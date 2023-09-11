There are plenty of things to be said about the Seahawks’ 30-13 loss to the Rams to open the season. Most of those things can’t be printed here.

In the interest of keeping our jobs, we’ll just say this: woof.

There’s plenty of season left, so let’s not overreact just yet. Needless to say, it was a disappointing performance for a team with high expectations of a playoff run.

Here’s what national media thought about Sunday’s game.

FOX Sports has their stock down on the Seahawks.

The Seahawks were pegged as a possible destination for Bryce Young a year ago before Geno Smith played the best season of his career to help propel Seattle into the playoffs. Geno, the reigning Comeback Player of the Year winner, was awful Sunday against the Rams, throwing for only 112 yards and looking more like the Geno Smith we saw earlier in his career. The Seattle defense got shredded by Matthew Stafford despite missing his All-Pro receiver in Cooper Kupp. Not a good day in Seattle for the home squad.

Bleacher Report invites us to overreact (on purpose) with them to Sunday’s loss with this take: The 2022 Seattle Seahawks Were a One-Year Wonder

There were clues that the Seattle Seahawks weren’t as good as their record would suggest last year. They had a three-game losing streak in December, and breakout quarterback Geno Smith posted a mediocre 83.9 passer rating in his final five regular-season outings.

Smith wasn’t the only reason why the Seahawks laid a baffling egg in their home opener Sunday, but he didn’t live up to his new three-year, $75 million contract, either. The result was a 30-13 loss to a division rival that has been gutted in recent offseasons and was without its best offensive player in Cooper Kupp.

What a QB yells when Aaron Donald is coming at him: pic.twitter.com/nr1dtLI2rV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2023

What we learned about the Seahawks, courtesy of Sports Illustrated:

What it means for Seahawks: Smith was a revelation last year, throwing 30 touchdown passes to earn a stunning Pro Bowl berth. The top concern about Seattle being a contender was whether Smith would regress, and early returns are only furthering those questions. Smith had good protection much of the day but couldn’t do the job, rarely threatening the Rams’ secondary.

ESPN asks the big question: Where did this loss come from?

This was the Seahawks’ worst defeat in recent memory, not just because of how inept they looked on both sides of the ball but also because of who it came against — a rebuilding Rams team that was a 5-point road underdog and playing without its best offensive player, Cooper Kupp. L.A. nonetheless racked up 426 yards of total offense, outgaining Seattle 257 to 12 in the second half. Fans were already heading for the exits when the Seahawks began imploding late in the fourth quarter with personal foul penalties on DK Metcalf and Quandre Diggs, an ugly end to an ugly loss.

If you’re looking for a scapegoat, there are plenty on the Seahawks. NFL.com says the buck stops with Pete Carroll.

The Rams so manhandled the Seahawks on Sunday that all the blame starts with the Seattle head coach. It’s one thing to give up 426 yards, gain only 180 and possess the football for just over 20 minutes. It’s even worse when that happens against a Los Angeles team that might be lucky to win six games this year. The ‘Hawks were supposed to be building on all the feel-good vibes generated in 2022. Instead, Carroll got out-coached by Sean McVay and Co. in every way imaginable.

Still, DK Metcalf played well in the first half, according to NFL.com.

After posting a career-high 90 receptions for 1,048 yards last season, Metcalf opened the 2023 campaign with three receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown — the Seahawks’ only TD of the game. Seattle was shut out entirely in the second half. The ‘Hawks lost both of their starting offensive tackles — Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas — to injury during the game, which gave the Rams’ defense opportunities to pressure Geno Smith. Metcalf did not have a catch in the second half and was penalized for taunting in the fourth quarter.

CBS Sports gives the Seahawks an ‘F’ grade:

If Pete Carroll is smart, he’ll set fire to all the film from the second half of this game. After jumping out to a 13-7 halftime lead, the Seahawks got steamrolled in the second half. Their offense and defense both suffered a total collapse. The offensive failures were probably worse, with the Seahawks only putting up 12 total yards over the final two quarters. Not to be outdone, the Seahawks defense surrendered more than 300 yards of offense to the Rams in the second half. It was a total failure and the ugly part for the Seahawks is that it came at home against a division rival that they were favored to beat.