The Seahawks were not at their best on Sunday.

At least, the offense wasn’t.

The team that showed up in Sunday’s loss at the Bengals can’t be the ones that show up the rest of the season if they want to make it back to the playoffs.

Here’s what national media had to say about the Seahawks.

ESPN rated rising stock (run defense) and falling stock (DK Metcalf) and had this to say about what happened to Seattle’s offense after the opening drive:

Geno Smith & Co. began the game by methodically marching 75 yards on 11 plays for a touchdown — and then basically disappeared. Their other 10 possessions yielded six points, a huge disappointment given how stout their defense was after allowing touchdowns on the Bengals’ first two possessions. Smith (27-of-41, 323 yards, zero touchdown passes) committed an uncharacteristic mistake in the red zone on his first of two interceptions. He may not have been at fault on his second pick, but this was not one of his finer games.

Sports Illustrated had a lot of praise for the Bengals, but in those compliments were some truths about the Seahawks.

That Seahawks team the Bengals outlasted by a 17–13 count Sunday, is really good. And maybe most impressive is how Cincy won the game. Afterward, Zac Taylor gave everyone on defense a game ball, because, in reality, those are the guys who won the game for his team. The Seahawks held the Bengals’ loaded offense to three points over the game’s final 42 minutes, necessitating a series of late stands from the defense to put the win away.

NFL.com noted the Seahawks’ dominant display on defense after the first 17 minutes of the game, holding the Bengals’ prolific QB-WR duo to basically nothing and Cincinnati to three points after two touchdowns in as many possessions.

The Seahawks’ red-zone woes deal team a brutal loss. The Seahawks entered Week 6 converting a healthy 58.8% of their red-zone possessions into touchdowns. The execution had dropped off in their last two games (5 for 10) but hadn’t reached a concerning level. It did on Sunday. The Seahawks outgained the Bengals 381-214, led first downs 24-15 and possessed the ball for more than 34 minutes. Yet time after time — including twice in the final two-plus minutes — they drove into Cincinnati territory and came up short. Seattle finished the game 1 for 5 in red-zone possessions, scoring a touchdown on its first possession of the game and scoring three points in its other four trips. The Seahawks had a chance to take the lead in the early third quarter following Joe Burrow’s pick, but Geno Smith gave it right back for a crushing INT.

Bleacher Report called on Geno Smith to find DK Metcalf more.

The Seattle Seahawks have jumped out to a solid 3-2 start to the season, but they can push their offense into the top five in scoring and top 10 in total yards with more consistency in the passing game. Through Week 5, the Seahawks ranked 15th in passing yards per contest. DK Metcalf has fewer than five receptions in four out of six contests. He’s eclipsed 75 receiving yards in only one game this season. On Sunday, Metcalf allowed his frustrations to get the best of him again. For the second time this season, he shoved an opposing defender. Smith and Metcalf need to have a conversation to quell the wideout’s dissatisfaction with the offense.