted to bring him in and visit with him. Had a great visit.”

Dallas has a relatively young secondary and Garrett also pointed to how Richard was credited with helping mold the Legion of Boom as a reason for wanting to bring him to the Cowboys.

“He always seems to get the best out of individual players,’’ Garrett said. “He always seems to get the best out of that secondary there. And they have some marquee guys up there but they weren’t always marquee guys from the start, think about guys like (Richard) Sherman and (Kam) Chancellor and where those guys started and where they were drafted and he was with those guys from the start, really helped their development.

“And not only individuals but if you think about that secondary and the impact he had on that secondary, had on that defense, he’s a big part of that. And if you ask the coaches who were there, ask the players who were there, they would echo those ideas.’’

Seattle’s other fired coordinator, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, has yet to land with a new NFL team having been rumored in the running for jobs with the likes of Minnesota, the Colts, Arizona and the Giants but with nothing so far working out.