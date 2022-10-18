Russell Wilson’s no-good, very bad year continues.

The former Seahawks star has struggled mightily during his debut season in Denver, with yet another underwhelming performance on a national stage Monday night in a loss to the Chargers.

After orchestrating two scoring drives to start the game and completing 10-11 passes with a touchdown pass, Wilson and the Broncos went ice cold in the second half, mustering just three points in the second half and overtime. Wilson completed just 5 passes after the Broncos’ first two drives, finishing 15-of-28 for 188 yards and the lone score.

The game continues a troubling trend for the 33-year-old QB, who is off to the worst start to a season in his NFL career. Through six games, Wilson’s Broncos are 2-4, and the QB has just five touchdown passes and three interceptions to go with a QB rating of 83.4.

Meanwhile, Geno Smith — Wilson’s repacement in Seattle — has nine touchdowns and two intereptions, with 1,502 yards passing and a QB rating of 108.1.

It’s worth noting that the Seahawks hold Denver’s first and second-round picks in the 2023 draft. Right now, those picks would be No. 7 and No. 39 overall.

Wilson has reportedly been dealing with injuries to his throwing shoulder and suffered a hamstring injury during Monday’s loss. But even with the injuries, Wilson’s struggles have confounded media members.

“What’s happening now, there’s no precedent,” said FS1’s Colin Cowherd. “He’s fallen off a cliff.

Husky and Seahawks legend Warren Moon told The Denver Post’s Sean Keller, “I think he’s trying to do a little bit too much on and off the field … all it bring is attention.”

The spotlight is getting brighter on Wilson’s struggles, and games like Monday’s on national TV sure aren’t helping.

Here’s what people are saying.

What happened to Russell Wilson?



"There's no precedent for it… It's more than playing hard and being efficient. It feels like something is way off." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/AczCsiGB3j — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 18, 2022

Video: Russell Wilson has given up "Let's ride." pic.twitter.com/TFReoOCGm2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2022

Broncos last 3 drives:



— Run, run, incompletion

— Run, run, incompletion

— Run, run, incompletion



All ended in punts. pic.twitter.com/6N0OdJ9HDB — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 18, 2022

Just a shocking drop-off in performance for Russell Wilson through six games.



Putting up career-worst numbers across the board, and drastically worse than his last few years in Seattle. pic.twitter.com/TZrftxwrSo — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 18, 2022

Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense had zero answers to pressure looks from the Chargers last night. It's not acceptable. Here's one example. Russ should be hot off two as the OL is blocking their five guys. Listen up to learn pic.twitter.com/Iys3DZ2yHb — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) October 18, 2022

Matthew Stafford, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers have combined for 1 game with 20+ fantasy points this season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 18, 2022

The #Broncos gave Russell Wilson a $245 million contract to lock him up for 7 years and they're ranked dead last in points per game in the NFL.



They also scarified their future by giving away two 1st round picks, two 2nd round picks and 3 players.



This. Is. Bad. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2022

Don't worry, there was some good news tonight for Russell Wilson:



He couldn't get booed again because he wasn't playing at home. — Mike Salk, Seattle Sports Station (@TheMikeSalk) October 18, 2022

After another brutal prime-time game by the Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson, I'm going to pick myself up by watching some Herschel Walker interview videos. — Art Thiel (@Art_Thiel) October 18, 2022

Correct me if I’m wrong but @thekidmcmanus has scored OVER half their points this year ,scoring 47 of their 91 points? Is that normal? #Letsride — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) October 18, 2022

Russell Wilson has never played a normal game. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) October 18, 2022

Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) joins @JayOnrait to discuss Russell Wilson and the Broncos offensive struggles. pic.twitter.com/hCmATGileI — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) October 18, 2022

The Broncos have had Russell Wilson play every single offensive snap, their defense has allowed SIX TOUCHDOWNS ALL YEAR… and they’re 2-4!



Just the worst imaginable scenario for them and their fans. — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 18, 2022

Drew Lock first 6 games in DEN:

122/189, 64.6%, 1,236 yds, 8 TDs, 3 INTs, 90.6 rating, 4-2 W/L



Russell Wilson’s first 6 games in DEN:

116/198, 58.6%, 1,442 yds, 5 TD, 3 INTs, 83.4 rating, 2-4 W/L — Tucker D. Franklin (@tuckerdfranklin) October 18, 2022

The Broncos’ first two draft picks in 2023, held by the Seahawks, are currently #7 and #39 overall — Cigar Thoughts 🎙 (@CigarThoughts) October 18, 2022

Russell Wilson chooses to not throw the wide-open short pass on 3rd-and-2 and instead takes a sack.



"Now this is on Russell Wilson… can't get more open than that."- Troy Aikman pic.twitter.com/c1EsgqIL37 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 18, 2022

Twice Russ should’ve redirected the line and got sacked because he didn’t. I don’t care what anyone says. Russ isn’t the same qb. — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) October 18, 2022

denver broncos fans are new to this and it’s okay just know that seahawks fans have folders of screenshots titled things like RUSS_MISSES_OVER_MIDDLE — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) October 18, 2022

The #Broncos have not been able to score since Peyton Manning retired. I really thought that would change with Russell Wilson and here they are worst in the league in scoring and 16 points in nearly five quarters. It just looks so hard for them. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 18, 2022

The Ringer’s Austin Gayle says it’s panic time in Denver.

“It’s time to hammer the panic button in Denver. The offense ranks 29th in EPA per drive (-0.53) and 30th in success rate (36.1 percent) with a $242.6 million quarterback at the helm. Russell Wilson is seemingly blind to open receivers over the middle and only narrowly salvages some efficiency with the occasional moon ball.”

Los Angeles Times NFL reporter Sam Farmer says “The biggest move of the NFL offseason has morphed into the league’s biggest mystery.”

“At his best, Wilson is like the Sundance Kid. He’s better when he moves. That was happening in the first quarter, when he was rolling to his left and right and making plays on the run. Throughout his career, he has turned extending plays into an art form. As longtime quarterback expert Rick Neuheisel puts it, asking Wilson to stay put is like asking Rembrandt to paint between the lines.”

