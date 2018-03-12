NFL star Ndamukong Suh tweeted he is in Seattle Monday as it is expected he will be released by the Miami Dolphins at any time.

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh tweeted Monday morning that he’s in Seattle and for followers to “stay tuned. Be some exciting news going on.”

Could that news include meeting with the Seahawks?

We don’t know for sure that Suh is in town to meet with the Seahawks, but obviously the timing here makes one think that could be the case.

Suh is widely reported likely to be released by his current team, the Miami Dolphins, as early as Monday to get out of a contract that includes base salaries of $16.9 million, $18.9 million and $18.3 million the next three years, part of a six-year, $114 million deal that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

Once released, Suh could visit any team and sign with any team he wants. Monday also begins the legal tampering period where the agents of players whose contracts run out this year can begin negotiating with teams. Those players, though, could not make visits until Wednesday.

The Seahawks wouldn’t seem to want to come anywhere close to paying Suh what he had been making with the Dolphins. But Suh is 31 and made almost $60 million on his Dolphins’ contract already and might be eager to return to the Pacific Northwest (he played in college at Nebraska where he was the No. 2 pick in the 2010 draft by the Lions.)

Suh is represented by Roc Nation, the company run by hip hop star Jay-Z, whose clients also include Robinson Cano of the Mariners and C.J. Prosise of the Seahawks.

Seattle has some obvious holes on its defensive line it needs to fill, especially if Sheldon Richardson — who becomes a free agent this week — doesn’t re-sign (it’s expected Richardson will explore his options in free agency).

Seattle could well be looking at Suh as a replacement for Richardson.

Suh has been consistently durable and productive, having made the Pro Bowl five times in eight seasons and named a first team All-Pro three times (as NFL.com noted Monday “since 2010, he ranks second among NFL DTs in sacks (51.5), first in QB hits (147), second in total pressures (381.5) and first in tackles for loss (103).” However, he also has made just one Pro Bowl in his three years with the Dolphins, who obviously may feel his best days are behind him.

The Seahawks got an up-close and personal look at Suh when the Dolphins played in Seattle for the season opener in 2016, a game in which the Seahawks had to rally late for a 12-10 win — but only after Suh broke through the line early in the third quarter to sack Russell Wilson, a play on which Wilson suffered a high ankle sprain that began a season filled with injuries for the Seattle quarterback.

“That guy is as tough as you can get,” Carroll said afterward of the challenge of blocking Suh.

One advantage of signing a player like Suh who is being cut is that he would not factor into the compensatory pick formula. Seattle is hoping it may get third-round comp picks in 2019 if it loses Richardson and Graham. Signing other unrestricted free agents offsets the players a team losses in free agency. But cut players, such as Suh will be, are not part of that formula.