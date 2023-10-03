The Seahawks sure love to play in the Meadowlands. With Monday’s crushing 24-3 win over the Giants, the Seahawks moved to 6-0 all-time in games at MetLife Stadium.

Despite a sloppy start, and a few key injuries — including a scare to QB Geno Smith — the Seahawks’ defense turned back the clock to deliver a vintage Legion of Boom type performance with 11 sacks and a pair of interceptions.

The unquestionable star of the night was rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who delivered seven tackles, two sacks and a 97-yard interception return for a touchdown. The breakout performance shows why Seattle chose Witherspoon with the No. 5 pick in the draft.

Now 3-1 and riding a three-game winning streak, the Seahawks have a chance to get healthy during their Week 5 bye week before facing the Bengals on Oct. 14.

Here’s what the national media thought of the Seahawks’ big night.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson highlights the Seahawks’ historic night on defense:

“This marks the first time since 1987 that a team had four players with multiple sacks in a game, per ESPN Stats & Information. The Seahawks have generated an NFL-best 46 pressures over the last two games, according to ESPN Stats & Info. They’ve had 20-plus pressures in both games, the first time they’ve done that in consecutive games since ESPN began tracking pressures in 2009.“

The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak praised Seahawks star rookie Devon Witherspoon for his huge night on their podcast “Extra Point Taken.”

“As fun of a player as there is to watch in the league already. What a joy. He’s got such vibes. What a corner. Love Witherspoon.” — Ben Solak

Talked about the Devon Witherspoon pick-six and the "we knew he stared down his first target" quote.



Don't think Daniel Jones staring down his first read is EXACTLY why Witherspoon got the pick six. But DO think Brian Daboll tossing his tablet is very funny. pic.twitter.com/KklXw54Yf0 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 3, 2023

Devon Witherspoon just signed a 12 flag with DROY 👀 pic.twitter.com/KUScUltfkM — simplyseattle (@simplyseattle) October 3, 2023

“I was panicking about this team after Week 1. Since, they’ve won three in a row. They’re 3-1. They just kind of want to be in the mix here. They’ve won the last two games by a total of 31 points. Not good teams, the Giants and the Panthers, but still they beat the Lions before that. But you’re feeling good if you’re the Seahawks as long as Geno Smith is healthy.” — Sheil Kapadia

Devon Witherspoon cooked against the Giants 😤



🔥 97-yard pick-six

🔥 2 sacks

🔥 3 QB hits

🔥 7 tackles



Seahawks defense only allowed 3 points and tied a team record with 11 sacks. pic.twitter.com/PW55sv2GwD — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2023

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd praised coach Pete Carroll for rebuilding around Geno Smith.

“Pete Carroll’s been in Seattle 14 years. This is the fourth version of his Seahawks. Most coaches — good coaches — struggle to pivot once or twice. He’s pivoted four times. … Pete Carroll knows how to coach. I was very hard on him during the last few years of (Russell Wilson) and Pete Carroll, I was clearly wrong. He saw things with Russ that clearly worried him. All four versions of Pete Carroll’s Seahawks, they’ve all made the playoffs. That’s remarkable.”

"I thought Pete was too tough on Russ… The truth is Russ simmering was probably better than Russ cooking."



— @ColinCowherd praises Pete Carroll pic.twitter.com/n6xOYRX5hD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 3, 2023

Fox Sports’ Nick Wright says he believes the Seahawks can overtake the 49ers in the NFC West.

“The Niners have a more talented roster, but I believe in Geno more than (Brock) Purdy. … I trust Geno Smit more than I trust Brock Purdy.”

"I trust Geno Smith more than I trust Brock Purdy." 😳



— @getnickwright pic.twitter.com/aMaIVT6Xbv — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 3, 2023

Yahoo! Sports’ Frank Schwab says the Seahawks’ win was helped by the Giants’ “incompetent” performance.

“The Seahawks shouldn’t believe they had a great performance. It was fine. But more than anything the Seahawks did, the Giants were just incompetent against them.“

And ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is tired of seeing the Giants in prime time.

"I'm not blaming the New York Giants, I'm blaming the National Football League. Why the hell are they on national television?!?!" pic.twitter.com/XfD4d5gTHB — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 3, 2023

It appears the Manning brothers felt similarly watching Witherspoon’s pick-six.

Peyton is absolutely sick of watching these primetime Seahawks games pic.twitter.com/RUOxqVo4Lr — Mike Barwin (@MikeBarwin) October 3, 2023

NFL Networks’ Brian Baldinger highlighted the play of the Seahawks offensive line, which played well despite mostly consisting of backups.

.@Seahawks v @Giants look at this Seahawk offensive line. No day 1 starters from 3 weeks ago in their positions; yet they can still function. You have to ask yourself WHY?? #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/F4G55ucedt — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 3, 2023

The Seahawks have never lost a game in his lifetime pic.twitter.com/Gvy96g6THj — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 3, 2023