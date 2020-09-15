The Seahawks entered the 2020 season with preseason hype and familiar caveats.

Will they let Russell Wilson loose sooner rather than later? Can their defense pressure opposing quarterbacks? Do all their games have to come down to the very end?

So far, so good. While it’s still too early to answer those questions definitively, the Seahawks flashed positive developments on both sides of the ball and held a comfortable lead late in their season-opening win over the Falcons.

In short, they looked like one of the best teams in the NFL after Week 1 and reaction from those covering the league reflects that.

Here’s where national media outlets ranked the Seahawks after their Week 1 win over the Falcons:

USA Today: No. 6

Sure seems they’ve got a pretty good plan in terms of deploying newly acquired all-pro S Jamal Adams (12 tackles, sack), who was all over the Falcons.

Advertising

The Ringer: No. 4

Seattle ditched its signature run-establishing ethos in a 38-25 win against the Falcons and mercifully Let Russ Cook to open the season with an uncharacteristic pass-first tack, particularly on early downs. … The idea behind this potential sea change is that instead of playing everything close to the vest for the first three quarters and then asking Wilson to bail the team out late in the game (as we saw for much of last year), Seattle wants to do what the Chiefs have done under Mahomes: build an early lead and then protect it. And that’s exactly what happened on Sunday.

Yahoo Sports: No. 6

Jamal Adams’ debut: 12 tackles, two quarterback hits, one sack. The Seahawks paid a lot to get the All-Pro safety, but he’s going to have a huge impact on their defense this season.

CBS Sports: No. 7

Russell Wilson started what should be an MVP-like season in impressive fashion against the Falcons. It was nice to see the team let him throw it a lot more, and early in the game.

ESPN: No. 4

On WR Freddie Swain’s rookie debut: The sixth-round pick from Florida had a hand in a game-changing play Sunday, recovering a fumble that Marquise Blair forced on a fake punt. That gave the Seahawks a short field and helped set up Russell Wilson’s fourth touchdown pass. Swain’s lone catch went for 17 yards and put Seattle in position for a 42-yard Jason Myers field goal. Swain hardly seemed like a lock to make the team heading into training camp. Now it seems like he’ll be a regular contributor.

Bleacher Report: No. 4

Despite traveling to the East Coast to play in an early game, the Seahawks looked to be in midseason form in dispatching the Atlanta Falcons. Quarterback Russell Wilson was lethally efficient, missing on only four of 35 pass attempts and tossing four touchdown passes. Two of those scoring throws went to running back Chris Carson. Wide receivers Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf both topped 90 receiving yards.

However, Wilson may have to do that every week for Seattle to keep winning. Some of the stats came in garbage time, but Seattle’s defense allowed over 500 yards of total offense and notched only two sacks of Matt Ryan.