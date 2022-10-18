Russell Wilson’s no-good, very bad year continues.
The former Seahawks star has struggled mightily during his debut season in Denver, with yet another underwhelming performance on a national stage Monday night in a loss to the Chargers.
After orchestrating two scoring drives to start the game and completing 10-11 passes with a touchdown pass, Wilson and the Broncos went ice cold in the second half, mustering just three points in the second half and overtime. Wilson completed just 5 passes after the Broncos’ first two drives, finishing 15-of-28 for 188 yards and the lone score.
The game continues a troubling trend for the 33-year-old QB, who is off to the worst start to a season in his NFL career. Through six games, Wilson’s Broncos are 2-4, and the QB has just five touchdown passes and three interceptions to go with a QB rating of 83.4.
Meanwhile, Geno Smith — Wilson’s repacement in Seattle — has nine touchdowns and two intereptions, with 1,502 yards passing and a QB rating of 108.1.
It’s worth noting that the Seahawks hold Denver’s first and second-round picks in the 2023 draft. Right now, those picks would be No. 7 and No. 39 overall.
Wilson has reportedly been dealing with injuries to his throwing shoulder and suffered a hamstring injury during Monday’s loss. But even with the injuries, Wilson’s struggles have confounded media members.
“What’s happening now, there’s no precedent,” said FS1’s Colin Cowherd. “He’s fallen off a cliff.
Husky and Seahawks legend Warren Moon told The Denver Post’s Sean Keller, “I think he’s trying to do a little bit too much on and off the field … all it bring is attention.”
The spotlight is getting brighter on Wilson’s struggles, and games like Monday’s on national TV sure aren’t helping.
Here’s what people are saying.
The Ringer’s Austin Gayle says it’s panic time in Denver.
“It’s time to hammer the panic button in Denver. The offense ranks 29th in EPA per drive (-0.53) and 30th in success rate (36.1 percent) with a $242.6 million quarterback at the helm. Russell Wilson is seemingly blind to open receivers over the middle and only narrowly salvages some efficiency with the occasional moon ball.”
Los Angeles Times NFL reporter Sam Farmer says “The biggest move of the NFL offseason has morphed into the league’s biggest mystery.”
“At his best, Wilson is like the Sundance Kid. He’s better when he moves. That was happening in the first quarter, when he was rolling to his left and right and making plays on the run. Throughout his career, he has turned extending plays into an art form. As longtime quarterback expert Rick Neuheisel puts it, asking Wilson to stay put is like asking Rembrandt to paint between the lines.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.