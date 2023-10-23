It’s hard to imagine that there weren’t a bunch of stories detailing Jake Bobo’s incredible catch on Sunday.

Yet, it wasn’t the rookie wide receiver who got most of the applause from national pundits and writers alike. It was the Seahawks defense, who held another opponent under 250 yards in the team’s 20-10 win over the Cardinals.

Here’s what national media had to say about Sunday’s win.

ESPN asked whether Geno Smith is pressing and if that’s why he threw the red-zone interception.

Before last week, he hadn’t been picked off inside the 20 since he became Seattle’s starter in 2022. Smith has now thrown three interceptions over the last two games and isn’t exhibiting the sound decision-making that highlighted the first half of his 2022 Pro Bowl season. He did throw two touchdown passes Sunday, but Smith also got away with what was nearly a second interception — one reason why Seattle couldn’t put the game away until late.

Stock up after the win: OLB Boye Mafe. Of all the players from the Seahawks’ stellar 2022 draft class, no one is taking a bigger second-year jump than Mafe. Last year’s second-round pick has a sack in each of the past four games as well as a pass defended against Arizona.

Stock down after the win: Run defense. The Seahawks entered Week 7 allowing an NFL-best 3.2 yards per carry over their first five games, marking a massive turnaround from last season. But the league’s best run defense sprung a few leaks against Arizona, which finished with 127 rushing yards on 25 attempts for a 5.1-yard average.

Just how good is Seattle’s defense? Bleacher Report takes a look.

The Seattle Seahawks went into Week 7 with the 28th-ranked pass defense and a middling unit in scoring (18th) and total yards (16th). Statistically, the Seahawks field a mediocre to below-average defense, but they’ve shown improvement over the past few weeks, specifically in pass coverage. After Seattle gave up 316-plus yards in each of its first three games, the club hasn’t allowed more than 168 yards through the air in its past three contests. For context, the Seahawks played a couple of passing attacks that ranked 25th or worse in passing yards per game in their past three contests (the New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals), but they slowed down Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow a week after his best performance of the season. By the way, Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon looks like a viable Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate with 31 tackles, two for loss, two sacks, eight pass breakups and a pick-six.

Jake Bobo got some love from The Ringer for his incredible touchdown catch.

Zay Flowers? No, no. Not that guy. Jordan Addison? Never heard of him. Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a touchdown on Sunday? Not interested. Let’s talk UDFA Jake Bobo with the wild toe-tapper that was ruled a catch on review.

What a catch by BOBO! pic.twitter.com/7F8Rv4D3c4 — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 22, 2023

NFL.com also had some love for Bobo, but the big takeaway was the defense’s performance.

It wasn’t a pretty game for Seattle, but the defense made key stops when needed. After a fumble on a first-quarter punt return, the Seahawks held Arizona to four yards and a field goal. Later, after a botched snap on offense gave the Cardinals another short field, the D bowed up, leading to a missed Arizona field goal. Jordyn Brooks was all over the field, generating nine tackles, two for loss, half a sack and a pass defensed. Darrell Taylor tallied 1.5 sacks as the defense feasted late, holding the Cardinals to 88 total second-half yards. The D wasn’t without its own errors, as Devon Witherspoon had an interception and a sack wiped out by penalties, but it was enough against a one-win division rival on Sunday.

CBS Sports gave the Seahawks a C-plus for the win on Sunday.

The Seahawks defense is starting to look like one of the better defensive units in the NFL. For the third straight week, Seattle held its opponent to 17 points or less and a big reason that happened in this game is because the Seahawks had Josh Dobbs running for his life. The Seahawks totaled four sacks on Dobbs with 1.5 of those coming from Darrell Taylor in a game where Arizona had ONE drive that went for more than 26 yards. Offensively, Geno Smith made a few mistakes — he threw a pick and lost a fumble — but Seattle was able to overcome that thanks to Kenneth Walker III, who finished with 105 yards on the ground. This wasn’t a pretty win, but no one cares about pretty wins, because ugly wins count the same in the standings.