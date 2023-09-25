Sunday was a good day to be a Seahawks fan.

First, it was the celebration of the 2013 team that won the Super Bowl.

Then, it was Lumen Field at its best, with the 12s helping force eight false start penalties against the Panthers.

Not a bad day at all for the 12s. Here’s how national media reacted to the Seahawks’ 37-27 win over the Panthers.

CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks a B+ for their performance on Sunday.

The Seahawks weren’t perfect in this game, but they were pretty close in the second half. Geno Smith caught fire over the final two quarters, completing 12 of 13 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown. Smith’s flawless showing helped propel the Seahawks to 25 points in the second half. Smith got a lot of help from Kenneth Walker (156 total yards and two touchdowns) and DK Metcalf (six catches for 112 yards). Jason Myers also helped carry Seattle to the win with five field goals. If the Seahawks that came out in the second half is the Seahawks team we see for the rest of the season, Seattle will have a great shot of getting to the playoffs for the second straight year.

Not an actual media reaction, but worth mentioning that the 10 teams The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz writes about in the piece “So, Which NFL Teams Can Actually Win the Super Bowl?” does not include the Seahawks.

— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 24, 2023

ESPN’s Brady Henderson wonders: “Can the Seahawks withstand this wave of injuries?”

They went into the game missing seven starters and then lost two more, with cornerback Tre Brown (concussion) and defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (hip) both suffering injuries that kept them from returning. Another regular, outside linebacker Darrell Taylor (leg), couldn’t finish the game. They still had more than enough to pull away from a rebuilding Panthers team that was also banged up, but that’s a long list of injuries to key players — and it’s not even October. Cornerback Riq Woolen should be back for Week 4, and safety Jamal Adams has a good chance of making his 2023 debut next Monday night against the New York Giants as well. Then comes a much-needed bye in Week 5.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra credited Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III for spearheading the win.

The running back authored big plays, pushing a Seattle offense that struggled to get over the hump for much of the game. Leading by two points deep in the third quarter, Walker grabbed a 36-yard pass from Geno Smith to turn a first-and-21 from Seattle’s 48-yard line into a red zone possession. Five plays later, Walker cashed in a 1-yard run for Seattle’s first touchdown of the day. Walker then scored on a 7-yard TD jaunt in the fourth quarter. On the day, the second-year RB compiled 97 rushing yards and two TDs on 18 carries and added 59 receiving yards (second-most for Seattle) on three catches. A punishing ball-carrier with the ability to hit the home run, Walker is a game-changer for Seattle when healthy, particularly when the rest of the offense hits lulls. The punishing combo of Walker and rookie Zach Charbonnet is a fun, effective duo.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski and Moe Moton also wrote that Seattle showed it can rely on its two running backs in Week 3.

Zach Charbonnet’s selection in this year’s second round proved to be perplexing after the Seattle Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker III a year earlier and he ran for 1,050 yards as a rookie. At the time, the approach to roster-building felt like a throwback—which turned out to be true. … Even with three starting offensive linemen out of the Seahawks’ lineup, the backfield mates combined to carry the ball 27 times for 143 yards. With Charbonnet now in the fold, offensive coordinator Shane Waldron can get creative with both. For example, Walker can be used as a detached wide receiver. The back caught all three passes thrown his way for 59 yards, including a 36-yard reception after being split out wide. … The Carolina Panthers didn’t back down during the Seahawks’ 37-27 victory. But Seattle’s performance shows it can lean on its talented backfield, allow the duo to go to work and emerge with a victory despite obstacles elsewhere.