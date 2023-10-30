Look good, play good?

The Seahawks tested that theory on Sunday by donning their throwbacks for the first time, and they looked great.

They played not as great, but they did enough to win 24-20 over the Cleveland Browns.

Here’s what national media had to say about the victory.

Bleacher Report credited the Seahawks’ first-place status to their star players.

Don’t look now, but the Seattle Seahawks now sit atop the NFC West standings. Two weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers were 5-0 before playing the Cleveland Browns. The Seahawks, meanwhile, were coming off their bye week with a pseudo-litmus test against the Cincinnati Bengals. Both teams lost that day. The difference? The Niners haven’t won since, while the Seahawks claimed victories in their past two contests. The most important aspect of what Seattle accomplished with Sunday’s 24-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns is how they survived and overcame multiple mistakes, penalties and a ferocious defense. The Seahawks did so because their best players came up big.

ESPN asked whether this defense is the real Seahawks defense or is it the dominant force from the three previous games.

The Seahawks were dominant enough on that side of the ball to evoke mentions of the “Legion of Boom” days, and while no defense should be held to that impossible standard, they didn’t look nearly as stout on Sunday, as they allowed 385 yards to the Browns and their backup QB. They weren’t great against the Browns, but they were good enough with three sacks and three takeaways, including an interception by Julian Love that set up the game-winning score. One factor was that they were on the field for way too long — nearly 37 minutes — thanks in large part to the team’s offensive struggles. Some iffy calls against Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon didn’t help, either.

Advertising

These Seahawks jerseys are so gorgeous they make everything look cool. A draw could go for two yards and I’d be like….SPECTACULAR 😍 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 29, 2023

CBS Sports gave the Seahawks a B-minus on the day, the same grade the Browns got.

The Seahawks saved their best for last in this game. After falling behind 20-17, the defense kicked things up a notch. The Browns had the ball three times in the fourth quarter and the Seahawks forced a punt, came up with an interception and then extinguished Cleveland’s hopes of winning with a fourth down stop in the final minute. Overall, Seattle’s defense forced three turnovers and the Seahawks ended up getting 10 huge points off of those. Offensively, the Seahawks struggled at times, but Geno Smith came up big by driving Seattle down the field for a game-winning TD in the final two minutes of the game. The final TD pass went to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who is starting to look like a true weapon in this offense. Thanks to the win, the Seahawks are now in first place in the NFC West and it feels like they have a very real chance of winning it.

Run, Bobo, Run! For a touchdown! 😏



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/TNyhBnx0NG — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 29, 2023

NFL.com said the Seahawks woke up at “just the right time.”

After Seattle’s offense slept through most of the second half, an interception gave the Seahawks the ball with just enough time left to mount one final comeback drive. Evidently, Julian Love’s interception of P.J. Walker served as a team-sized shot of espresso, because Geno Smith and Co. covered 52 yards in just 1:19, needing only five plays to wipe out Cleveland’s three-point lead via a Jaxon Smith-Njigba touchdown. The score ended a mostly lifeless stretch for Seattle’s offense after putting 17 points on the board in the opening period. Smith averaged just 3.1 yards per attempt on the seven drives prior to the game-winning touchdown drive, when his average jumped to 10.4 yards per attempt. What should probably make Seahawks fans the happiest, though, is that their team was able to find its offensive mojo in a crucial moment and score quickly. If Seattle ever sustains it — beyond the usual ebbs and flows of an NFL game — well, the sky just might prove to be the limit.