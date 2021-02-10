The first week of the NFL offseason has been anything but quiet for the Seahawks (is it ever really that quiet?).

In fact, somewhat unexpectedly, the noise started this time with quarterback Russell Wilson, who made clear this week that he wants better protection from Seattle’s offensive line and also wants some say in the team’s personnel decisions.

That sparked a flurry of rumors and speculation surrounding Wilson and his future with the Seahawks. And while it’s hard to say right now where things are headed, this week’s news makes it clear the relationship between Wilson and the team’s management isn’t as rosy as it has been. But as columnist Larry Stone writes, the situation is far from irreparable.

Whether or not this is much ado about nothing remains to be seen, but for now, the offseason appears to be off to a noisy start for the Seahawks. Here’s what national media members had to say about Wilson’s comments and future in Seattle.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio writes that Russell Wilson’s comments Tuesday are yet another sign that franchise quarterbacks are no longer toeing the company line.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s appearance on The Dan Patrick Show featured rare and raw candor. Franchise quarterbacks, overcome by the company-man vibe and the basic fear of alienating the fan base, typically say all the right things at all the right times, never showing anything other than complete and total loyalty to the team, to the cause, to the fans. … It’s likely no coincidence that Wilson’s decision to launch an elaborate media strategy, including leaks to reporters and comments on the record and messages to a former player with a platform in Brandon Marshall, came immediately after Brady left New England after two decades of “do your f–king job” and did the job in Tampa of helping the team put together a championship franchise. … Wilson’s comments represent the most aggressive effort yet by a franchise quarterback to shed the “company man” image and to become the company, man. It will work or it won’t. If it doesn’t, the expiration date on Wilson’s time in Seattle will become shorter than anyone realizes.

On ESPN’s “First Take” on Wednesday, Mina Kimes was adamant that “Russell Wilson is not getting traded this year.”

Does Russell Wilson get sacked too much? Yes. Is some of that on him? Also yes.



Welcome to my new segment: TWO THINGS CAN BE TRUE AT THE SAME TIME pic.twitter.com/uR5PkOtt6S — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 10, 2021

And on “First Take” on Tuesday, Clinton Yates said that while Wilson has “a Seattle problem,” “as long as you have Russell Wilson, you do not have a Russell Wilson problem.”

.@clintonyates with some words of wisdom for the Seahawks on their 'Russell Wilson problem':



"As long as you have Russell Wilson, you do not have a Russell Wilson problem." pic.twitter.com/Ukot7EAX1v — Around The Horn (@AroundtheHorn) February 9, 2021

Fox Sports’ Nick Wright said that Wilson deserves a personnel voice with the Seahawks and that “it’s a minor miracle that Russ has been as successful as he has been” with his protection issues so far.

"Without Russell Wilson, you don't matter… If you're worried about setting a precedent, there isn't one. He is the precedent. He is the franchise."



— @GetNickWright on why it's time to give Russell Wilson a personnel voice: pic.twitter.com/nl9SKhNNOp — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 10, 2021

If he were traded, where might Wilson go? CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora points to the Raiders and the city of Las Vegas as a potential new home for the star QB.

Who could make the offer that the Seahawks can’t refuse? And as much as at first, I’ll admit, the Raiders were far from the first team I considered when conducting this exercise, they are a team I continue to come back to the more effort I put into it. They check basically every box. It actually makes a lot of sense. And I believe Mark Davis, if he puts his mind to it, can pull it off. … You can’t tell me that Davis wouldn’t be willing and able to get very creative in terms of how much draft capital he’d commit to land a quarterback of this pedigree. … Also keep in mind that Wilson and Gruden really hit it off during the pre-draft process, when the coach was doing his QB specials for ESPN, and have kept up a mutual admiration since, I’m told. Wilson has never played for an offensive-minded head coach, a true quarterback guy. Gruden is the polar opposite of Pete Carroll in many ways, and the answer to achieving maximum offensive potential in Vegas ain’t “Run the ball more!” the way it has long been in Seattle. … Also, if the Seahawks wanted a quality starting quarterback on a team-friendly, pay-as-you-go contract as part of any Wilson trade … Well, hello Derek Carr! Come on down! That’ll work. And Seattle could remain competitive while the front office amassed a haul of draft capital to address other needs in the short and long term. Plus, you get Wilson out of the NFC (last thing you want is him keeping you from a Super Bowl).

Russell Wilson isn’t going full Deshaun Watson with a trade request. But he will watch the Seahawks’ moves closely. Trade calls were non-starter for Seattle, which has made clear he won’t be dealt. Seahawks believe Rams system with new OC Shane Waldron will be good for him. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 9, 2021

A day after Brandon Marshall said he thought Wilson was trying to find “a classy way” out of Seattle, he was back on Fox Sports’ “First Things First” with Kevin Wildes and Wright sharing confidence levels on whether Wilson will be back with the Seahawks.

On a scale of 1-10 how confident are you that Russell Wilson will be with the Seahawks and OBJ will be with the Browns next season?@getnickwright, @BMarshall & @kevinwildes give their answers: pic.twitter.com/MNWzMbjazn — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) February 10, 2021

Whether or not this leads to a trade, Sportsbetting.ag has listed odds for Wilson’s next team. Without (what one would imagine are) favorite odds on him staying in Seattle, here’s a look at the top five:

Raiders +300

Cowboys +600

Jaguars +700

Washington +800

49ers +900

Complex’s Ian Wharton listed the Giants, Dolphins, Colts, Cowboys, Broncos and Washington as six teams that should trade for Wilson. Here’s what Wharton says about what a Miami trade could look like:

The Dolphins have been linked to Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz to certain degrees, meaning they’re at least doing their homework on the quarterback market. That doesn’t mean it’s time to panic about Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the franchise but Miami should be looking for an elite quarterback if they can get one. Watson and Wilson both fit in that category. … The Dolphins have a top-tier defense and the assets to overhaul what was a relatively barren offense in 2020. Trading Tua and at least two first round picks for Wilson would be a tough price to pay but would instantly give Miami the chance to compete in the AFC for the next few years.