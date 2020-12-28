The Seahawks are NFC West champs once again. And in a fitting way, they recaptured the division crown for the first time since 2016 on the back of a suddenly rejuvenated defense — one that hasn’t looked this dominant since the Legion of Boom days.

The script of the 2020 season has dramatically flipped for Seattle. Once reliant on Russell Wilson regularly cooking up five-touchdown, 400-yard games, the Seahawks are now winning with their former trademark bruising defense and ball-control offense. And on Sunday, they did just that in a hard-fought, teeth-gnawing 20-9 victory over the Rams at Lumen Field.

Sure, Russell Wilson still dazzled in key moments to put the Rams away, but the defense set the tone early and made Jarred Goff and Co. earn every last inch — including a goal-line stand at the 1-yard line.

At 11-4, and with a Week 17 matchup remaining with San Francisco, a multitude of playoff scenarios remain for the Seahawks. Seattle, which currently occupies the No. 3 seed, is still within earshot of the top seed, but would need losses from the Packers and Saints along with a win in the final week to capture it. And the NFC Wild Card picture is even more convoluted, with the Bears, Rams, Cardinals all vying for two spots.

But while the NFC playoff picture is still murky, what is becoming clearer by the week is the bruising identity of the NFC West champs.

Here’s what national media members had to say about Seattle’s win over the Rams and playoff future.

Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab named Pete Carroll one of his winners of Week 16.

Early this season, the Seahawks were on pace to give up the most passing yards in NFL history. … The Seahawks are NFC West champs and the defense is a big reason. Nobody expected that to be the case about halfway through this season. The Seahawks’ defensive improvement has been remarkable. While a trade for defensive end Carlos Dunlap has helped, an improvement like that doesn’t come without some great coaching. Carroll and his staff deserve a lot of credit for that. Seattle will be hosting a playoff game. And the defense might give the Seahawks a chance to make a playoff run.

CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks an A for their win over the Rams.

Give credit to the Seahawks defense for holding the Rams to 334 yards and 4.5 yards per play, including a huge fourth-and-goal stop in the third quarter that set the course for the win. Jamal Adams has this defense playing at an elite level as the Seahawks look like a serious contender to go to the Super Bowl. Russell Wilson makes the plays he needs to make, with the 45-yard throw to David Moore and 13-yard touchdown to Jacob Hollister that iced the victory two of his best throws this year. The Seahawks are NFC West champions because they won a game they had to have. This is a team clicking at the right time.

Sports Illustrated’s Gary Gramling was “giddy” over the Seahawks winning the West “the old-fashioned way.”

How far we’ve come from the “Let Russ Cook” days—it’s back to defense (and a little help from Jared Goff’s atrocious play), timely playmaking from Russell Wilson and an overall conservative outlook on life. The third-quarter goal-line stand will be one they talk about in the NFC West championship VHS.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra highlighted the Seahawks defense as one of his takeaways from Sunday’s game.

A once-maligned Seattle defense has come alive the past month. Sunday’s smothering of the Rams marked the fifth-straight game Carroll’s defense has allowed fewer than 20 points, and the second time it hasn’t allowed a touchdown all season. Jarran Reed led a front that harassed Goff, compiling two of the three sacks. Safety Jamal Adams was all over the field, collecting eight tackles and a pass defended. … As the postseason approaches, the Seahawks defense has become closer to one we’re used to seeing under Carroll’s reign.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson wrote that the Seahawks’ defensive showing against the Rams provided more evidence of their turnaround.

The legitimacy of their defensive turnaround from its historically bad start was in some question because of the caliber of opponents. Had the unit truly turned the corner or was it more about the fact that it was playing bad offenses with below-average or backup quarterbacks? Jared Goff is no MVP candidate, but he’s better than the likes of Carson Wentz, Colt McCoy, Sam Darnold and Dwayne Haskins Jr. Seattle also faced Kyler Murray at the beginning of that turnaround. That’s enough evidence to suggest the Seahawks have a good enough defense to make a deep run in the playoffs, which didn’t seem true earlier in the season.